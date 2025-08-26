2025 season preview: Scouting the Vermilion Valley Conference

Momence's Erick Castillo evades a tackle as he carries the ball in a scrimmage game against Manteno on Friday, August 22, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Team previews

Bismarck-Henning Blue Devils

Coach: Mark Dodd

2024 record: 11-1, 9-0 (VVC champions)

Schedule: Aug. 29 Clifton Central; Sept. 5 at Westville; Sept. 12 Hoopeston; Sept. 19 Iroquois West; Sept. 26 at Salt Fork; Oct. 3 at Watseka; Oct. 10 Momence; Oct. 17 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm; Oct. 24 Oakwood.

Worth noting: The Blue Devils have been a small school power under Dodd’s tutelage – after consecutive 4-5 seasons in his first two years, Dodd’s led the programs to the playoffs every season since. Their 11 wins last year were a school record and their trip to last year’s quarterfinal round was the program’s first in Class 2A and second ever (Class 1A in 2014).

There’s a tremendous amount of offensive production to replace, with the Blue Devils losing their top three rushers, top two receivers and quarterback Anderson Thomas to graduation. Defensively, leading tackler Evan Parrish highlights a large group that graduated, but returning seniors Marcus Schreiner (92 tackles) and Conner Powell (66) give them a solid foundation.

“We will be a very inexperienced team having graduated a very skilled class in 2024,” Dodd said. “We have some talent, but they have not done it at the varsity level as of yet.”

Coach: Jeff Perzee

2024 record: 5-5, 5-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Bismark-Henning; Sept. 5 Momence; Sept. 12 Georgetown-Ridge Farm; Sept. 19 Oakwood; Sept. 26 at Watseka; Oct. 3 at Westville; Oct. 10 Hoopeston; Oct. 17 at Iroquois West; Oct. 24 at Salt Fork

Worth noting: Hall of Fame coach Brian Spooner retired after last season, handing the keys to Perzee, a former assistant and Comets graduate. He’ll inherit a team bringing everyone back aside from jack-of-all-trades Aidan Podowicz, including all five offensive linemen, their starting backfield, their receiving core, quarterback Brady Shule (Podowicz replaced him after an injury) and 10 starters on defense.

“We’ve got an experienced group, so they’re getting after it and we’re just trying to bring up our JV kids slowly,” Perzee said. “We’ve got decent depth, not great depth, and just having those older, experienced kids is a godsend because we’re actually moving a lot faster than we normally would.”

One of those leaders is fourth-year starting defensive lineman and third-year offensive lineman Brody O’Connor, an All-VVC defensive end looking to set the tone for defensive coordinator Matt Sertich’s defense. Offensively, Shule showed a big arm and great mobility in his limited time last year, and the dynamic duo of Evan Cox and Derrek Rodriguez give the Comets versatility.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes

Coach: Ryan Dieu

2024 record: 1-8, 1-8

Schedule: Aug. 29 Watseka; Sept. 5 at Oakwood; Sept. 12 at Clifton Central; Sept. 19 Westville; Sept. 26 at Hoopeston; Oct. 3 at Iroquois Wear; Oct. 10 Salt Fork; Oct. 17 Bismark-Henning; Oct. 24 Momence

Worth noting: The Buffaloes won their first game since 2019 last season, and now in his second year leading the program, Dieu will look to take his kids to the next level this year. He’ll be doing so with a junior-heavy group, led by Deven Vice (QB/S), Austin Grider (OL/DE), Josh Cooprider (OL/DE), Jacob Jones (OL/LB) and William Runyan (WR/DB). A program that’s been successful through the years – the Buffaloes made five postseason appearances in the 2000s and six in the 2010s – this year’s young bunch will look to return to the Class 1A field for the first time since 2018. And if they do accomplish that, they’ll have won more games in 2025 than all the seasons since that last playoff appearance combined (four).

