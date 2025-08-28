2025 IHSA football preview: Wilmington reloads for another playoff run, now without all-time rushing leader

Wilmington's Nate Cupples gains yardage as he's tackled during the Wildcats' 36-0 victory over Eureka in the second round of the 2024 IHSA Class 3A Playoffs. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

2025 Outlook

Coach: Jeff Reents (32nd season)

Career Record: 285-65

Last Playoff: Class 3A Semifinalist, 2024

Best Playoff: Class 2A State Champs, 2023

2024 record: 12-1

Few programs in the state have established a standard as high as the one set by Wilmington over the last few decades. The four-time state finalists and three-time champions are looking for their 29th straight playoff appearance after a 12-1 2024 in which they went a perfect 7-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference and fell to eventual Class 3A State champion Montini in the semifinals.

All of this success has certainly helped bolster the Wildcats’ roster, with head coach Jeff Reents saying the program is coming off a very positive summer for one of the largest programs in the area despite being one of the smaller schools.

“The attendance board was full all summer, and that’s half the battle,” he said. “We’re excited to get going here and see where we’re at. We’ve got some of the best numbers we’ve ever had here. I think we have 88 or 89 kids out for the program, so overall we’ve got a lot of good things happening right now.”

The Wildcats will be looking to replace one half of their two-heading monster of a rushing attack with Kyle Farrell, the program’s all-time leading rusher (4,533 yards), now gone. The 2024 team’s leading rusher was Ryan Kettman, who will be back after a 1,431-yard season and Class 3A All-State honorable mention pick. His presence certainly makes the transition to a Farrell-less offense easier, and Reents said there are several candidates aiming to fill that gap.

“Nate Cupples is going to be a senior and he’s done a really good job this summer there,” Reents said. “Hunter Kaitschuck is a sophomore and we’re looking for him to help out in that spot too, and [senior] Jay Nevels.”

The blocking unit for Wilmington’s powerful rushing attack had remained almost entirely intact for this season, with juniors Jack Cutter and Will Wilson and three-year starters and seniors Logan Van Duyne and Zach Ohlund back in their spots on the line.

The departure of All-ICE tight end/linebacker Ryan Nelson leaves a gap on the defensive side for the Wildcats. But Ohlund, also an All-ICE pick who had 16 tackles for loss last season, will be back to spearhead a defense that returns eight starters, along with senior defensive back Billy Moore, with a pair of rising juniors in linebacker Nash Rink and lineman Cooper Holman figuring to make an impact as well.

Further playoff success and a run at another state championship would seem to be on the table once again for the Wildcats. If they want to continue to flex that winning standard they have set, Reents said that the team just needs to keep focusing on their process and allow positive results to follow.

“My biggest thing is to have a lot of fun,” he said. “Here we are starting [the first day of practice] on Aug. 11, and it’ll fly by and be November 11 here before you know it and we’ll be through the regular season. Let’s make it the season that they want to make it and play to those expectations.”