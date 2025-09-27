Antioch rides big plays to decisive win over Lakes

This was a game of all or nothing for the Antioch offense, with much more all.

The Sequoits were generally either stopped at the line of scrimmage or off to the races in a 56-15 victory over Northern Lake County Conference rival Lakes on Friday in Lake Villa.

Antioch had nine offensive plays go for one or fewer yards, but also seven that gained 40 or more. Sophomore wingback Logan Lennon did the most damage, with 231 rushing yards on just 11 carries. He had gains of 42, 47, 63 and 67 yards.

“My brother Aiden Lennon is five years older than me, I got to watch him play a bunch,” Lennon said. “It’s just kind of surreal. I never thought I’d be in this position. It’s amazing.”

Antioch (4-1, 3-0) has an impressive sophomore wing tandem, with Kelen Wilson lining up opposite of Lennon. Wilson finished with 98 yards on five carries, while junior fullback Gavin Stone added 92 on nine attempts. Lennon said he and Wilson are former middle school rivals turned Sequoits stars.

“We were always able to compete against each other in track and basketball and stuff,” Lennon said. “So it’s really cool we get to play together on a team, especially since we’re both really young and we’re given the opportunity to play on varsity at 15 years old. So me and him have a really good chemistry.”

The first possession of the game was a good forecast of how this one would go. On the opening snap, Lakes defensive back Dillan Davis made a tackle in the backfield for a three-yard loss. Then Antioch’s next two plays gained 83 yards, with Lennon breaking into the clear for a 63-yard touchdown.

On Antioch’s second drive, quarterback Colin Arquila ran for a 50-yard gain, but that one ended in a missed field goal. Later in the first half, Wilson went 46 yards on a reverse, setting up his own 7-yard TD run. Wilson added a 42-yard scoring run on a counter, then Lennon went up the middle for 47 yards to make it 28-13 at halftime.

“We’re very balanced with our weapons, and at any point can house it,” Antioch coach Brian Glashagel said. “It just puts a lot of pressure on the defense to be perfect and take great pursuit angles every single time. The defense responded in the second half.”

Lakes (3-2, 2-1) stayed competitive with its passing game. Quarterback Ean Ankney used all his receivers on the way to completing 20 of 36 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns, before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter.

Mason Gialo (five catches, 53 yards) and Trenton Miller (five for 52) led the receivers. A 9-yard touchdown pass to John Zutkis in the corner of the end zone brought the Eagles within 21-13 with 1:56 left in the second quarter. But Antioch answered with a one-play drive, the 47-yard run by Lennon.

“I felt our guys battled,” Lakes coach Jason Ellerman said. “Their D-line’s really good and our guys faced a tough challenge up front. I felt our wide receivers and Ean battled. Our effort was great, but our execution’s got to be better. (Defensively), it was just lack of focus on guys staying on their keys.”