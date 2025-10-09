McHenry County Week 7 IHSA football previews

Fox Valley Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central almost shocked the county last week on its homecoming. The Tigers led Jacobs by seven at halftime, only to lose 27-21 to a Golden Eagles team that came in with a 3-2 record and two straight wins. The Tigers surrendered the go-ahead touchdown with 1:40 left in the game. Central got rushing TD runs from Kiran Pokharel and Abe Quinn and a 10-yard TD pass from quarterback Aidan Niederkorn (12-of-21 passing, 104 yards) to Jackson Mason. Pokharel and Quinn each rushed for 66 yards, and Nick Zuehlke had an interception. The Tigers had lost by double digits in each of their first five games and had been outscored 224-35. ... The Tigers lost to Prairie Ridge 34-6 in Week 8 last year.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge quarterback Luke Vanderwirl surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season, and the FVC leaders survived a scare last week, rallying to beat host Huntley 35-34 on its homecoming after trailing most of the game. Vanderwiel’s 8-yard TD run with 3:47 left in the fourth quarter and DB Eli Loeding’s goal-line interception with 30 seconds left helped preserve Prairie Ridge’s playoff-clinching sixth win. Vanderwiel had his fourth four-TD game of the season, as he also scored on runs of 69, 65 and 84 yards. He rushed for a season-best 281 yards on 21 carries, surpassing 200 yards in a game for the third time this season. FB Jake Wagler (10 carries, 46 yards) got injured on the game-winning drive and was on crutches after the game. It was the first time this season the Wolves allowed more than 22 points in a game. ... For the season, Vanderwiel has rushed for 1,048 yards (9 per carry) and 18 TDs. He has 19 TDs overall, including a pick-six.

Friday Night Drive pick: Prairie Ridge

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Raiders: Huntley was in position to hand FVC leader Prairie Ridge its first loss of the season last week, but couldn’t protect a fourth-quarter lead and lost 35-34 on its homecoming. It was the Red Raiders’ third loss in a row, following defeats of 35-27 to Jacobs (Week 5) and 34-27 to Cary-Grove (Week 4). Sophomore QB Malik Carter threw an interception at the goal line with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but otherwise had a terrific performance. Carter, making his fourth start in a row, was 27-of-37 passing for 289 yards and a TD. Carter also rushed for 66 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. Jacob Marx had 12 receptions for 109 yards, including a 37-yard TD grab. Kyle Ziebell, Michael Chan and Chase Hojnacki each caught four passes. Hojnacki rushed for 118 yards and two TDs on 29 carries but tweaked his ankle in the fourth quarter and did not play on the Raiders’ final drive, which covered 66 yards (15 plays) before the Carter interception. ... Huntley lost to Burlington Central 31-7 in Week 9 last year.

About the Rockets: Central put together a dominating defensive effort and produced its second straight 40-point performance in a 42-7 win that spoiled McHenry’s homecoming last week. QB Landon Arnold busted off an 87-yard TD run and rushed for two other scores. He finished with 155 rushing yards, while also completing 11 of 17 passes for 100 yards and two TDs. Parker Auxier’s 84 rushing yards included a 51-yard TD. Christian Livingston and Gavin Bergemann caught TD passes, Bergemann added a 5-yard TD run, and kicker Maximillian Gemelli scored from 8 yards out on a fake field goal. Liam Schultz had an interception. ... Central’s 68 points allowed through six weeks are the fewest in the FVC. With 40- and 42-point efforts the past two weeks, the Rockets have increased their points-per-game average to 23.5. ... The Rockets have won two straight since a 28-7 loss to Prairie Ridge in Week 4.

FND pick: Burlington Central

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: Dundee-Crown suffered its most-lopsided loss of the season last week, as visiting Cary-Grove rolled to a 46-27 win, snapping the Chargers’ three-game winning streak. D-C entered the game having allowed 53 points in its first five games but spotted C-G a 22-0 lead by late in the second quarter. The Chargers yielded 420 rushing yards (7.9 average per carry). D-C WR Ryan Pierce caught two TD passes (37 and 9 yards) from QB Ikey Grzynkowicz (9-of-18 passing, 144 yards). Ereyon Bailey scored on a 5-yard run and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD. The Chargers’ schedule doesn’t lighten up, as after Friday’s game against Jacobs, they host undefeated Prairie Ridge in Week 8 and visit once-beaten Burlington Central in their regular-season finale. ... The Chargers lost to Jacobs 56-21 in Week 5 last year.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs needed to wake up at halftime against Crystal Lake Central, as it trailed by seven points to the winless Tigers, who were celebrating their homecoming. RB Caden DuMelle helped rally the Golden Eagles to a 27-21 win, their third in a row. DuMelle scored back-to-back TDs in the second half en route to 168 rushing yards. Justin Gonzalez scored the tie-breaking TD from 29 yards out with 1:40 left in the game. Michael Cannady had a 5-yard rushing TD for Jacobs, which is tied for third place with Cary-Grove in the FVC. ... For the season, DuMelle is up to 850 rushing yards (8.8 average per carry) and nine TDs.

