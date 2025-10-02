McHenry County Week 6 IHSA football previews

Fox Valley Conference

When: 7 p.m.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge and quarterback Luke Vanderwiel continued to roll last week, beating visiting McHenry 43-22 on homecoming to remain undefeated and in sole possession of first place in the FVC. Vanderwiel rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns. It was his second 200-yard/four-TD game this season, as he also accomplished the feat on opening night against Cary-Grove. Vanderwiel (22 carries) scored on runs of 35 yards in the first quarter, 5 in the second, 27 in the third and 42 in the fourth. FB Jake Wagler added 87 rushing yards and a TD. The Wolves also produced three turnovers. Logan Thennes had an interception, and Trenton Horton and Angelo Kay each had a fumble recovery. Thennes also had a 60-yard reception from Vanderwiel (3-of-7 passing, 91 yards). ... For the season, Vanderwiel has rushed for 783 yards. ... Prairie Ridge has scored an FVC-best 190 points (38 per game) and has allowed 93 (18.6 per game). ... The Wolves beat Huntley 35-13 in Week 3 last year.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley’s offense continued to produce last week, but a 35-27 loss to Jacobs was the Red Raiders’ second straight. Huntley has scored at least 27 points in each of its five games. The Raiders average 30.4 points per contest and allow 20.6 per game. They’ve yielded 69 points the past two weeks in losses to Jacobs and Cary-Grove. RB Chase Hojnacki continued his strong sophomore campaign against Jacobs, rushing for 133 yards and four TDs (2, 13, 11 and 4 yards) on 26 carries. He has 12 rushing TDs this season. Sophomore QB Malik Carter threw for 173 yards.

Friday Night Drive pick: Prairie Ridge

When: 7 p.m.

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove won its third game in a row last week, building a 40-0 lead by halftime against Crystal Lake Central en route to a 40-6 win on homecoming. The Trojans welcomed back sophomore QB Jackson Berndt after he missed the team’s previous game against Huntley because of illness. Berndt rushed for three TDs and threw a TD pass to Anthony Medina. FB Logan Abrams added two TD runs. ... After scoring only 28 points in losses to Prairie Ridge and Burlington Central to open the season, C-G has produced games of 36 (McHenry), 34 (Huntley) and 40 points. The return of a healthy Abrams to the offensive backfield in Week 3 has been the catalyst. Abrams has six TDs in the past three games. ... The Trojans beat Dundee-Crown 55-8 in Week 9 last year.

About the Chargers: Dundee-Crown has been the biggest surprise in the FVC this season, but now the Chargers enter the hardest part of their schedule. Their three wins are their most since 2018, when they went 4-5. They beat Crystal Lake South 28-0 last week, a week after blanking Hampshire 24-0. It is the first time D-C has posted back-to-back shutouts since 1998 (8-0 over Grayslake and 41-0 over Crystal Lake Central in Weeks 3 and 4). ... Against Crystal Lake South, the Chargers got two TD runs from RB Kadin Malone (16 carries, 74 yards) and one each from RB Tristan Gatenby and RB Ereyon Bailey. Gatenby also had a sack, and Leon Metcalf had an interception. ... The Chargers’ remaining four regular-season games are against C-G (3-2), Jacobs (3-2), Prairie Ridge (5-0) and Burlington Central (4-1). ... D-C’s 53 points allowed are the fewest in the FVC.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

When: 7 p.m.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs pulled out a 35-27 win over a tough Huntley team last week in Algonquin and now seeks its third win in a row. The Golden Eagles showed off a dominant run game, with Caden DuMelle (27 carries, 157 yards) and Michael Cannady (15 carries, 170 yards) leading the way. DuMelle rushed for three TDs, and Cannady had one. Sophomore QB Austin Stennett, making his third start in a row in place of the injured Connor Goehring (shoulder), was 10-of-16 passing for 100 yards and a TD pass to Carson Goehring. Eagles coach Brian Zimmerman said this week that Connor Goehring will be in uniform Friday at Crystal Lake Central and the team will have some packages to get him into the game. ... The Eagles have put up back-to-back 35-point efforts. ... Jacobs beat Crystal Lake Central 27-3 in Week 7 last year.

About the Tigers: The struggles continued for Crystal Lake Central last week, as the Tigers lost 40-6 to host Cary-Grove on its homecoming. The Tigers have scored 35 points, the fewest in the FVC, and have allowed 224 points, most in the conference. ... Central’s remaining three games after Friday are against Prairie Ridge (5-0), Burlington Central (4-1) and McHenry (2-3).

