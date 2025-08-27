New managers are a ‘blessing’ for Princeton football

The Princeton Tigers football team has Addison Dever (from left), Riley Rauh and Paityn Lucas looking after them this year as new team managers. The Tigers did not have managers last year. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Riley Rauh, Addison Dever and Paityn Lucas decided not to go out for volleyball this fall at Princeton High School and were looking for something to do.

Rauh, a PHS senior, said she was asked by Princeton assistant football coach Nick Lower, a family friend, over Christmas break about being a manager for the team.

“I said I’d think about it because I wasn’t sure if I was going to quit volleyball or not,” Rauh said. “Figured might as well have fun with it my senior year.”

The Tigers did not have any managers last year. PHS head coach Ryan Pearson said the girls are quickly proving to be very instrumental, distributing and gathering equipment, making sure the boys have water at all times and running the play clock for drills.

“They’re like the cafeteria ladies, the most important people in the school,” he said. “What a luxury it is to have those girls. Just an absolute blessing. They’re going to get all the (team) gear they want and cool stuff. They’re just not going to get paid.”

Tigers senior Casey Etheridge said the managers have been a big plus during practices.

“They are very nice to have with running the clock and making sure we stay hydrated on very hot days,” he said.

Rauh said the girls have been well received by the players.

“They treat us with respect. And they say thank you the majority of the time after we give them water,” she said. “I feel it’s a really big help because they didn’t have that last year.”

When asked what the best part of the job is, Dever laughed and said, “being able to drive (the Gator)” around the practice field.

Princeton senior manager Riley Rauh kept the Tigers football team hydrated during Thursday, Aug. 14 practice. PHS coach Ryan Pearson said the Tigers to have their managers this season, Rauh, Addison Dever and Paityn Lucas. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Bureau Valley has had a long standing tradition having managers dating back to pre-district days in the Walnut program.

This year’s managers are seniors Abby Jamison and Jacey Michlig and sophomores Kyra Novak and Cambree Jacobs.

First-year Storm coach Pat Edler said the managers have been invaluable to the team.

“They’re just fantastic. They’ve organized equipment, help set up drills at practice, set out gear for distribution, make sure we have water at all the stations and really are just eager to help facilitate the program in any way they can,” he said. “They save us hours of time and allow us to worry about football things as opposed to some of the outside tasks that take so much time. I have been fortunate to have managers at other schools, but have not had multiple in a bit. Very grateful for their help.”

Bureau Valley football managers this fall are Abby Jamison (from left), Cambree Jacobs, Kyra Novak and Jacey Michlig. (Photo provided)

Hall returns its senior dynamic duo of Payton Miller and Sydnie Smith on managerial duties. New head coach Nick Sterling said they’ve been great to keep the Red Devils’ practices running smoothly.

“When one of them brings something to your attention or needs something signed, I’ll drop every thing to sign it,” Sterling said.

Hall senior Braden Curran said the players really appreciate the managers’ many contributions.

“Sydnie and Payton are always on top of stuff,” he said. “They always are filling up waters and keeping water at every station when we’re practicing. They have been around for a couple years and are very helpful. We all appreciate them.”

While St. Bede has no student managers, Kamila Ortiz will be helping out the coaching staff filming on game nights.