FND pick: Jacobs

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South dropped a tough one at home last week, as Hampshire pulled out a 24-21 win in a game that was tied 14-all at halftime. The Gators had success through the air, as QB Michael Silvius was 20-of-31 passing for 196 yards, including TDs to Noa Franch (seven catches, 115 yards) and Gavin Hastings (six catches, 74 yards). ... The Gators have lost two in a row since beating Crystal Lake Central 34-7 in Week 4. ... South lost to Cary-Grove 50-7 in Week 8 last year.

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove’s offense continued to roll last week, and this time the Trojans got a boost from freshman RB Leo Zavala, who rushed for 105 yards and three TDs on only six carries in a 46-27 win over host Dundee-Crown. Zavala, who was making his first start, scored on runs of 23, 29, and 24 yards, as the Trojans won their fourth game in a row. Sophomore QB Jackson Berndt rushed for 131 yards and two TDs on 16 carries, and FB Logan Abrams added 108 rushing yards and two scores on 15 carries. Junior Shamarion Prude scored C-G’s final TD. Earlier, Landon Moore returned a punt 45 yards for a TD. ... The Trojans have put up point totals of 36, 34, 40 and 46 in their past four games.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

McHenry (2-4, 2-4) at Hampshire (2-4, 2-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: McHenry is out to snap a four-game losing streak after falling to Burlington Central 42-7 last week. After allowing only 21 points in its first two games of the season against D-C and Crystal Lake South, McHenry has given up 156 (39 a game average) to C-G, Jacobs, Prairie Ridge and Burlington Central. Central held McHenry to only 18 yards of offense in the first half in building a 21-0 lead. QB Jeffry Schwab got McHenry on the board with a 1-yard run in the third quarter, but the Rockets scored three unanswered TDs to end the game. Schwab finished with 11 carries for 70 yards, including a 47-yard scramble. Schwab was 6-of-14 passing for 60 yards. ... The Warriors play on the road again next week, at Huntley (3-3, 3-3), before finishing the regular season at home against Crystal Lake Central (0-6, 0-6). McHenry needs to win out to have a chance at earning an at-large playoff berth.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire bettered its 2024 win total by edging host Crystal Lake South 24-21 last week. It was the Whip-Purs’ first win since a 42-14 decision over Crystal Lake Central in Week 2. One more win will give them their most since going 5-5 in 2021. Tymere Marshall’s 18-yard TD run midway through the third quarter snapped a 14-14 tie, Mason Hill kicked a 28-yard field goal, and the Whip-Purs held to beat South, avenging last year’s 9-0 loss. Marshall finished with 125 rushing yards on 18 carries. Hampshire inserted versatile athlete Chris Whetstone at QB, and the senior rushed for 96 yards (13 carries) and a TD. Whetstone also had an interception, and junior Roman LaSalvia had three tackles for losses.

FND pick: McHenry

Kishwaukee River Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton’s triple-option offense continued to pile up points and build early leads last week. Led by RB Hunter Carley, the Rockets rolled to a 42-12 win over host Sandwich. Carley rushed for a career-high 301 yards and scored five TDs. The Rockets have scored 40 or more points in four straight games and five overall. They have scored 255 points (42.5 a game), while no other KRC team has scored 200. ... R-B beat Woodstock North 35-0 in Week 7 last year.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North is playing its best football of the season. The Thunder celebrated homecoming last week with a 44-8 win over Harvard to extend their season-best winning streak to three games. Outside of a 40-13 loss at IC Catholic in Week 2, North has allowed only 42 points (Elmwood Park, Marengo, Plano, Johnsburg, Harvard). ... The Thunder visit Sandwich next week and conclude the regular season by hosting Woodstock.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Harvard (0-6, 0-4) at Marengo (5-1, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Harvard’s losing streak reached 13 games last week, as it lost to host Woodstock North 44-8. The Hornets have allowed 40-plus points each of the past three weeks. They have scored only 35 points all season. ... Harvard hosts winless Plano next week and finishes the season at Johnsburg. ... Harvard lost to Marengo 33-29 in Week 7 last year.

