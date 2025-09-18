Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 4 of the 2025 season

DuKane Conference

Batavia (2-1, 1-0) at Lake Park (2-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Batavia has been firing on all cylinders following its season-opening loss to Glenbard West, opening up conference play with a big 41-13 victory over Glenbard North. The Bulldogs once again showed off their balanced offensive attack, with the tailback/fullback duo of Henry Hahn (90 rushing yards, three total TDs) and Preston Brummel (103 rushing yards) controlling the ground game. Quarterback Michael Vander Luitgaren threw for 165 yards and three scores, bringing him up to seven touchdowns and just one interception. Meanwhile, the defense held the Panthers to 88 rushing yards and recorded two turnovers for the second consecutive game. The Bulldogs won last year’s contest 56-6.

About the Lancers: After putting up 35-plus points in its first two games of the season, Lake Park was held to just 20 in its 30-20 loss to Wheaton North. Two-year starting QB George Tzamouranis enters averaging 133 passing yards and 59 rushing yards, but was held to just a rushing touchdown last week. Wide receiver Niko Menos, who holds an offer from Eastern Illinois, also had eight catches for 84 yards in the contest.

Friday Night Drive pick: Batavia

Wheaton Warrenville South (2-1, 1-0) at Geneva (1-2, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: The Tigers took care of business in their DuKane Conference opener, dispatching St. Charles East 37-12. WW South’s offense is scoring a tick over 40 points per game. This matchup against defending league champion Geneva could provide the first clue as to whether the Tigers can compete with the top dogs in the DuKane. WW South running back Owen Yorke continues to pile up big numbers – 246 yards on 20 carries with an 80-yard TD run on the first play from scrimmage last week and two more scores. Senior QB Justin Miller threw for 118 yards and also ran for a score. Geneva beat WW South 48-34 last year.

- Josh Welge

About the Vikings: Geneva struggled to get on the scoreboard for the second consecutive week, only scoring on its first offensive drive in their 10-7 loss to St. Charles North. But with the Vikings coming home after three straight games on the road to start the season, it could be the morale boost the team and its young offense needs. The loss also showed pupside, with the defense only allowing one touchdown after giving up 35 points to Oswego in Week 2. On offense, running back Nelson Wendell helped the Vikings establish the pace early, finishing with 105 yards on 21 carries and a score.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton Warrenville South

St. Charles East (0-3, 0-1) at Glenbard North (2-1, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: St. Charles East has struggled out of the gate, with a 37-12 loss to Wheaton Warrenville South moving the Saints to their first 0-3 start since 2011. Both of the Saints’ touchdowns came with under five minutes remaining. Sophomore QB Cruz Herrera finished with 185 passing yards and both a passing and rushing score, while running back Johnny Solano rushed for 145 yards in his first full varsity game. St. Charles East won the last season’s meeting 40-7.

About the Panthers: Glenbard North’s losing streak in conference play moved to 15 games following a 41-13 loss to Batavia. After starting the season with over 200 rushing yards in their first two contests, the Panthers were held to just 88 yards, 82 of them coming from Donato Gatses. Quarterback Kyle Melody had 184 passing yard in the game, 88 of them going to Zechariah Morris.

Friday Night Drive pick: Glenbard North

St. Charles North (3-0, 1-0) at Wheaton North (2-1, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: St. Charles North proved it could grind out a victory in a low-scoring contest, edging out Geneva 10-7 to begin conference play. The win was a bit disproportionate to its first two, scoring 35-plus points in wins over Minooka and Homewood-Flossmoor. Senior tailback Carsen Durante has recorded back-to-back 100-plus-yard performances, while wideout and Northwestern commit Keaton Reinke passed the century mark for the first time this season, catching 10 passes for 106 yards. JT Padron has also filled in the QB position for the North Stars, throwing for 185 yards and a score in the win.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North showed it can win league games last week without its starting quarterback. With QB Jake Johnson out with an injury suffered Week 2 at Stevenson, Max Serbick went into beast mode with 308 yards rushing and three TDs on 48 carries in a 30-20 win over Lake Park. Wheaton North’s offense has been a bit of a hit-and-miss proposition through three weeks, with 30-plus points in wins over Simeon and Lake Park sandwiched around a 10-7 loss at Stevenson. St. Charles North beat Wheaton North 31-14 last year.

- Josh Welge

Friday Night Drive pick: St. Charles North

Fox Valley Conference

Prairie Ridge (3-0, 3-0) at Burlington Central (3-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge remains the top-ranked team in Class 5A in the AP poll after rolling up a season-high point total in beating host Hampshire 52-21 last week. The Wolves lead the FVC in scoring at 39.7 points a game. QB Luke Vanderwiel rushed for two more TDs, giving him nine on the season (10 counting a Week 2 pick-6), and he added his first passing score, a 35-yarder to Logan Thennes. The Wolves will be out to avenge last year’s 52-21 loss to the Rockets in Week 7 in Crystal Lake. It was, by far, the most points the Wolves allowed in any game during their eight-win season.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central is ranked fifth in 6A. The Rockets return to Rocket Hill after spoiling Jacobs’ home opener 21-12 last week. Central, which beat visiting Cary-Grove 10-7 two weeks ago, boasts the top defense in the FVC. It’s homecoming for Central, which has allowed only 39 points, and that comes after the Rockets gave up a season-high point total in beating Jacobs. QB Landon Arnold rushed for 124 of his 157 yards in the second half. Nineteen of his 22 carries came after halftime. Arnold scored on a 2-yard run and also threw a 4-yard TD pass to Trevor Rapp in the first half. Burlington Central’s win over Prairie Ridge last season was its first in the teams’ previous four meetings. The Rockets are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2004.

