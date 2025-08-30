Hour-plus weather delay doesn’t slow Kaneland: Daily Chronicle Week 1 football roundup

Genoa-Kingston lineman Mason McPeek celebrates a fumble recovery in the Cogs' 28-20 loss to Oregon on Friday, August 29, 2025. (Photo provided by Phil Jerbi)

Kaneland 44, Rock Island 7: At Rock Island, Kaneland survived an hour-plus lightning delay in the win and played the entire second half under the running clock.

Carter Grabowski had four touchdowns for the Knights in the win, including returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The weather delay struck as Kaneland attempted an extra point up 20-0. After the delay, the Knights converted the kick and scored three more times to lead 42-0 at the half, which was shortened to two minutes.

Quarterback Jalen Carter had touchdown passes to Grabowski and Jackson Little.

The Knights also got a safety in the second half on a kickoff, and their defense was on the field for just three plays in the final two quarters.

Oregon 27, Genoa-Kingston 20: At Genoa, the Cogs fell to the Hawks.

Anthony Gum, Jaiden Lee and Owen Zaccard had the touchdowns for the Cogs. Mason McPeek recovered a fumble, setting the Cogs up with the ball down six in the second half, but they could not score.

Cody Cravatta started at quarterback for the Cogs but left the game, with Lee taking over.