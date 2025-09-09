Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: Top 10 teams completely unscathed

Downers Grove North's Joey Serpico (13) dives for a touchdown catch during football game between Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South Friday. The Trojans remain in the No. 6 spot in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

All 10 of the top teams in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings won in Week 2 and just three of the members of the Top 25 fell.

Only one small adjustment was made to the top 10 with Brother Rice moving up one notch to No. 7, which was more a nod to what the Crusaders did in a dominating win over previously ranked Marist than anything else.

The highest-ranked team to lose was St. Rita, but that’s understandable considering they fell to the top-ranked squad from Mount Carmel.

There’s almost certain to be a little bit more upheaval in the rankings next week as eight of the Top 25 face another team also in the rankings.

Newcomers or returners to the poll include Oswego (No. 23), Barrington (No. 24) and Maine South (No. 25).

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: