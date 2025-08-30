Brandon Johnson Jr.’s late touchdown seals St. Rita’s 28-21 win over Marist

On a night when quarterback Steven Armbruster became St. Rita’s all-time career passing touchdown record holder, a rushing score was the deciding factor.

With 18 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, St. Rita running back Brandon Johnson Jr. took a carry and barreled forward for a 4-yard touchdown, helping the Mustangs clinch a 28-21 win against Marist in Week 1 of the Chicago Catholic League football season Friday night.

In a back-and-forth battle where neither team led by more than seven, it was the Mustangs (No. 3 in 6A) prevailing over the RedHawks (No. 6 in 8A).

“It feels good to come away with a win,” said Johnson, who rushed for a team-high 86 yards. “This rivalry has been going on for ages, and I’m happy I was able to help us win. I don’t play for myself, I play for my team.

“We needed it, and I knew I would get it done. When we were down in the red zone, I knew it was my time to shine, and I got it done.”

The first half featured polar opposite attacks, with St. Rita striking for a pair of touchdowns through the air while Marist pounded the ball on the ground and ran behind a talented offensive line featuring 6-foot-7, 310-pound Purdue recruit Rico Schrieber. St. Rita scored on its first possession of the night, a historic one for Armbruster, who connected with wide receiver Donovan Evans on a go route for a 26-yard touchdown, placing him first on St. Rita’s all-time list.

“Starting 1-0 was our first goal of the year,” said Armbruster, who threw for 153 yards and two scores. “Our offensive staff was calling plays we know we can run ,and we felt really confident. ...

“It feels great, and I think the record is more about our offense than it is about me. I couldn’t get it done without my receivers or the offensive line.”

Marist answered on its first series of the night, leaning on senior running back Kevin Bartolotta, who broke loose for a 23-yard touchdown midway through the opening quarter. Bartolotta carried the RedHawk offense throughout the first half, taking the ball 19 times for 108 yards over that period and finishing with 180 yards and three touchdowns.

A missed point-after attempt from Marist enabled St. Rita to carry a 7-6 lead into the second quarter, where Armbruster found Evans once again, this time for a 22-yard strike down the home sideline. Facing an eight-point deficit, Marist capitalized on a pair of St. Rita mistakes – including a roughing the punter flag and a defensive pass interference – to claw back within one after a 6-yard touchdown plunge from Bartolotta.

“Not many times can you say you have a three-year starter at quarterback,” St. Rita head coach Martin Hopkins said. “It goes a long way in terms of maturity in our offense. I’m very proud of him, and I know he’s worked hard for that record. He wanted this win, and he wants to lead these guys to a state championship.”

St. Rita had a chance to extend its lead before halftime, but a missed 22-yard field goal allowed the RedHawks to remain within one, 14-13. The good fortune was cashed in by Marist midway through the third quarter, where Bartolotta showed patience and followed a pair of blockers before exploding down the home sideline for a 67-yard touchdown.

It was the biggest offensive play for either side in the game.

Trailing 21-14 after quarterback Luke Detampel ran in the two-point conversion for the RedHawks, St. Rita responded after a defensive stop late in the third quarter. Faced with a fourth-and-goal situation from the 3-yard line, Armbruster avoided pressure and scrambled for a touchdown to help the Mustangs even the score with 14 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The game remained tied until the final four minutes, when St. Rita strung together a game-winning drive that featured a key fourth-down conversion by wide receiver Walter Jones, who took a reverse for a short gain to move the sticks. Johnson then ran for 30 yards on his final four carries, his last resulting in the go-ahead score.

“It’s very big for our confidence,” said Johnson, whose team will face Mount Carmel next week in another CCL battle of state-ranked squads. “I know they’re the top dogs, but we’re ready to play them.”