Hoopeston Cornjerkers

Coach: Chip Glass

2024 record: 3-6, 3-6

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Iroquois West; Sept. 5 Salt Fork; Sept. 12 at Bismark-Henning; Sept. 19 at Momence; Sept. 26 Georgetown-Ridge Farm; Oct. 3 Oakwood; Oct. 10 at Clifton Central; Oct. 17 Westville; Oct. 24 at Watseka.

Worth noting: It’s a new era for the Cornjerkers, who welcome Chip Glass to the head coaching spot after serving as the offensive coordinator a year ago. Senior quarterback Zach Huchel, who threw for 651 yards and seven scores last year, returns his entire cast of wide receivers as well, while Rasiah Jones will assume bellcow duties after going for 384 yards and five TDs on just 55 carries in 2024. Another senior, Nick Jones, will set the tone in the trenches both ways. Rasiah Jones will spearhead the defense after going for 101 tackles a year ago. They’ve made just one trip to the playoffs in the last 30 years, but with lots of firepower back from a team that made great strides last fall, a return could be in order in 2025.

Coach: Tim Hamilton

2024 record: 0-9, 0-9

Schedule: Aug. 29 Hoopeston; Sept. 5 at Watseka; Sept. 12 Salt Fork; Sept. 19 at Bismark-Henning; Sept. 26 at Momence; Oct. 3 Georgetown-Ridge Farm; Oct. 10 at Oakwood; Oct. 17 Clifton Central; Oct. 24 at Westville

Worth noting: After a peak of back-to-back Class 2A postseason appearances and a combined 15 wins in 2021 and 2022, the Raiders have come down to a combined 1-17 valley in the last two seasons. Although they face an uphill climb, they could see some good ascension this year, Hamilton’s third at the helm. While still young – their roster is made up of four seniors, four juniors and 22 underclassmen – the eight underclassmen and most of the dozen sophomores got varsity exposure in 2024. Two of those seniors, running backs Christian Gaytan and Julian Melgoza, provide speed in the backfield while another senior, wide receiver Wyatt Breen, will be the top target for exciting sophomore quarterback/linebacker Ayden Miller. That senior trio will also lead an experienced secondary that will back up a young defensive front.

“The kids that we’ve got are giving great effort,” Hamilton said. “We’re pretty strong at our positions, but we just can’t afford for anybody to get hurt.”

Momence

Coach: Wayne Walker

2024 record: 8-2, 8-1

Schedule: Aug. 29 Oakwood; Sept. 5 at Clifton Central; Sept. 12 at Westville; Sept. 19 Hoopeston; Sept. 26 Iroquois West; Oct. 3 Salt Fork; Oct. 10 at Bismark-Henning; Oct. 17 at Watseka; Oct. 24 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Worth noting: There aren’t many quarterbacks around the state that boast the experience and pedigree of Erick Castillo, who’s back to lead the Momence huddle for the fourth year. The team has plenty to replace with one of their best senior classes in a generation graduating in May, highlighted by All-Staters Brogan Halpin (WR/DB) and Nick Charbonneau (OL/LB), but with Castillo back in the fold, Momence has a leg up on most teams in the conference. Senior Dakota Lewke is the top guy to replace running back Marchello Draine, while Draine’s brother Phyllip, a junior, will also get his share. Jayden Dau is back after a dazzling freshman season at wide receiver, with senior Eddie Ferreira back and healthy on the other side of the field after hobbling through 2024 banged up.

Jackson Ford will lead the line, whether it’s at tackle or center, where fellow seniors Josh Garcia and Marian Catholic transfer James Prutsman will join him. Castillo is moving from linebacker to cornerback. That leaves sophomores Cayden Billadeau and Jimmy Penley to man the middle two spots inside of Lewke and sophomore Grayson Cantwell.

After an 8-1 regular season, Momence had high hopes for a lengthy Class 2A playoff run before a Castillo injury led to a first-round derailment that’s turned into a chip on their shoulders.

“The standard is still there,” Walker said. “There are guys who were here last year and had sporadic playing time – 10 of our seniors played a lot – those juniors that are now seniors have that expectation of what it takes in practice, what it takes in the offseason."

