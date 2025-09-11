Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 3 of the 2025 season

DuKane Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: After a 56-0 victory over Larkin to start off the season, Geneva struggled across the board in Week 2, falling 35-6 on the road against Oswego. The loss was also the first in the high school career of junior quarterback Ben Peterson, who had gone 19-0 across the freshman, sophomore and varsity teams before the loss. Peterson also had the only touchdown for the Vikings in the game, a nine-yard rushing score. Vikings coach Boone Thorgesen said that he knows that the road to defending the DuKane Conference title will be tough, but said that his kids are the type that are ready to bounce back after a tough loss.

About the North Stars: St. Charles North followed up its thin 36-35 victory over Minooka with a much more decisive 35-16 victory in their home opener over Homewood-Flossmoor. The North Stars have shown the ability both through the air and on the ground in their two wins, with the rush game going off for over 300 yards in Week 2. Senior tailback Carsen Durante led the attack with 169 rushing yards and three total touchdowns against the Vikings, with Tom Vendl not far behind with 112 in the game. Senior quarterback Jesse Padron has also filled in well at quarterback, tossing multiple touchdowns in the first two games. St. Charles North won the Week 9 matchup between the two teams 35-21 to earn a share of the DuKane Conference title last season.

Glenbard North (2-0) at Batavia (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Batavia bounced back from its Week 1 loss to Glenbard West with a big 35-3 victory over South Elgin. The offense showed a balanced attack in the contest, with junior QB Michael Vander Luitgaren throwing for 226 yards and two scores while the running back duo of Henry Hahn (68 yards, two TDs) and Preston Brummel (79 yards, TD) led the ground game. Plainfield North transfer Darin Ashiru also finally got to show out for his first full game as a Bulldog, catching three passes for 104 yards and a score. The defense also rebounded in a big way, recording 10 tackles for loss while also putting up two interceptions against the Storm. The Bulldogs won the matchup last season 36-35, with a stop on a two-point conversion helping them to a share of the DuKane Conference title.

About the Panthers: Glenbard North has gone winless in the DuKane Conference in each of the past two seasons, and will be looking to try and break that streak early in the season. Senior tailback Donato Gatses is averaging 208 rushing yards per game for the Panthers so far, including 216 and three scores in their 41-15 victory over Benet in Week 2. His brother, sophomore Angelo Gatses, also added two touchdowns of his own in that game. The Panthers also have proved to have a solid air game, with senior wide receiver Zachariah Morris having scores in each of the Panthers’ wins.

Wheaton Warrenville South (1-1) at St. Charles East (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Wheaton Warrenville South started its season with a 57-0 victory over Glenbard South, but maybe a bit more eye-opening for fellow conference opponents was their 31-28 loss on the road to Lyons in Week 2. First-year starting QB Justin Miller threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the contest, while running back Owen Yorke went for 96 yards and a score of his own. The Tigers won this game 31-0 last season, and hope to start off what they hope to be a very successful conference slate with a victory.

About the Saints: To say it’s been a tough start to the season for St. Charles East might be an understatement. Following a 63-0 shutout loss to Lincoln-Way Central to start the season, the Saints saw some progression in their 31-28 loss to Niles Notre Dame in Week 2. Sophomore QB Cruz Herrera finished with 154 passing yards and three touchdowns in the game, with two of them going to senior wideout Sheko Gjokaj. The Saints do enter DuKane Conference play a shorthanded, with star running back Xander Salazar going down with a lower leg injury last week after putting up 94 rushing yards and a touchdown in the half. He joins the injury list along with key defensive pieces like Logan Tatar and Johnny Solano, who went down in Week 1.

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central (2-0, 2-0) at Jacobs (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central beat defending FVC champ Cary-Grove 10-7 last week, as DB Parker Auxier broke up a pass late in the game to preserve the Rockets’ second win ever in seven meetings against the Trojans. Central defeated C-G by the identical 10-7 score in 2022. Auxier also had a rushing TD. Defense has been the Rockets’ strength the first two weeks, as they shut out Crystal Lake South 21-0 in Week 1. ... Central suffered only two FVC losses last season, to C-G in Week 1 and to Jacobs in Week 6. ... Jacobs leads the all-time series 5-1, having won the past five meetings. The Rockets have never won at Jacobs.

About the Golden Eagles: It’s Jacobs’ home opener after starting the season with a 53-13 win over Hampshire and a 33-22 loss to Prairie Ridge. The Golden Eagles also lost senior quarterback Connor Goehring to a shoulder injury in the second quarter against PR. Coach Brian Zimmerman said Goehring, a captain who started last season, will be sidelined for two weeks. Sophomore QB Austin Stennett played credibly off the bench, completing 19 of 23 passes for 163 yards, one TD and a pick-six. RB Caden DuMelle rushed 15 times for 95 yards and a TD. Michael Cannady added 42 rushing yards on 11 carries, and WR Carson Goehring had five catches for 50 yards and a TD.

