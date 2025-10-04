Elgin maintains control of Little Brown Jug with victory over Larkin

The Little Brown Jug will stay on the east side of Elgin for another year.

Elgin defeated Larkin 43 -21 in Upstate Eight West Division action Friday at Memorial Stadium to keep custody of the traveling trophy. The Maroons returned the trophy to their side of town last year, after a three-year stay at Larkin.

“It’s a huge deal to win the jug. It’s everything. I remember back in 2015 and 2016, that was the only game that we hoped to win,” Elgin coach Anthony Mason said. “Now that we are a little better and compete in all of our games, it’s still important. The town jug is always good because all these boys know each other.”

The Maroons also took another step closer to the state playoffs by winning their fourth game of the season. The last time Elgin (4-2, 3-1) advanced to the postseason was in 2019.

Elgin quarterback Jacob Rufino sparked the Maroons offense. The junior completed 15 of 22 passes for 204 yards. All six Elgin scores came on Rubino tosses. Larkin (0-6, 0-4) did pick off a Rufino pass in the second quarter.

“The keys to our victory were the defense played very, very well in both the first and second halves,” Mason said. “And on the offense, Jacob Rufino stayed strong the whole game. He stayed tough and did what we asked him to do.”

“I was just staying light on my feet instead of rushing everything,” Rufino said. “The one interception I did throw I was rushing. After that, my coaches told me to just work on being me and stay controlled in the game.”

Rufino distributed his passes among eight receivers. Ja’Miere Moore, Pierre Portis, Coreyon Johnson, Anthony Foster and Jayden Edgar all hauled in TD strikes. Moore scored twice.

Elgin’s defense picked off three Royals’ passes and forced a fumble that resulted in a Maroons score.

The Maroons never trailed, leading 13-0 after the first quarter, 21-6 at halftime and 27-6 starting the final period.

The last three touchdowns were scored in the final five minutes of play. Larkin’s Devin Krueger ran for 29 yards for the Royals’ second touchdown with 5:02 left to play. The senior rushed for 83 yards on 19 carriers.

Elgin responded with Rufino’s final TD pass, an 11-yard to Edgar with 14.5 seconds left.

The Royals’ Ja’vontae Mahone returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.