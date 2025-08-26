2025 Kane County Chronicle girls flag football season preview capsules

The 2025 girls flag football season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Kane County Chronicle area.

Rosary

Coaches: Head Coach: Dave Stumm; Assistant Coach: Christian Tolentino

Last year’s record: 7-7

Players to watch: Clara Bello, jr., QB; Arden Contaldo, jr., RB/LB; Zoe Mesner, so., OFF/DEF; Izzy Tolentino, so., OFF/DEF

Worth noting: The Royals graduated the majority of last year’s team, with only five players returning. “With a combination of the returning players sharing positive feedback to classmates, added to the buzz of IHSA girls flag football, we now have a roster of 33 players,” Stumm said. “While the team is young, they are focused on learning the game of football and more importantly, having fun.”

Coaches: Head coach: Dan Holleman; assistant coaches: Kate Kowalski, Maggie Remus, Abby Snyder

Last year’s record: 13-12

Players to watch: Megan Maertens, sr., WR/S/P; Fiana Murphy, fr., QB; Ashley Powell, sr., WR/S; Allie Sheldon, jr., RB/DE/PR; Hannah Willix, fr., RB/DE

Worth noting: The Spartans defense, led by Mackenzie Polley (MLB), looks to set the tone, with five returning starters. Running back standout Allie Sheldon will try to build on her all-state season when she led the team with 2,351 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns. “The Murphy sisters, Maeve (so.) and Fiana (fr.), will share the quarterback duties, leading a potent Spartans offense,” Holleman said.

Coaches: Head coach: Zachary Hendry; assistant coaches: Chad Theis, Samantha Batka

Last year’s record: N/A

Players to watch: Ari Bigda, jr., QB; Addie Schilb, sr., WR

Worth noting: Led by upperclassmen leaders and standout multi-sport athletes, the Saints will lean on talent from the basketball, softball, soccer, wrestling and other programs. Coaches say keys to success include mastering the game’s rules and building strong fundamentals to unlock the team’s full potential and all that the sport has to offer.

Coaches: Head coach: Mike Taormina; assistant coaches: Ashley Jackson, Brian Tomalak, Josh Westerfield

Last year’s record: N/A

Players to watch: Elle Fuhr, sr., WR; Alexandria Richardson, jr., RB/WR/DB; Kaelie Tomalak, jr., QB/DB

Worth noting:“Our team is eager to build on the foundation set last year as a club sport,” Taormina said. “With a strong mix of returning players and new talent. We’re looking forward to competing at a high level and representing St. Charles North this IHSA season.”

Coaches: Head coach: Jordyn McFarlane; assistant coach: Molly Etheridge

Last year’s record: 13-4

Players to watch: Sarahi Carlos, jr., QB; Aiyanah Sylvester, jr., RB; Gisseslle Torres, jr., WR/DB; Gracie Del Torro, jr., WR

Worth noting: West Aurora won a sectional championship a season ago. “This year’s West Aurora team is an athletic bunch of ladies,” McFarlane said. “We have 10 returning athletes with the addition of six new athletes. We are eager to continue where we left off last season and come back faster, stronger and competitive.”

