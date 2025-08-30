Neuqua Valley’s defense stands tall late, secures 10th straight win over Waubonsie Valley

Neuqua Valley appeared to have a week one victory wrapped up as the clock ticked under nine minutes in the fourth quarter with the Wildcats leading Waubonsie Valley Waubonsie Valley, 21-6, on Friday.

After a Waubonsie Valley touchdown and a critical roughing the passer call on what would have been a 3rd-and-22 sack, however, the Warriors found themselves within reach of a comeback victory, 20 yards from a score with .2 seconds to go.

With the game on the line, Neuqua’s defense showed up like it did all night. Pressure from senior defensive end Luke Hammond forced an incompletion, securing a 21-13 rivalry victory for Neuqua Valley.

“They don’t point fingers, they just go out there and do their jobs,” Neuqua Valley coach Bill Ellinghaus said of his team’s resilience. “They’re always trying to figure out what’s best for each other, and because of that, I think this team has the ability to win a lot of football games.”

Led by a monstrous performance on the ground from senior running back Andy Barkley, who carried the ball 24 times for 194 yards and two scores, the Wildcats earned their 10th consecutive win over Waubonsie.

In the first quarter, fresh off an interception by junior linebacker and running back Pierce Stevens, Barkley broke off a 36-yard run, leaving a sea of juked-out defenders in his wake before being brought down at the five yard line. Stevens would hammer it home for Neuqua two plays later, giving the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

Stevens, who led the defense as the middle linebacker and worked effectively as the ‘bruiser back’, welcomes the opportunity to provide juice for his squad.

“I love just being the source of energy for our team,” Stevens said.

Later, during a crucial fourth quarter drive, with the Wildcats leading by just one score, Barkley burst through the hole in the line on his way to a 65-yard house call.

“I couldn’t have done it without my guys,” Barkley said. “We practiced all summer, we practiced all week. We just really came together and good things happen when you come together.”

Waubonsie Valley coach Adam Pucylowski appreciated the fight shown by his team.

“Man, they compete and they care about each other,” Pucylowski said. “That’s really what you’re looking for, a cohesive unit that’s going to work together. When you get that, you can start to string things together. We just got to start out a little bit better than we did today.”

A pair of first quarter interceptions dug a 14-0 hole for Waubonsie Valley, one which they could not climb out of.

Senior quarterback Colin Ford threw for one touchdown in the contest. At 6-foot-4, the signal caller with an offer from Wyoming showed athleticism and physicality in space, not hesitating to lower his shoulder through a defender.

“We had some good plays and some bad plays, but the fact of the matter is our kids stick together,” Ellinghaus said after the win. “That’s what I’m proud of them for.”

