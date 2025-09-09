Suburban Life football notebook: Riverside-Brookfield, under the radar, off to 2-0 start

Riverside-Brookfield is a team flying under the radar.

After losing two of their first three games last season, the Bulldogs have opened the season by scoring 76 points to win their first two games.

The Bulldogs (2-0) travel to Ridgewood this Friday for a key early-season test.

“It’s always good starting 2-0, especially after last season,” R-B coach Sam Styler said. “The offense is moving at a faster clip. Defensively, we’ve given up a couple of points, but we’ve stopped teams here and there, creating turnovers. We had two fumble recoveries in our last game, one was forced. Ridgewood is a good test. They beat us last year. They like to pass the ball. Offensively, we have to run the ball like we did last Friday night and create big plays.”

Riverside-Brookfield senior safety Warren Mason said the team is building off last season to go along with solid chemistry for a memorable opening this season.

“I think one of the biggest reasons why we have started 2-0 is just based on the fact on how much the team hates to lose,” Mason said. “Last season, nobody was satisfied, so there is more motivation this season.”

Riverside-Brookfield's Jacob Retana (Photo provided by Riverside-Brookfield athletics)

Senior running back Jacob Retana said the Bulldogs work hard during the week to be prepared on game day.

“It begins with making our practices as efficient as possible from start to finish and giving 100%,” Retana said. “After that, we just do our thing on Friday nights.”

The 5-foot-5, 165-pounder is off to a big start, carrying the ball 11 times for 117 yards in last week’s win over Hinsdale South. He raised his season totals to 142 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’ve been making sure my mind is straight and same with my linemen,” Retana said. “Once I know we’re all on the same page, it’s barbecue chicken from there. The O-line also consists of some of the hardest-working guys I know. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to perform the way I have over the past two games.”

Mason said he dedicated himself to improving his body during the offseason, while also helping his conditioning by playing lacrosse.

“I really just stayed in the weight room,” Mason said. “Our school joined a 7-on-7 league, so I was able to stay on the field and compete.”

Styler said Retana and Mason are building block players for his program.

“Jacob has found his groove running aggressively and the way he attacks the hole and is shifty behind the line,” Styler said. “He’s a strong kid for his size, runs through people and he will be the first one to give credit to his offensive line. He’s had a phenomenal first couple of games. He also takes pride in his pass-blocking, allowing our quarterback to make great plays.

“Warren is a great captain and a phenomenal leader and brings a ton of energy. He’s a defensive player maker in the middle, the way he fills the alley is instinctual. He had a great interception in week one, right off the ground. He likes to hit people and his energy and enthusiasm for the game is infectious for our defense.”

Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South Downers Grove South's James Sobkowiak (10) drops back to pass during football game between Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South Friday, Sept 5, 2025 in Downers Grove. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

New quarterback at DGS

Downers Grove South sophomore James Sobkowiak wasn’t the star quarterback last Friday night. That title belonged to Downers Grove North senior Owen Lansu. The Minnesota recruit played just over a quarter before leaving the game with an injury.

But Sobkowiak showed a lot of moxie and leadership guiding his offense despite falling into a double-digit deficit within a few minutes of the kickoff. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder is a standout pitcher, but he also has a good future in football.

“James is getting better and better,” Downers Grove South coach Mark Molinari. “We’re going to go through him. James is our leader on offense. He’s only a sophomore, so we’re going through some sophomore growing pains. I believe he’s going to be a very good football player. He has a ton of potential and is willing to be coachable. We’re going to go through him.”

Extra points

Glenbard West is making sure last season was a blip in the program’s history after missing the playoffs. The Hilltoppers have won both of their games this season, earning quality wins over Batavia and Joliet Catholic…Fenwick (2-0) crushed Oak Park-River Forest 35-0 in Week 2, building momentum for Friday’s home game against Joliet Catholic.