FND pick: Jacobs

When: 7 p.m.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire’s 40-14 loss to Burlington Central last week marked its third in a row since a 42-24 win over Crystal Lake Central in Week 2. ... The Whip-Purs average 18 points a game and allow 36.6 a game. ... Hampshire lost to Crystal Lake South 9-0 in Week 4 last year.

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South was held to 140 total yards (100 rushing, 40 passing) in its 28-0, homecoming loss to Dundee-Crown last week. It was the second time this season that the Gators were shutout. They have scored only 48 points, 34 coming in a win over Crystal Lake Central in Week 4.

FND pick: Crystal Lake South

When: 7 p.m.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central rebounded from its Week 4 loss to Prairie Ridge and produced a season-high point total in beating Hampshire 40-14 last week. Tyler McGladdery ran 12 times for 113 yards and two TDs and also shined on defense with 3½ tackles, including two for a loss. QB Theo Curtin was 4-of-9 passing for 70 yards and ran for 32 yards and a pair of TDs. The Rockets racked up 407 total yards, including 320 on the ground. ... Only three teams in the FVC have scored fewer than the Rockets’ 99 points, but their 61 points allowed are second-fewest behind Dundee-Crown (53). ... Central is alone in second place in the FVC behind undefeated Prairie Ridge. ... The Rockets beat McHenry 24-14 in Week 5 last year.

About the Warriors: McHenry is in the midst of the toughest part of its schedule, and three straight losses reflect that. The Warriors committed three turnovers and yielded 206 rushing yards to QB Luke Vanderwiel in their 43-22 loss to Prairie Ridge last week. Warriors QB Jeffry Schwab was 5-of-12 passing for 108 yards, including a 68-yard TD pass to Haydn Schmidt. Schwab also rushed 10 times for 87 yards and a TD, sophomore Joey Spelman added 63 rushing yards on five carries, and junior Mick Reidy rushed for a score. ... McHenry averages 22.2 points and allows 27 a game.

FND pick: Burlington Central

Kishwaukee River Conference

Johnsburg (3-2, 1-2) at Marengo (5-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg struggled against a triple-option offense for the second time in as many home games last week, as the Skyhawks allowed 263 rushing yards in a 27-13 loss to visiting Woodstock North on homecoming. The Skyhawks lost at home to Richmond-Burton 49-14 in Week 3. The Skyhawks turned the ball over three times against Woodstock North. QB Carter Block was 20-of-33 passing for 174 yards. He threw TD passes of 4 yards to Ryan Franze (seven receptions, 58 yards) and 16 yards to Jarrel Albea (four catches, 47 yards) and also threw two interceptions. Seven Skyhawks caught a pass. RB Duke Mays rushed 12 times for 58 yards. ... The Skyhawks are looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season. ... Only Plano (71) and Harvard (27) have scored fewer points than Johnsburg (97) in the eight-team KRC. ... Johnsburg beat Marengo 34-7 in Week 6 last year.

About the Indians: Marengo didn’t roll over winless Plano last week but still pulled out a 28-14 win on the road to remain undefeated and tied for first place atop the KRC with Richmond-Burton. The Indians scored all four of their touchdowns on the ground. Brady Kentgen’s 2-yard TD started the scoring, Sam Vandello added TD runs of 1 and 2 yards, and Logan Boley added an 11-yard TD in the fourth quarter. Boley and Conner Sacco ran for 87 yards apiece. Defensively, Sacco rang up seven TFLs and two sacks. ... Marengo’s 160 points (32 a game) are second most in the KRC to Richmond-Burton (213). The Indians have allowed 69 points (13.8), second fewest also to R-B (54).

FND pick: Marengo

Richmond-Burton (5-0, 3-0) at Sandwich (2-3, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m.

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton hit the 40-point mark for the fourth time in five games last week, beating Woodstock 42-7 to hand the Blue Streaks only their second loss. The Rockets’ run game was complemented by QB Ray Hannemann, who threw three TD passes in the first half. The senior used play-action to hit TE Luke Robinson on scoring passes of 63 and 41 yards. Hannemann also threw a 21-yard pass to TE Jace Nelson in the corner of the end zone. RB Hunter Carley led R-B’s ground attack, rushing for 136 yards and two TDs. FB Riley Shea rushed for 43 yards and a TD, and Luke Johnson had 94 rushing yards on seven carries. ... The Rockets lead the KRC in points scored (213) and fewest allowed (54). ... R-B beat Sandwich 49-14 in Week 6 last year.

