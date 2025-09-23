Shaw Local

Friday Night Drive

Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: Brother Rice continues to climb

Teams with unblemished records are dwindling

Prairie Ridge quarterback Luke Vanderwiel makes a run during their game against Burlington Central on Friday. The Wolves protected their undefeated mark with a win and moved up to No. 12 in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

By Steve Soucie

The ranks of the undefeated took a major hit in the Week 4 slate.

And when the dust cleared there were only 11 members of the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings that managed to get through the first four weeks of the season unscathed.

There were several notable efforts but the list has to start with Brother Rice. The Crusaders have been very impressive to start the season and got the impact win they’ve been shooting for a while in a victory over Loyola.

Also worthy of note from the 3-0 vs. 3-0 showdown list was Glenbard West resounding win over Downers Grove North and Montini fending off Fenwick by stopping a two-point conversion try with no time on the clock.

There were a trio of new or returning teams into the Top 25. Hinsdale Central broke through in a big way with its win over previously undefeated Lyons, while Bradley-Bourbonnais makes it first appearance in the poll by continuing its strong start. Glenbrook South heads back into the Top 25 after a strong effort in a win over Palatine.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings:

Steve Soucie is the Managing Editor of Friday Night Drive for Shaw Media. Also previously for Shaw Media, Soucie was the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.