Oakwood Comets

Coach: Cameron Lee

2024 record: 5-5, 5-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Momence; Sept. 5 Georgetown-Ridge Farm; Sept. 12 Watseka; Sept. 19 at Clifton Central; Sept. 26 Westville; Oct. 3 at Hoopeston; Oct. 10 Iroquois West; Oct. 17 Salt Fork; Oct. 24 at Bismark-Henning

Worth noting: The third time was the charm for Lee last year, as he led the Comets to their first playoff appearance of his career in his third season with the program. As they look to build on that in 2025, they’ll do so with a younger core. Running back Kyler Johnson may only be a junior, but has already made a huge varsity impact after going for 979 yards and 18 touchdowns last year. Junior Alex Wallace is the new quarterback, and he’ll spend most of his time looking for classmate Collin Furry and sophomores Nathan Young and Jaethan Perez as his top targets.

Seniors Sailer Harrison and Ty Huchel each had 50 tackles a year ago and will lead in 2024 before allowing 30-plus points in each of their last three games. With trips to Momence to open the year and Bismarck-Henning to close it, the Comets will have to start and finish strong if they want a chance at hoisting the VVC crown.

Salt Fork Storm

Coach: Les Siefert

2024 record: 5-5, 5-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 Westville; Sept. 5 at Hoopeston; Sept. 12 at Iroquois West; Sept. 19 Watseka; Sept. 26 Bismark-Henning; Oct. 3 at Momence, Oct. 10 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm; Oct. 17 at Oakwood; Oct. 24 Clifton Central

Worth noting: A proud, successful program, the Storm have only missed one postseason since consolidating with Catlin and Jamaica ahead of the 2014 season. They know that their work will be cut out for them from the moment they host Westville to open the season, but they also know they have the standard and tradition in place to keep things rolling.

“We will have some young players filling key roles on this year’s team,” Siefert said. “We had great numbers in the offseason. A tough test awaits us in Week 1. This team will have to continuously improve throughout the season to have a shot at postseason play.”

Junior fullback/linebacker Jamison Chambliss is back to lead the team on both sides of the ball in his third varsity season. Senior Brayden Norton and junior Bennett Smoot will anchor both sides of the line. Senior Ian Church is back to lead both the backfield and secondary.

Coach: Max Fransen

2024 record: 3-6, 3-6

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm; Sept. 5 Iroquois West; Sept. 12 at Oakwood; Sept. 19 at Salt Fork; Sept. 26 Clifton Central; Oct. 3 Bismark-Henning; Oct. 10 at Westville; Oct. 17 Momence; Oct. 24 Hoopeston

Worth noting: After a red-hot 3-0 start to the 2024 season, the Warriors ended the year on a six-game skid. Those three wins matched the team’s win total in Fransen’s first two years combined, and in year four, he and the Warriors are ready for their first postseason since 2019.

“We’ve got a good group of kids that come out every day ready to work,” Fransen said. “Our numbers are small, but our hearts are big. I think that’s one thing that really stands out about this group.”

Senior Austin Morris slides over from running back to quarterback this season, with fellow senior Dennis Goodman back at his running back spot to give the team some flexibility with their offense. Whether in the run or pass, five offensive linemen, including seniors Zach Wichtner and Kayden Brault, with starting experience return to create holes and pockets. Junior Frankie Shervino has solid potential as both a running back and linebacker.

Westville Tigers

Coach: Guy Goodlove

2024 record: 6-4, 6-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Salt Fork; Sept. 5 Bismark-Henning; Sept. 12 Momence; Sept. 19 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm; Sept. 26 at Oakwood; Oct. 3 Clifton Central; Oct. 10 Watseka; Oct. 17 at Hoopeston; Oct. 24 Iroquois West

Worth noting: Death, taxes and Goodlove’s Tigers being competitive are the three guarantees in life in the VVC. The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer is back for his 31st season leading the Tigers, who have made four straight playoff appearances and 17 under Goodlove. After losing their first three games by a combined four points, the Tigers rattled off six wins – five of them by four touchdowns or more – before a narrow 40-35 first-round loss to Chester in the Class 2A first round.

