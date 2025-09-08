Dixon’s Landon Knigge gets props from Byron: Sauk Valley football notes

Dixon may not have won Friday night against Class 3A top-ranked Byron on the road, but the Tigers were impressed with the night Dukes running back Landon Knigge had.

The senior rushed 27 times for 204 yards – 102 in each half – and the lone touchdown in Dixon’s 28-7 loss, rushing for almost as many yards as Byron did as a team (245).

“He’s a dude, just a flat-out dude,” Byron junior quarterback/defensive back Andrew Talbert said.

Knigge finished with 73% of Dixon’s 280 yards, and credited his offensive line for opening holes. He didn’t have a negative rush, and half of his carries went for five yard or more. He had eight rushes of at least 10 yards, including a 44-yard sprint on his first carry of the game.

“Landon Knigge’s going to get some yards, he’s a great running back. He’s really good, one of the better ones that we’ve gone up against in the last few years, so we had to keep him out of the end zone,” Byron coach Jeff Boyer said. “Credit to Dixon, credit to him – they made it a tough night for us.”

Dixon (1-1, 1-1 BNC) ran 62 plays to Byron’s 25, and had a time of possession edge of 30 to 18 minutes. But the Tigers had touchdown runs of 70 and 67 yards, then scored after an interception and added a scoop-and-score on a Dixon fumble.

But the ability to match up well with a team like Byron will provide motivation for the Dukes to keep pushing forward.

“We still have confidence. We’ve just got to set our goals for next week and hammer on the little things again,” Knigge said. “Just keep going to the next one.”

- Ty Reynolds

Newman improves to 2-0

After trailing 6-0, Class 1A’s fourth-ranked Newman Comets battled their way to a 35-18 win at Mendota. Matthew Blackert had 71 yards rushing and a kick-return touchdown in the win. Evan Bushman had another efficient day passing the ball, finishing 13 of 17 for 157 yards and three touchdowns for the second week in a row.

“Give Mendota credit tonight,” Newman coach Mike LeMay said. “We did some nice things, but I feel there are a lot of things we can still work on. I think we have a good thing going here, but there are things we need to correct going forward. But I was happy with how well we were balanced on offense.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 George Jungerman of Newman Central Catholic High School breaks a tackle from a Mendota player to score a running touchdown during the game at The Jeff Prusator Athletic Complex on September 5, 2025 at Mendota High School. (Kyle Russell)

Sterling rolls at home

When Sterling wasn’t finding the end zone, it was in Chicago Urban Prep’s backfield during the first half of Friday’s 47-0 win at Prescott Memorial Field.

The Golden Warriors (1-1) held the Lions (0-2) to minus-36 yards before the break in their home opener.

Sterling scored all 47 points in the first half as it took advantage of turnovers and short fields as the Lions struggled.

“We’ve got a lot of playmakers on defense,” Sterling starting quarterback Brady Berlin said. “I’m very happy with how they played. We’ve got to do it again next week.”

Berlin finished 5-of-7 passing with touchdown passes to Koltyn Chapman, Quincy Maas, and Vitor Polo.

Wyatt Cassens had a strip sack, a rushing touchdown and five tackles to go with 30 yards rushing before the backups took over.

Sterling opens Western Big 6 Conference play at home Friday against Moline, one of the favorites in the conference.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 The Sterling High School Football team runs onto the field before their game Friday night . The Lions of Urban Prep traveled to Sterling to take on the Warriors at Prescott Memorial Field at Roscoe Eades Stadium, September 5, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

Rock Falls shows fight

The Rockets did not go down quietly in a 21-14 loss to North Boone. After trailing 14-0, Rock Falls was able to tie the game thanks to a big performance from Logan Thome. Thome had a 30-yard rushing score and a 60-yard TD catch as the Rockets were tied 14-all before the Vikings (2-0) had the game-winning score in the final 33 seconds.

It was still a step in the right direction for Rock Falls after falling 63-0 to Byron to open the season.

Coach David Chavira said the team’s defense kept the Rockets in the game until late in the fourth quarter.

“The defense did a tremendous job and held [North Boone] scoreless until 37 seconds left in the second half. Credit to North Boone as they drove 55 yards in about 45 seconds to take the lead back,” Chavira said. “It took tremendous effort and heroics to battle back into the game. We realize we are executing better each day, and with our young roster, that we have only scratched the surface of our potential.”

Sauk Valley area scoreboard

Byron 28, Dixon 7

Sterling 47, Chicago Urban Prep 0

Newman 35, Mendota 18

North Boone 21, Rock Falls 14

Oregon 40, Rockford Lutheran 8

Erie-Prophetstown 19, Hall 7

Annawan-Wethersfield 49, Bureau Valley 10

Forreston 58, Dakota 14

Du-Pec 34, Fulton 21

Eastland-Pearl City 22, Morrison 0

Polo 40, FCW 20

Milledgeville 46, Abundant Life 0

Amboy 64, Christian Life 0

West Carroll 56, West Prairie 0

West Central 18, Ashton-Franklin Center 6