Hersey piled up the points in win over Elk Grove

Cheydon Georgacakis’ lacrosse skills came in handy Friday night — on a football field, no less.

The Hersey senior, minus his lax stick, fielded a ground ball (an onside kick in football-ese), from Elk Grove on the opening kickoff and sprinted all the way to EG’s 23-yard line in front of the Huskies’ homecoming crowd.

“I was ready for it,” said Georgacakis.

The rest of Hersey’s Huskies took it from there, willing and able to play crisp, physical football en route to their 54-14 victory at Roland R. Goins Stadium.

Coach Tom Nelson’s squad amassed all 54 of its points in the first half. Huskies junior quarterback Jake Nawrot played with aplomb in the first 24 minutes, completing 10 of 12 passes for 173 yards and 4 touchdowns and rushing for a 3-yard TD to open the scoring in the Mid-Suburban League East meeting.

Nawrot hit senior wideout Tyler Wentink for a 25-yard TD, senior running back Brandon Jenkins for a 10-yard score, senior tight end Jackson Wilder for an 8-yard TD and junior wideout Josh Riggs for a 20-yard scoring connection.

“He puts the time in, he’s extremely talented, and he plays with poise,” Nelson said of the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Nawrot.

“Jake,” Georgacakis added, “is a fantastic leader. I’m proud of him.”

Jenkins dashed and shifted and bulled his way to 85 yards rushing on only 6 carries, including a pair of totes that resulted in 15- and 20-yard TDs. Also a defensive back, Jenkins returned an interception 40 yards for a TD that upped the lead to 39-0 at 8:58 of the second quarter.

“Hersey is talented across the board,” said Grenadiers coach Danny O’Donnell. “They’re strong up front and well-coached.

“We had nothing to lose,” he added, referring to his decision to tap an onside kick at the outset. “I liked how hard we played, how we never let up.”

Hersey (4-2, 2-0 in the MSL East), which led 54-7 at the half, has won 4 straight and outscored the opposition 220-14 since opening the season with losses to Warren and Barrington.

EG slipped to 1-5, 0-2.

Elk Grove backup quarterback Luke Maher (10 of 26, 148 yards) entered the game late in the first quarter and tossed a pair of TD passes — a 20-yarder in the second quarter and an 18-yarder in the fourth — to senior wideout Ryan Tanner (7 receptions, 90 yards).

Junior wideout Ryan Gomez had two catches for 52 yards for the visitors.

Hersey’s Riggs hauled in four passes for 86 yards, and Wentink finished with three catches for 63 yards and came down with an interception in the second quarter, the pick setting up Jenkins’ second TD run.

Next Friday, Hersey visits Buffalo Grove (2-4, 0-2), and Elk Grove hosts Wheeling (1-5, 0-2).