With 10 starters back on both sides of the ball, led by seniors do-it-all WR/RB/DT Easton Barney and offensive/defensive lineman Ethan Miller, the Tigers have plenty of reasons to be excited. Barney is one of three weapons that will be catching passes from new quarterback Drew Wichtowski, as Landon Coons and Lincoln Barrett are also back for an offense that could will Westville back atop the VVC.

5 players to watch

Erick Castillo, QB/DB, Momence: Any list mentioning the top VVC talents has to start with the Castillo, the fourth-year starter that's earned back-to-back All-VVC and Daily Journal All-Area recognition. He threw for a Journal area-best 1,814 yards and 18 touchdowns a year ago, and a season of 2,000 yards, 20 touchdowns and another handful of scores on the ground is well within range.

Evan Cox, RB/LB, Clifton Central: Second to the graduated Aidan Podowicz in carries last year, Cox was still able to tally 320 yards and eight touchdowns on just 70 rushes. He also had a team-high 69 tackles, and will run it back on both sides of the ball alongside fellow two-way starter Derrek Rodriguez.

Kyler Johnson, RB/LB, Oakwood: Johnson was a vital piece of last year's Comets' squad, and in 2025 the talented junior could break out. He has the chance to top the 979 yards and 18 touchdowns he ran for offensively last year as an even bigger piece of coach Cameron Lee's electric offense. Expect him to see a larger defensive workload too.

Marcus Schreiner, OL/LB, Bismarck-Henning: The Blue Devils may have graduated their backfield from last year, but they do return arguably the most pivotal piece of their bulldozing offensive line. In addition to creating holes offensively, Schreiner is used to stuffing them defensively, as evidenced by his 92 total tackles last year.

Austin Morris, QB/DB, Watseka: Watseka coach Max Fransen's brought one of the area's most run-heavy approaches to the Warriors the past three seasons. That's likely to continue somewhat with Dennis Goodman back in the fold, but their other top running back from a year ago, Morris, moves to the signal-caller spot. While it remains to be seen how different the offense might look, Fransen knows Morris is a terrific athlete and will use him in several ways.

5 can’t miss games

Week 1 − Westville at Salt Fork: Salt Fork beat Westville 16-14 in the season opener a year ago, starting what would be a 4-0 start to the season for the Storm and an 0-3 start for the Tigers, albeit with all three losses coming by a combined four points. Despite the starts for these two teams, Westville ended the season in third place in the VVC while Salt Fork fell to sixth.

Week 4 − Oakwood at Clifton Central: The two Comets in the VVC, Oakwood and Clifton Central, both finished last season 5-5 and put up nearly identical scoring numbers on offense and defense, finishing fourth and fifth in the conference respectively. Unsurprisingly, their matchup last season was a close one with Oakwood winning 42-34 after erasing Central’s 28-12 halftime lead.

Week 6 − Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Iroquois West: The lone win for Georgetown-Ridge Farm last season came against Iroquois West by a score of 48-8. By season’s end, that win would hold up as the Buffaloes finished 1-8 and in ninth place in the VVC ahead of the 0-9 Raiders. Both teams will be looking for bounce-back seasons in 2025.

Week 7 − Momence at Bismarck-Henning: Bismarck-Henning’s 42-14 win over Momence late in the year helped the Blue Devils finish off a 9-0 regular season and clinch a conference title over eventual runner up Momence. The loss was Momence’s lone defeat in the regular season. This year, the Blue Devils are looking second straight deep playoff run while Momence looks for its second conference title in the last three seasons.

Week 9 − Hoopeston at Watseka: In what was the closest game of the season for both teams, Hoopeston edged out Watseka 36-34 last season. With both teams going 3-6, the win gave the Cornjerkers the seventh spot in the standings just ahead of the Warriors. Watseka comes into the season looking to avoid a fifth straight losing season while Hoopeston looks to avoid its fourth straight.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

