Kole Fager, Palatine move closer to playoff berth with win

Kole Fager scored four rushing touchdowns and Palatine earned its fourth win of the season as the Pirates (4-3, 2-1) kept their playoff hopes alive with a 35-21 road victory over Hoffman Estates on Friday evening.

“Everybody knows that we’ve had the most grueling schedule through the first five weeks out of anybody in the state of Illinois. So that’s galvanized us,” said Palatine coach Corey Olson.

After starting the season strong with a road win over Rolling Meadows, followed by a thrilling overtime victory against Prospect, the Pirates dropped three straight ballgames and briefly fell below .500 to close the month of September.

“Never did our kids ever waver, never did they lose belief, never did they stop working hard,” Olson said. “Their attitudes have always been great. And that’s a tribute to our seniors.”

That toughness showed itself in this one, as Palatine got things started with an 11-play scoring drive that Fager punched into the end zone on a 2-yard direct snap for his first score of the night.

“Palatine football is running the ball and running it hard,” Fager said. “So having that mindset as a whole team, that was the focus, just run it hard, no matter who’s in the hole or no matter who might show up.”

Hoffman Estates took its first possession and instantly gave it away when Palatine defensive back Jett Greiwe came down with a deflected pass to give the Pirates possession at midfield.

“We’re a dyed-in-the-wool Cover 2 team,” Olson said of his defense that created three takeaways against the Hawks. “So you’re going to have opportunities to intercept the ball in those situations.”

With the ball back in hand, the Palatine offensive line made its presence felt again as the Pirates went on a 10-play drive that was capped with a 20-yard Will Santiago touchdown pass to Brennan Wright.

“This team is a family,” said standout offensive tackle Tony Balanganayi. “We work hard every day in practice with our scout brothers. I’m just glad that we’re coming back together as a team after being unhealthy.”

After the Hawks lost a fumble and the Pirates got a punt blocked, Hoffman Estates got on the board when Austin Lezniak found receiver TJ Bond on a 69-yard touchdown to briefly make it a one-score game.

However, Fager and the Pirates offensive line were once again able to methodically work their way down the field and thump in a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 21-7 at the half.

“We knew we were more physical than them, that we could run the ball up their gut,” Balanganayi said. “No one can stop us on the run.”

Hoffman Estates was able to climb back into the ballgame early in the third quarter when Lezniak found wide receiver Dunmi Oginni for an 8-yard score to make it 21-14.

But on the next drive, Fager found the end zone, his third touchdown, on a dynamic 26-yard carry with 4:31 remaining in the third quarter.

“He’s integral to our success as a football team on both sides of the ball,” said Olson about Fager, who plays safety on the defensive side. “His intelligence and his ability to make people miss, and to run people over … he has to be able to do everything”

Lezniak had one last touchdown pass to keep the Hawks within striking distance entering the fourth. But Fager responded yet again instantly with his final touchdown of the night and the Pirates defense stood tall to wrap up the win.

“What we do is just run the ball hard, stay aggressive, and be a team that puts forth effort every single down,” said Fager.

They will need to continue that effort next week when they visit Fremd in a crosstown showdown that is sure to bring out the best in both teams.

“You pretty much throw the records out of the window,” said Olson, who will be looking for his sixth straight win over the Vikings. “It’s a crosstown rivalry, the game is always going to be a good one.”

