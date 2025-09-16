Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: Stable week limits movement

Downers Grove North’s football team takes the field for warmups before taking on Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North High School. A narrow victory moved DGN to 3-0 and kept them securely in the Top 10 of the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

It’s hard to get into the top area of the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings and it appears even harder to get moved out.

That’s largely due to the fact that the top few teams in the rankings have established themselves as being so strong that teams that do challenge them and lose can’t honestly be penalized for losing those games.

The most extreme case of this is East St. Louis. The Flyers have a 1-2 record and moved down just one spot despite losing in Week 3. But that loss came to Bishop Gorman (Nevada) who is ranked in the top 5 of most national rankings and showed exactly why as they cruised to an easy victory. East St. Louis’ other loss came to Bergen Catholic, another nationally ranked team.

Moving into the top five is Brother Rice, who has looked extremely impressive to start the season. Not surprisingly, the Crusaders will get an immediate challenge to whether or not they will keep that perch as No. 3 Loyola comes to town.

Only one new team joined the Power Rankings, Warren, who returns to the Top 25 after regrouping from a loss to Maine South in Week 2. Maine South was one of the biggest risers, leaping to No. 14 as it has been playing with a fury since a lopsided loss to Lincoln-Way East in Week 1.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: