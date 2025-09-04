NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 1 of the 2025 season

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune for the 2025 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.
TEAM OFFENSE
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|St. Bede
|282
|29
|47
|Amboy
|22
|La Salle-Peru
|186
|204
|21
|Hall-PC
|274
|51
|21
|Princeton
|296
|0
|14
|Fieldcrest
|12
|Bureau Valley
|182
|0
|6
|Mendota
|77
|25
|0
TEAM DEFENSE
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|St. Bede
|182
|0
|6
|Mendota
|123
|87
|20
|La Salle-Peru
|129
|156
|23
|Princeton
|106
|230
|28
|Amboy
|30
|Hall-PC
|218
|178
|40
|Bureau Valley
|282
|29
|47
|Fieldcrest
|52
PASSING
|Player
|C-A-I
|Yards
|TDs
|Persich (La Salle-Peru)
|11-22-2
|204
|1
|Glynn (Hall-PC)
|5-12-0
|51
|0
|Ferrari (St. Bede)
|1-2-0
|29
|1
|Tillman (Mendota)
|3-11-1
|25
|0
RUSHING
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|TDs
|Anson (Fieldcrest)
|23
|207
|2
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|24
|165
|2
|Persich (La Salle-Peru)
|24
|139
|2
|Glynn (Hall)
|17
|126
|2
|Lanham (Princeton)
|18
|113
|0
|Marquez (St. Bede)
|10
|88
|2
|B. Curran (Hall-PC)
|3
|82
|1
|Redcliff (Hall-PC)
|13
|66
|0
|Stewart (Bureau Valley)
|15
|66
|0
|McGunnigal (St.Bede)
|3
|40
|1
RECEIVING
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Zellers (La Salle-Peru)
|5
|94
|0
|J. Morscheiser (La Salle-Peru)
|1
|53
|1
|Rynkewicz (La Salle-Peru)
|3
|31
|0
|Ca. Riva (St. Bede)
|1
|29
|1
|Campbell (La Salle-Peru)
|2
|27
|0