About the Indians: Sandwich won for the second time in three games last week, scoring 27 points in the second quarter en route to a 48-7 win over Harvard. Jeffrey Ashley ran for 148 yards and three TDs on 14 carries, and Nick Michalek contributed 83 yards and two TDs on seven rushing attempts. Cash White had the other TD for the Indians, who had their highest point total of the season against Harvard.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Woodstock (3-2, 1-2) at Plano (0-5, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock has lost two straight since starting the season 3-0. The Blue Streaks fell to Richmond-Burton 42-7 last week, after getting beaten by Marengo 35-14 in Week 4. QB Caden Thompson was 11-of-20 passing for 104 yards, including a 15-yard TD pass to Jared Kay. ... The Blue Streaks average 23 points a game and allow 23.4 a game. After playing Plano, they return home to take on 2-3 Sandwich. ... Woodstock beat Plano 26-10 last year.

About the Reapers: Plano continues to play competitive football, despite its win-loss record, and now has its homecoming. After one-score losses to Sandwich (32-30) and Woodstock North (14-7), the Reapers were within a score until the final minute of last week’s 28-14 loss to unbeaten Marengo. Dylan Saunders threw for 139 yards and a TD to Cam Johnson, who had four catches for 86 yards. Braylon Schmidt rushed for 64 yards on only seven carries.

FND pick: Woodstock

When: 7 p.m.

About the Hornets: Harvard’s struggles continued last week with a 48-7 home loss to Sandwich. The Hornets have scored only 27 points and have been shut out three times. They visit undefeated Marengo next week, before hosting winless Plano in Week 8. Harvard concludes the regular season at Johnsburg.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North played maybe its most complete game of the season last week since starting with a 68-0 win over Elmwood Park. The Thunder spoiled Johnsburg’s homecoming with a 27-13 win as QB Parker Halihan returned to running North’s triple-option offense and rushed 27 times for 170 yards and all four of the team’s TDs (6, 54, 16 and 1 yards). Halihan, who played wingback the previous week against Plano, attempted only one pass and did not turn the ball over. The Thunder won the turnover battle, 3-0, as David Randecker recovered a fumble and Braelan Creighton and Braeden Berner had interceptions. Randecker also rushed for 95 yards on 18 carries. ... Now the Thunder have their homecoming game against winless Harvard, which lost to North 42-28 in Week 6 last year. ... The Thunder have won two games in a row for the first time this season.

FND pick: Woodstock North

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central (2-3, 1-2) at Bishop McNamara (5-0, 3-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Hurricanes: Marian Central celebrated homecoming last week with a 43-0 rout of Chicago Christian as junior RB Eddie Kowalczyk rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries at George Harding Field. Sophomore QB Colin Hernon also ran for two TDs, and junior RB Mike Schmid rushed for one score. Hernon and junior WR Wilson Jakubowicz hooked up on a 78-yard TD. Junior DB Izayah Rosado led the Hurricanes’ defensive effort with two interceptions and a sack. ... Both of the Hurricanes’ wins have been by shutout (46-0 over Clemente in Week 2). They’ve allowed 40-plus points in each of their three losses against Richmond-Burton, Hope and Wheaton Academy.

About the Fightin’ Irish: Bishop McNamara survived a 45-42 nail-biter at Aurora Christian last week to all but snap a three-year playoff drought, and now with that burden a little eased, the Fightin’ Irish return home to start the stretch run. Julius May ran for three TDs last week, his fourth game with at least three TDs. Coen Demack had his second two-TD reception game in Week 5, catching both from Karter Krutsinger. But it’s perhaps junior slot receiver Malachi Lee who could see the most defensive attention Saturday. The speedster had a rushing, receiving and punt return touchdown apiece two weeks ago and ran in another TD against the Eagles. The Fightin’ Irish are one of only five teams in the state averaging at least 50 points per game (55).

FND pick: Bishop McNamara

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

South Beloit (5-0, 3-0) at Alden-Hebron (5-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m.

About the Sobos: South Beloit stayed undefeated last week with a 34-14 win over Kirkland Hiawatha. Chase Herrington rushed for 90 yards and two TDs on 17 carries. Cameron Meister (8 yards), Jaycee Schober (6) and Cristobal Ortega (63) also scored rushing TDs. ... Not counting a 1-0 forfeit win over Harvest-Westminster in Week 4, the Sobos have outscored their opponents 181-54.

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron stayed perfect last week with a 51-18 win over Rockford Christian, as Louie Bageanis rushed for 171 yards and three TDs on 15 carries. He added a 10-yard TD reception. JP Stewart was 7-of-8 passing for 171 yards and three TDs. Fabian Carreno had four catches for 116 yards, including 50- and 13-yard TDs. Colton Crowell scored on a 4-yard run. ... The Giants average 45.8 points a game and allow 21.4 a game.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron