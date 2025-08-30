Lucas Retzler’s 72-yard return highlights Jacobs’ season-opening win over Hampshire

On Lucas Retzler’s drive to school Friday morning, the Jacobs defensive lineman was listening to music to stay calm and thinking about how he missed breakfast.

On Hampshire’s’ third drive of the game against his Golden Eagles, all he could think about was running the fastest 72 yards of his football playing career when he took a fumble and sprinted in for a touchdown.

“I was just thinking, ‘Man, I need some oxygen.’ I was gassed, and then I thought, ‘Holy cow, I’m going to score my first touchdown,’ ” Retzler said.

That big play was just one of many for the visiting Golden Eagles as they defeated Hampshire 53-13 in the season opener.

Jacobs (1-0, 1-0) needed only three plays to find the end zone for the first time this season. Senior running back Justin Gonzalez found an opening on the left side of the line and ran 64 yards for a touchdown.

“We wanted to come out and set a tone. We practice for perfection and we knew that we needed a fast start,” said Gonzalez, who finished the game with four carries for 77 yards.

Hampshire was equal to the task on their opening drive. Tymere Marshall scored on a 46-yard run on the Whip-Purs’ third play of their first drive to even the score at 7-7. Marshall led Hampshire in rushing with 13 carries for 166 yards.

After a safety and quarterback Connor Goehring’s 1-yard touchdown run extended the Jacobs lead, it was the defense and special teams that added points to the scoreboard. Retzler’s fumble recovery and score put Jacobs up 24-7.

In the second half, Jack Coates picked up a blocked punt and ran in for a Golden Eagles’ 25-yard touchdown. Sophomore Cooper Dolson then intercepted a Hampshire pass and scored on a 30-yard return, and kicker Javier Ramirez booted a 32-yard field goal.

“We came out going for the ball, on defense and special teams, and with that punt, we executed just like we wanted to,” said Coates, who also has a tackle for loss.

“We really put an emphasis on special teams in the offseason, and they came through tonight. We also had so many guys step up on defense and it was fun to watch,” Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman said.

Senior Tyler Genger had two tackles-for-loss, Calvin Tjiong had a tackle-for-loss, Blake Koziel added a sack and Brandon Chvatal had a fumble recovery to lead the Golden Eagles defense. Caden DuMelle had a touchdown on 147 rushing yards and Aiden Brunner added a 60-yard touchdown run.

Hampshire (0-1, 0-1) had some flashes of success, including a 42-yard touchdown pass from Max Jacobs to Chris Whetstone.

“We ran the ball hard the ball hard and we moved the ball, but we needed to do a better job of finishing drives and we need to capitalize when we’re moving the ball,” Hampshire coach Shane Haak said.