Jameson Purcell, defense lead Maine South past New Trier

Down several offensive players, Maine South turned to its defense and star quarterback Jameson Purcell in its Central Suburban League matchup against New Trier on Friday at Robert Naughton Field in Winnetka.

Purcell — an Indiana commit — scored three touchdowns despite being down two offensive linemen and two wide receivers in a 35-7 win over the Trevians.

In the second half, facing a third-and-3 from the Maine South 32-yard line, Purcell dropped a dime on a wheel route to running back Niko Kokosioulis for a 13-yard gain right over the top of a New Trier defender.

It eventually set up a 27-yard touchdown run by Kokosioulis to extend the lead to 35-7.

“He cleans things up,” Maine South coach David Inserra said. “He makes us look a lot better. He gets the ball out to the right guys. But the receivers we had did a phenomenal job going and getting the ball.”

Purcell completed 17-of-23 passes for 232 yards, a touchdown and added two rushing touchdowns to help the Hawks (4-1, 2-0 CSL) build up a 28-7 halftime lead. In the second half, it was more about milking the clock and getting out with the win over New Trier (3-3, 1-1 CSL).

Kokosioulis finished with 12 rushes for 44 yards, including the touchdown to open the second half. He also had two receptions for 54 yards, while Finn Haugh had five grabs for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Despite being down two offensive linemen, Purcell was kept upright and avoided facing too much pressure for much of the night.

“We knew we had to step it up, especially on the O-line and being the quarterback, I have to step up the leadership,” Purcell said. “We obviously came out with the win, but I think we have a lot to improve, especially the little things.”

The offense kept churning the scoreboard for much of the first half, but the play of the defense also set the tone.

The Hawks forced the Trevians into a three-and-out on their first drive. On the second New Trier drive, already up 14-0, free safety Fintan Lennon made a great break on a ball thrown by New Trier quarterback Jackie Ryder. Lennon stole the ball away from a Trevian receiver and returned it for a 54-yard touchdown.

That made it 21-0 New Trier with 11:05 left in the first half.

“I saw the quarterback’s eyes and I saw the ball come out,” Lennon said. “I just took it right away. … I just knew I had to get it into the end zone. I just knew my blockers had me and I just had to get it there.”

Lennon had a second interception in the first half, while the Hawks’ defense forced New Trier to turn the ball over on downs five times.

Overall, Maine South limited New Trier to 253 yards of offense, one week after the Trevians scored 44 points against Deerfield.

Maine South will travel to Glenbrook North next week for another crucial CSL showdown.

“We have to just keep stacking,” Purcell said. “I mean, shoot, the season’s flown by. I think as the season goes on, just getting the little things (right) is the biggest part. We have to take it one snap at a time.”