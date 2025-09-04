NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 1 of the 2025 season

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune for the 2025 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

TEAM OFFENSE

Team Rushing Passing Points St. Bede 282 29 47 Amboy 22 La Salle-Peru 186 204 21 Hall-PC 274 51 21 Princeton 296 0 14 Fieldcrest 12 Bureau Valley 182 0 6 Mendota 77 25 0

TEAM DEFENSE

Team Rushing Passing Points St. Bede 182 0 6 Mendota 123 87 20 La Salle-Peru 129 156 23 Princeton 106 230 28 Amboy 30 Hall-PC 218 178 40 Bureau Valley 282 29 47 Fieldcrest 52

PASSING

Player C-A-I Yards TDs Persich (La Salle-Peru) 11-22-2 204 1 Glynn (Hall-PC) 5-12-0 51 0 Ferrari (St. Bede) 1-2-0 29 1 Tillman (Mendota) 3-11-1 25 0

RUSHING

Player Carries Yards TDs Anson (Fieldcrest) 23 207 2 Etheridge (Princeton) 24 165 2 Persich (La Salle-Peru) 24 139 2 Glynn (Hall) 17 126 2 Lanham (Princeton) 18 113 0 Marquez (St. Bede) 10 88 2 B. Curran (Hall-PC) 3 82 1 Redcliff (Hall-PC) 13 66 0 Stewart (Bureau Valley) 15 66 0 McGunnigal (St.Bede) 3 40 1

RECEIVING