NewsTribune area football leaders through Week 1 of the 2025 season

By Kevin Chlum

Here’s a look at the football statistical leaders in the NewsTribune for the 2025 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

TEAM OFFENSE

TeamRushingPassingPoints
St. Bede2822947
Amboy22
La Salle-Peru18620421
Hall-PC2745121
Princeton296014
Fieldcrest12
Bureau Valley18206
Mendota77250

TEAM DEFENSE

TeamRushingPassingPoints
St. Bede18206
Mendota1238720
La Salle-Peru12915623
Princeton10623028
Amboy30
Hall-PC21817840
Bureau Valley2822947
Fieldcrest52

PASSING

PlayerC-A-IYardsTDs
Persich (La Salle-Peru)11-22-22041
Glynn (Hall-PC)5-12-0510
Ferrari (St. Bede)1-2-0291
Tillman (Mendota)3-11-1250

RUSHING

PlayerCarriesYardsTDs
Anson (Fieldcrest)232072
Etheridge (Princeton)241652
Persich (La Salle-Peru)241392
Glynn (Hall)171262
Lanham (Princeton)181130
Marquez (St. Bede)10882
B. Curran (Hall-PC)3821
Redcliff (Hall-PC)13660
Stewart (Bureau Valley)15660
McGunnigal (St.Bede)3401

RECEIVING

PlayerReceptionsYardsTDs
Zellers (La Salle-Peru)5940
J. Morscheiser (La Salle-Peru)1531
Rynkewicz (La Salle-Peru)3310
Ca. Riva (St. Bede)1291
Campbell (La Salle-Peru)2270