Friday Night Drive pick: Prairie Ridge

- Joe Aguilar

Interstate 8 Conference

Ottawa (2-1) at Kaneland (3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: Ottawa’s great start to the season hit a roadbump in Week 3’s 41-24 loss to archrival La Salle-Peru. Ottawa not only was dealt its first loss of the season after opening with decisive wins over Plano and Streator, but lost QB Mark Munson for the foreseeable future to a game-halting injury. Still, a 2-1 first third of the season leaves Ottawa with reasonable playoff hopes, but to get there the Pirates will have to pull off an upset or two in the Interstate 8. RBs Archer Cechowicz (290 yards, 7.1 avg., 6 TDs) and Ethan Poutre (147 yards, 5.9 avg., 1 TD) have been the main weapons in a balanced offense that, when the game script allows, leans on the run. Diego Martinez (21 tackles, eight solo, 2½ for loss) has been a force on defense. Ottawa is outscoring opponents 81-27 in the middle quarters.

— J.T. Pedelty

About the Knights: The Kaneland defense had a monster game in a 35-7 win over DeKalb last week. Rogan O’Neil had 12 tackles, three for a loss, and a QB hurry. Brady Alstott had a pair of pass breakups, 10 tackles, a sack and a TFL. Jack Parker had eight tackles, four for a loss, two sacks and two QB hurries. And Garrett Herst had six tackles, five for a loss, with three sacks. Jalen Carter and Luke Gadomski each had interceptions. They allowed one touchdown after achieving the running clock in a 44-7 win to open the year at Rock Island. Lemont exploded offensively, but Kaneland held on for a 42-37 win. Coach Michael Thorgesen said he has been impressed with his defense. Even in the performance against Lemont, he said it didn’t feel like the team gave up 37 points in that one. And holding DeKalb to just a touchdown was a great defensive effort. The game plan was to keep pressure on the quarterback, and that they did, recording 15 tackles for a loss, six sacks and six quarterback hurries. His team loves to blitz, he said, and last week was the perfect opportunity to utilize that strategy.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

- Eddie Carifio

CCL/ESCC Green

St. Francis (2-1) at St. Rita (1-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: The Spartans’ two-game win streak came to a halt with last weekend’s 43-21 loss to three-time defending Class 8A state champion Loyola Academy. Senior QB Brock Phillip passed for 310 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing a pair of interceptions in the loss. Senior WR Tanner Glock caught seven passes for 100 yards against Loyola. Now the Spartans look to avenge last year’s loss to St. Rita.

About the Mustangs: Do not be fooled by the Mustangs’ losing record. They have faced defending 7A state champion Mt. Carmel (35-14) and Brother Rice (28-10) after their season-opening 28-21 victory over Marist. Senior QB Steven Armbruster, the school’s career touchdown pass holder, did not play last week against Brother Rice due to injury, as junior John Fennell stepped in and was 12 of 27 for 106 yards with an interception. Sophomore MLB Jack Schapendonk averages 11 tackles per game.

Friday Night Drive pick: St. Rita

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

CCL/ESCC Red

De La Salle (0-3) at Marmion (2-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Meteors: The Meteors are still looking for their first points of the 2025 campaign following running-clock losses to Reavis (42-0), Plainfield East (55-0) and Benet Academy (52-0).

About the Cadets: The Cadets look to build on last weekend’s 28-0 victory over St. Viator. Tailback Henry Miller has been a workhorse, evidenced by his 27-carry, 142-yard performance with a 1-yard touchdown, against St. Viator. Quarterback Roy Magana, Jr., tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Colin McEniry last weekend, while Vinnie Testa and Will Wilde added touchdown runs. Sophomore outside linebacker Nicholas Roche and linebacker Testa anchor the Cadets defense.

Friday Night Drive pick: Marmion

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Aurora Christian (3-0, 1-0) at Hope Academy (3-0, 1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: Aurora Christian has split two games with Hope Academy the past two seasons, winning a 27-22 decision in 2023 before last season’s 13-point setback. Led by senior QB Asa Johnson, Aurora Christian heads into the game averaging 55 points. Johnson threw five touchdown passes – the first four to Dominic Klimpke – during last weekend’s 63-0 win over St. Edward.

About the Eagles: Hope Academy, which has qualified for the state playoffs 11 consecutive times, is off to a 3-0 start, highlighted by last weekend’s 47-7 win over Marian Central Catholic. Junior QB Jacobi Henry and RB Ashton Hemingway lead the Hope offense, while senior tackle Levi Mallette anchors a defense that has allowed just 25 games in three games.

Friday Night Drive pick: Hope Academy

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Nonconference

Aurora Central Catholic (3-0) at Alton Marquette (2-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Chargers: Aurora Central Catholic takes a trip south this weekend looking to go 4-0. Last week’s 36-0 win over Walther Christian was the Chargers’ second shutout of the season.

About the Explorers: Based in downstate Alton, Marquette has not played in a close game yet, beating Duchesne 56-7, losing 42-0 to Quincy Notre Dame and shutting out East Alton-Wood River 48-0. The Explorers ran for 256 yards in last week’s win, led by Jack Rea with 73 and a pair of touchdowns. Marquette was 0-9, 1-8, 0-9 and 0-9 the previous four years.

Friday Night Drive pick: Aurora Central Catholic

- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group