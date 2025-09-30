Shaw Local

Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: Ranked teams continue to show out

Last week’s Top 25 only saw three losses

Glenbard West’s Jamarcus Kelly sweeps the right side past Lyons Township defender Miko Zecevic (9) during a game on September 27. Glenbard West protected its top 5 ranking in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings with a win over previously ranked Lyons on Saturday. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

By Steve Soucie

The season starts to define itself around the midway point.

And after five weeks, that’s exactly where we find ourselves.

So in that sense it shouldn’t be all that surprising that the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings were extremely stable this week.

Collectively, the teams ranked in the Top 25 went 22-3 last week, with those two losses (Batavia and Lyons) coming to other ranked teams.

Two new teams entered the power rankings as a new teams, Sandburg, who continued its strong start with a convincing win over Homewood-Flossmoor in Week 5 joined at No. 24, while Yorkville slides into the poll at No. 25 with its win over Oswego.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings:

Steve Soucie is the Managing Editor of Friday Night Drive for Shaw Media. Also previously for Shaw Media, Soucie was the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.