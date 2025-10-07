2025 IHSA playoff outlook for Week 7: What do McHenry County teams need to do to make the field of 256?

There are only three weeks left to earn a spot in the postseason, and plenty of McHenry County area teams still are battling for a spot.

Here is where teams stand heading into Week 7.

Locked in

Prairie Ridge (6-0, 24 playoff points)

The Wolves locked up a playoff spot with a thrilling 35-34 win over Huntley on Friday, a game in which they trailed most of the night. Electrifying QB Luke Vanderweil ran for 281 yards and four touchdowns, while Eli Loeding made the play of the game with an interception at the goal line in the final seconds. Prairie Ridge, which can go 9-0 with wins against Crystal Lake Central, Dundee-Crown and Crystal Lake South, is in the playoffs for the 19th time in 20 seasons.

Richmond-Burton (6-0, 26 playoff points)

The Rockets had no troubles on the road in Sandwich in Week 6, thanks in large part to a memorable rushing performance from junior Hunter Carley (301 yards, 5 TDs on 20 carries). The victory puts R-B back into the playoffs for the 18th consecutive season. The undefeated Kishwaukee River Conference leaders travel to Woodstock North in Week 7, host Marengo in Week 8 and finish at Plano in Week 9.

Sitting comfortably

Alden-Hebron (5-1)

The Giants, who suffered their first loss of the season on Friday to undefeated South Beloit, is a likely playoff team for the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, which is not set up by the IHSA. Alden-Hebron faces Harvest-Westminster co-op (0-5), Milledgeville (6-0) and Ashton-Franklin Center (1-5) to end its regular-season campaign.

Burlington Central (5-1, 25 playoff points)

There’s no question that the Rockets have solidified themselves as one of the top teams in the 10-team Fox Valley Conference. Central, which still has FVC title hopes, all but guaranteed itself a return trip to the playoffs. Last year marked its first playoff appearance since 2014. Central still has Huntley, Crystal Lake Central and D-C left on its schedule.

Marengo (5-1, 26 playoff points)

The Indians suffered a setback in Week 6 with a 28-0 loss to KRC foe Johnsburg, but given the team’s 5-0 start, the Indians are in fantastic shape to make back-to-back playoff trips after missing in 2023. Marengo still has a shot at the KRC championship as well, with games remaining against Harvard, R-B and Sandwich.

Cary-Grove’s Landon Moore runs in a touchdown against Huntley earlier this season at Huntley High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Almost there

Cary-Grove (4-2, 26 playoff points)

After a 0-2 start with losses to Prairie Ridge and Burlington Central, the Trojans are all of a sudden looking like themselves again. The return of Logan Abrams at fullback has been key to C-G’s turnaround, but the steady play of QB Jackson Berndt shouldn’t be overlooked. The Trojans, who earned the 2023 Class 6A state title, are on the verge of their 20th playoff appearance in 21 seasons. C-G still has games left against Crystal Lake South, Hampshire and Jacobs.

Jacobs (4-2, 26 playoff points)

The Golden Eagles are closing in on a playoff spot after coming back to beat Crystal Lake Central 27-21 in Week 6, a game in which they trailed 21-7. It was an important victory for Jacobs, which still has games left against D-C, Crystal Lake South and C-G. The Eagles are looking to secure their fifth straight postseason berth.

Johnsburg (4-2, 28 playoff points)

The Skyhawks’ defense showed up in a big way in Week 6, shutting out previously undefeated Marengo for a 28-0 win in their KRC game. Johnsburg can get to five victories starting this week against winless Plano. The Skyhawks, looking for back-to-back postseason appearances, go to Woodstock in Week 8 and host Harvard in Week 9.

Woodstock (4-2, 24 playoff points)

The Blue Streaks are one of the biggest surprises in McHenry County through six weeks at 4-2. Woodstock picked up a key win over Plano in Week 6 and will look to reach five wins in the final three weeks with games left against Sandwich, Johnsburg and Woodstock North. The Streaks last made the playoffs in 2009.

Woodstock North (4-2, 24 playoff points)

The Thunder took care of business against Harvard in Week 6, but North still has work to do with games left versus R-B, Sandwich and Woodstock. The Thunder were the feel-good story of 2024, earning their first playoff berth since 2018. North also was the only team in the KRC last season to win a playoff game.

Work to do

Dundee-Crown (3-3, 27 playoff points)

The much-improved Chargers took a 46-27 loss against Cary-Grove on Friday, but are still in the hunt for their first playoff bid since 2013, when they made it Class 8A. D-C will have to upset a team or two to get there, however, with games left against Jacobs, Prairie Ridge and Burlington Central.

Huntley (3-3, 27 playoff points)

The Red Raiders are in the midst of the most difficult part of their schedule. Huntley dropped an absolute heartbreaker to Prairie Ridge on Friday, falling 35-34 after leading most of the game. That comes after close losses to C-G (34-27) and Jacobs (35-27) in Weeks 4 and 5. Huntley, looking for its fourth straight playoff berth, has another difficult test this week against Burlington Central before ending the regular season against McHenry and Hampshire.

Hail Mary time

Hampshire (2-4, 28 playoff points)

What’s left: McHenry (2-4), at Cary-Grove (4-2), Huntley (3-3)

Marian Central (2-4, 30 playoff points)

What’s left: at Christ the King (1-5), St. Edward (1-5), at Aurora Christian (4-2)

McHenry (2-4, 28 playoff points)

What’s left: at Hampshire (2-4), at Huntley (3-3), Crystal Lake Central (0-6)