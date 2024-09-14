Kaneland starts strong, cruises past DeKalb for 42-7 victory

Kaneland's Carter Grabowski carries the ball as DeKalb's Damarrion Belue tries to make the tackle during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

MAPLE PARK – The matchup between the Kaneland Knights and DeKalb Barbs was a dream for the Knights and nightmare for the Barbs.

The Knights piled on the points to pummel the Barbs 42-7.

Carter Grabowski intercepted a deep pass intended for Davon Grant from the Barbs on the first play from scrimmage and the Knights never looked back. After the interception set the Knights up at midfield, they marched down to the goal line and scored on a 6-yard pass from Chase Kruckenburg to Jack Wituk.

“All week in practice we were focusing on (Davon Grant),” Grabowski said. “He’s a great player. I was just doubling his side and I made a play on the ball.”

On the next Barb possession, DeKalb (0-3) couldn’t move the ball and set up to punt, but the Knights (3-0) came charging through the line to block the punt. The blocked punt left the Knights with a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Two plays later, Grabowski scored on a 2-yard run up the middle to put the Knights up 14-0. The Knights had a bad snap on the extra point, but Samuel Bruno kicked the ball off the left upright and it ricocheted through. It was that kind of night for Kaneland.

Kaneland's Dylan Sanagustin gets outside of DeKalb's Justin O’Neal during their game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

“The breaks went our way and we just executed really well,” Knights coach Mike Thorgensen said. “It felt like we were due for some breaks. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot on offense last week. It was clicking tonight.”

In the second quarter, Dylan Sanagustin padded the lead with two touchdown runs for the Knights. His first TD came on a 4-yard run with 9:44 left in the quarter as he plowed his way into the end zone. That score was set up by a fumble by the Barbs deep in their own territory.

His second score came on a 21-yard dash down the sideline to put the Knights up 35-0 going into the half.

“I’m searching for answers,” DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said. “Clearly we didn’t come out ready to play and that’s on me. That’s about as poorly as we can play. Hats off to Kaneland because they executed well all game.”

Kruckenburg also had a 1-yard sneak in the quarter to go along with his touchdown pass in the half. Kruckenburg also had a touchdown pass to Sanagustin in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring for the Knights.

The Barbs had their chances to score thanks to some big passing plays. DeKalb’s only score came on a 44-yard bomb from Cole Latimer to Billy Miller in the fourth quarter. It was the third passing play of over 40 yards in the game for the Barbs.

Latimer hit Derrion Straughter for 46 yards in the second quarter and connected with Grant for 47 yards in the third quarter. Both possessions ended with a turnover on downs in goal-to-go situations.