Wauconda forces four turnovers in blowout against Grayslake North

The Wauconda offense amassed 317 total yards and compiled 18 first downs, and its defense held Grayslake North to 133 total yards and forced four turnovers.

The result for Wauconda was an easy 45-13 win over the visitors in Northern Lake County Conference action Friday night.

The Bulldogs, playing their first home game of the season, are 4-0 and 2-0 in league play. North scored all 13 points against Wauconda’s second-string defense in the second half.

“We started out slow against North Chicago last week,” said Bulldogs coach Chris Prostka. “We talked about starting strong and fast. We were really ready to play especially after three straight road games. We are very happy to be 4-0. It is where we want to be.”

Senior signal caller Jake Thorstenson completed 8 of 9 passes for 109 yards, which included a 44-yard touchdown pass to Luke Sickmeir.

Thorstenson also ran for a 10-yard touchdown. The senior didn’t play in the second half.

“We were on attack mode right away from the beginning,” Thorstenson said. “Our wide receivers were wide open all night. The drag pattern was there. We are playing with confidence and we have great chemistry on offense. It is awesome to see.”

While Thorstenson directed the Wauconda passing attack, fullback Jackson Rudolph bulldozed his way to 108 yards on nine carries in one half of play. The senior rushed for touchdowns of 16, 32 and 28 yards.

“Coach Mitz (Bill, offensive coordinator) just wants me to run over people,” said Rudolph. “We didn’t come ready to play last week and got off to a slow start. We were ready to play this week and got off to a good start.”

Rocco Garcia contributed in the kicking game for the winners, converting on 6-of-6 extra points and booting a 30-yard field goal to end the first half.

The Wauconda defense got an early interception from Jaxon Miglans and Khali Roberson had two fumble recoveries.

“It seemed like whenever we needed a big play or stop on defense we got it,” said Prostka. “They played a strong game all night.”

Grayslake North (1-3, 0-2) got a 27-yard TD pass from Jordan Newkirk to Alejandro Romero, and Maurice Jordan ran 5 yards for a touchdown all in the second half.