CCL/ESCC crossover

Loyola (1-0) at St. Francis (2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: The Spartans scored 26 unanswered points during last weekend’s 47-25 road win against Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Md.). Quarterback Brock Phillip threw 4 touchdown passes, including a pair to Dario Milivojevic (65, 36 yards). He also connected with Zach Washington (18 yards) and Tanner Glock (49 yards) on scoring passes. This week, the onus is on the Spartans’ offensive line to provide time for Phillip. Tailback Tivias Caldwell added TD runs of 16 and 67 yards, respectively, last weekend.

About the Ramblers: The 3-time defending Class 8A state champions opened their season with a 21-14 victory over Merrillville (Ind.) last month. However, they were unable to secure a Week 2 opponent, so the Ramblers have had a lengthy rest before Friday night’s game against St. Francis. They will be out to avenge last year’s 35-21 loss to the Spartans. Junior quarterback Dominic Maloney directs the offense, while linebackers Henry Newton and Gavin King anchor the defense.

Marmion (1-1) at St. Viator (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Cadets: Rebounding from a 41-28 season-opening loss to Oak Forest, the Cadets cruised to a 55-0 victory over North Lawndale last weekend behind quarterback Roy Magana, Jr. — 3 touchdown passes, including 2 to Colin McEniry. Henry Miller and Joey Favia each added a pair of rushing touchdowns, while Miller and Ryan Loria had interceptions.

About the Lions: The Lions have a familiar name as their head coach in former Chicago Bears kicker Robbie Gould, who took over at St. Viator this past off-season. The Lions are led by senior QB Joey Lampignano and junior WR/RB Patrick Carnel. Defensively, they allowed 425 yards during last weekend’s 27-7 loss to Kenwood. Junior kicker Alex Niemiec booted a pair of field goals (49, 38 yards) in the Lions’ season-opening win over Marian Catholic.

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Aurora Christian (2-0) at St. Edward (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: Senior quarterback Asa Johnson has enjoyed a fast start for the Eagles. Last weekend, he tossed 3 touchdown passes in the first half, connecting with Nolan Robertson, Zach Zappia, and Cole McCall, during the Eagles’ 51-0 win over Crane.

About the Green Wave: St. Edward snapped a 19-game losing streak with last weekend’s 16-13 victory over Walther Christian. Two-way players Zach Sauceda (LB/QB) and Luciano Mauro (OT/DE) lead the Green Wave.

Nonconference

Kaneland (2-0) at DeKalb (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: The offense has started the season by scoring 86 points in their first two games, winning their home opener 42-37 against Lemont, holding off a furious comeback. Running back Carter Grabowski has been on fire the first two weeks, including rushing for a career-best 212 after rushing for 100 in a 44-6 win at Rock Island to start the year. On the year, senior quarterback Jalen Carter is 16 for 30 with four touchdowns and one interception, throwing for 303 yards. The Knights led 28-7 against Lemont early in the second and 35-17 at halftime, but Lemont cut the lead to 35-31 heading into the fourth. Rogan O’Neil had 10 tackles, two for a loss and a sack. Luke Gadomski had nine tackles and Grabowski had seven. Coach Michael Thorgesen said even giving up 37 points, he liked the way the defense played. He said big plays, turnovers and a late Lemont score pushed the final higher. But as far as physicality and hustle, he was pleased with the defense.

About the Barbs: DeKalb picked up its first win of the year at home against Phillips, 26-8, to bounce back after a 22-21 loss to Sycamore to start the year. DeKalb went 1-8 last year. They lost one-score games to Sycamore (35-28) and Plainfield South (17-14) to start the year before losing 42-7 to the Knights in Maple Park, starting a stretch of four blowout losses in a row. They already changed the trend with the Week 2 win, doing so behind a strong performance on both sides of the ball by defensive lineman and running back Travis Moore. He emerged as the lead back and ran for 79 yards and a clinching touchdown in a 26-8 win over the Wildcats last week. He also intercepted a pass for the second straight week. Senior quarterback Cole Latimer made his season debut last week, throwing for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns. One of those was to Davon Grant for 27 yards, the only catch for the Illinois recruit. He also ran three times for 45 yards, but had both a 71-yard punt return for a TD and an interception called back because of penalties. Coach Derek Schneeman said he likes how his team is playing on the defensive side of the ball, starting with the players up front like Moore and Owen Sisson. The scheme lets the players run around and fly to the ball, and Schneeman said he’s liked that aspect so far.

Aurora Central Catholic (2-0) at Walther Christian Academy (0-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Chargers: The Chargers improved to 2-0 with last weekend’s 26-20 victory over Christ the King. Senior tailback Trey Seifrid has provided plenty of firepower with his big-play ability, while quarterback Grant Bohr and receiver Brodie Curry support the cause.

About the Broncos: Walther Christian has dropped 27 consecutive games dating back to 2021. Last weekend, the Broncos nearly picked up that elusive victory before dropping a 16-13 decision to St. Edward.