About the Indians: Marengo suffered its first loss of the season last week, as Johnsburg spoiled homecoming by beating the Indians 28-0. The loss put an end to Marengo’s best start to a season since it went 12-1 and reached the Class 4A semifinals in 2015. Marengo had not been shut out since Week 7 of the 2023 season, when it lost 45-0 to Kaneland. Before the Johnsburg game, Marengo was averaging 32 points a game. ... Marengo will clinch a playoff spot if it beats Harvard. The Indians visit undefeated Richmond-Burton next week and wrap up the regular season at home against Sandwich.

FND pick: Marengo

Woodstock quarterback Caden Thompson eludes a Plano defender during Friday's game in Plano. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris)

Sandwich (2-4, 2-2) at Woodstock (4-2, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Sandwich needs to win out to have a good shot of making the state playoffs as an at-large team. The Indians are coming off a 42-12 loss to KRC leader Richmond-Burton in which they allowed 301 rushing yards to Rockets RB Hunter Carley. ... For the season, Sandwich averages 21.3 points a game and allows 35 a game.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock increased its chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2009 last week by spoiling Plano’s homecoming with a 20-14 win. Junior LB Jaxson Hansen had 14 tackles, including a key fourth-down stop as the Reapers were driving late, to help secure victory for the Blue Streaks, who had lost two in a row. QB Caden Thompson was 14-of-20 passing for 204 yards and three TDs. He hit Matthew Cress on TDs of 25 and 32 yards, and connected with Cash White from 12 yards out. ... For the season, Thompson has completed 68% of his passes (85 of 125) for 1,001 yards and 12 TDs, eight to Cress, who has a team-leading 27 receptions. ... The Blue Streaks average 22.5 points a game and allow 21.8 a game.

FND pick: Woodstock

Johnsburg running back Duke Mays lands with the ball in varsity football action Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Rod Poppe Field on the campus of Marengo High School in Marengo. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Plano (0-6, 0-4) at Johnsburg (4-2, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Reapers: Plano has been competitive in just about all of its games this season, but remains winless after dropping a 20-14 decision on homecoming to Woodstock last week. Since losing to Ottawa 35-6 to open the season, the Reapers have played five games decided by 14 or fewer points. Against Woodstock, QB Dylan Saunders threw a 23-yard TD pass to Isaac Uhrich and Kolten Schimandle scored from 1 yard out. ... Plano lost to Johnsburg 28-0 in Week 7 last year.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg put together maybe its most complete game of the season last week in beating previously undefeated Marengo 28-0. Shawn Halloran set the tone for the defense with an interception early in the game. QB Carter Block got the offense going with an 11-yard TD pass to Ryan Franze on the first play of the second quarter. Mario Zakrzewski’s 2-yard run and Block’s 1-yard QB sneak had the Skyhawks up 21-0 at halftime. Duke Mays (13 carries, 83 yards) added a 23-yard TD run late. Block finished 23-of-25 passing (92%) for 185 yards, while Franze had 11 receptions for 110 yards. ... For the season, Block is 80-of-121 passing (66%) for 838 yards and 11 TDs. Franze has caught 39 passes for 524 yards and six TDs. Mays has team-leading totals of 43 tackles and 7 TFLs.

FND pick: Johnsburg

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central (2-4, 1-3) at Christ the King (1-5, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hurricanes: Marian Central’s 49-14 loss to undefeated Bishop McNamara on Saturday marked the fourth game in which the Hurricanes have allowed 40-plus points (all losses). They turned the ball over four times, handing the ball to a Fightin’ Irish team that came in averaging 54.6 points a game. Marian QB Colin Hernon threw second-half TD passes to Max Kinney (10 yards) and Josh Gawronski (26 yards). Hernon finished 11-of-23 passing for 121 yards, and Eddie Kowalczyk rushed 11 times for 116 yards. ... Marian needs to win its remaining CCC games to have a shot at earning an at-large state playoff berth. The Hurricanes host St. Edward (1-5) next week, before concluding the regular season at Aurora Christian (4-2). ... Marian beat Christ the King 42-8 in Week 5 last year.

About the Gladiators: Christ the King is coming off a 26-0 loss to Aurora Christian, the third time in their past four games that the Gladiators failed to score double-digit points. Their 90 points are second fewest in the CCC.

FND pick: Marian Central

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Harvest Westminster (0-5, 0-3) at Alden-Hebron (5-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Harvest Westminster: Harvest Westminster is in its inaugural season after Elgin schools Westminster Christian and Harvest Christian combined. The team lost to Abundant Life (Madison, Wis.) 44-0 last week.

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron is coming off its first loss of the season, 49-7 to undefeated South Beloit last week at home. Giants sophomore RB/FS Caleb Linneman did not play after injuring his knee in the first quarter against Rockford Christian Life in Week 5. Coach John Lalor said his Giants hope to have Linneman back Friday. With Linneman in the lineup, A-H had outscored its opponents 229-107.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron