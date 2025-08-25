2025 season preview: Scouting the Three Rivers Conference

Team previews

Mississippi Division

Princeton Tigers

Coach: Ryan Pearson

Last season: 10-2, 5-0

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Newman; Sept. 5 Rockridge; Sept. 12 at Sherrard; Sept. 19 Kewanee; Sept. 26 vs. Monmouth-Roseville; Oct. 3 at Hall; Oct. 10 Mendota; Oct. 17 at Mercer County; Oct. 24 Erie-Prophetstown.

Worth noting: The Tigers saw their streak of six straight conference championships snapped last year and seek to get back on top. They also take aim on getting past the quarterfinals hurdle for the first time since 2019 after four attempts. Senior captains Rhett Pearson and Owen Hartman anchor the offensive and defensive lines with QB Gavin Lanham and RBs Casey Etheridge and Common Green returning in the backfield. Etheridge was named First-Team Class 3A All-State, unanimous Three Rivers Mississippi All-Conference and co-BCR Player of the Year last year. He rushed for 1,706 yards and 25 TDs and is on target to become the all-time leading rusher in Bureau County. Lanham shined under pressure, taking over in last year’s quarterfinals following an injury to starter Will Lott. Senior end Ryan Jagers is back to full strength after sustaining a knee injury sophomore year.

Hall-Putnam County Red Devils

Coach: Nick Sterling

Last season: 3-6, 1-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Orion; Sept. 5 Erie-Prophetstown; Sept. 12 at Mendota; Sept. 19 Sherrard; Sept. 26 at Kewanee; Oct. 3 Princeton; Oct. 10 at Monmouth-Roseville; Oct. 17 at Riverdale; Oct. 24 Rockridge.

Worth noting: Sterling returned to his alma mater as an assistant coach last year and now takes over as head coach. He succeeds Logan Larson, who resigned after one year to become head coach at his hometown school, Pleasant Plains. Sterling aims to bring back the Red Devils’ tradition, having played on Hall’s 1995 state champions, 1996 state runners-up and 1997 quarterfinalists. ... The Red Devils have a solid offensive core in seniors Dylan Glynn (QB), Aiden Redcliff (RB/LB), Braden Curran, (RB/DB) and Jack Curran (RB/DB) with Jacob Mongan (OL/DL) up front. Sterling said they all make great team leaders due to their commitment and caring for the team, in addition to their own hard work. “They are constantly motivating and leading their teammates. I see them regularly picking other players up that do not have rides. That is just one of many examples. These guys truly care, and it is evident when this team interacts with each other,” Sterling said. “Our coaching staff is very proud of all of the players that have put in the work, and it is a privilege to be a part of the boys’ lives as they develop into young men. These memories they create during their football careers will be some of their most memorable times they will reflect back on.”

Kewanee Boilermakers

Coach: Matt Taylor

Last season: 5-5, 3-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 at E-P; Sept. 5 Riverdale; Sept. 12 Monmouth-Roseville; Sept. 19 at Princeton; Sept. 26 Hall; Oct. 3 at Mendota; Oct. 10 Sherrard; Oct. 17 at Newman; Oct. 24 Orion

Worth noting: The Boilermakers have made the playoffs two straight years and six out of the past eight years in 4A, but have won just two of eight playoff games. Kewanee last won a conference championship when the Boilermakers claimed a share with Princeton in 2021. Last year’s team made a nice run at 5-5 despite having to replace QB Brady Clark, who graduated in 2024 as the school’s all-time leading scorer. The Boilers are going to be young this year having lost several seniors receiving all-conference recognition. Leading the way for the Boilers this year will be seniors Malik Diop (TE), Brayden Johnson (QB/LB), Airies Simmons (OL/DL), Abe Hicks (WR/DB) and Landon Weir (OL/DL), juniors Isaih Ince (QB/DB), Kaanan Griffin (OL/DL), Jesus Martinez (OL/DL) and sophomore Ace LaFollette (RB).

Mendota Trojans

Coach: Jim Eustice

Last season: 0-9, 0-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Riverdale; Sept. 6 Newman; Sept. 12 Hall; Sept. 19 at Monmouth-Roseville; Sept. 26 at Sherrard; Oct. 3 Kewanee; Oct. 10 at Princeton; Oct. 17 at E-P; Oct. 24 Mercer County.

Worth noting: Eustice leaves St. Bede after a 10-year run, going 46-47 record with four playoff appearances, to take over a Mendota program looking to get back on solid ground. The Trojans are 25-88 over the past 13 seasons, winning just 11 games over the past seven seasons, none a year ago. The Trojans made the playoffs twice during that span, the last time in 2021 with 2014 being the program’s last winning season at 6-4. Mendota was 63-43 from 2002-12 with seven playoff appearances, including two quarterfinals. Senior Aden Tillman returns at QB along with classmates Keegan Beetz (WR/DB). Joe Stewart (TE/LB), Wyatt Ossman (DB) and Austin Welch (C/DL) and Corbin Furar (RB/LB) and junior Jayden Lesley (RB/LB).

Monmouth-Roseville Titans

Coach: Jeremy Adolphson

Last season: 8-2, 5-0

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Mercer County; Sept. 5 Orion; Sept. 12 at Kewanee; Sept. 19 Mendota; Sept. 26 at Princeton; Oct. 3 at Sherrard; Oct. 10 Hall; Oct. 17 at Rockridge; Oct. 24 Newman.

Worth noting: The Titans are the defending conference champions, unseating Princeton with a resounding 31-3 win to avenge two losses to the Tigers in 2023, including a playoff game. “Our goal is to defend our title, but Princeton will be very good again, as will Kewanee, and I think Hall could take a big step forward,” Adolphson said. ... The Titans coach said depth on both sides of the line and in the offensive backfield should be the Titans’ strength once again and “we will have good size and strength at nearly all positions.” Their main weakness is the lack of top-end speed and they have a significant lack of depth in the defensive backfield, “however we have several good athletes who are aggressive and will play fast.” The Titans will rely heavily on returning stalwarts in senior Landyn Angelo (OL/DL), Brody Dodd (OL/DL), Nick Huston (TB/LB) and Andrew Way (LB) and junior Landon Montroy (FB). Mon-Rose’s QB position will be question mark heading into the season, but Adolphson said they have “3-4 kids we will be looking at and may play a combination of kids at that spot.”

Sherrard Tigers

Coach: Dan McGuire

Last season: 2-7, 2-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Rockridge; Sept. 5 Mercer County; Sept. 12 Princeton; Sept. 19 at Hall; Sept. 26 Mendota; Oct. 3 Monmouth-Roseville; Oct. 10 at Kewanee; Oct. 17 at Orion; Oct. 24 Riverdale.

Worth noting: McGuire returns to the sidelines to take over the Tigers program after 25 years removed from his last high school job, He had a 10-year run as the head coach at Moline from 1991-2000, where he led the Maroons to a 66-32 record. He has also been an assistant coach at Fulton, Althoff, Rock Island, Alleman and Moline. He succeeds Brandon Johnston, who resigned after five seasons. ... Senior Carter Brown, an all-conference selection, returns at WR/DB for the Tigers. .Sherrard finished 2-3 in its first year in the Three Rivers Mississippi Division after moving over from the Rock side.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - projected playoff qualifier)

Princeton* Monmouth-Roseville* Kewanee* Hall-Putnam County Mendota Sherrard

Rock Division

Newman Comets

Coach: Mike LeMay

Last season: 8-3, 5-0

Schedule: Aug. 29 vs. Princeton, Sept. 6 at Mendota, Sept. 12 vs. E-P, Sept. 19 at Orion, Sept. 26 at Rockridge, Oct. 3 vs. Mercer County, Oct. 10 at Riverdale, Oct. 17 vs. Kewanee, Oct. 24 at Monmouth-Roseville.

Worth noting: The 2025 season is shaping up to be another good one for the defending conference champion Comets. LeMay said the Comets have seven returning seniors “that played a ton,” including a lot of experience on the line. There are also six upcoming juniors coming back that played a lot of minutes during their sophomore campaign. The Comets have also picked up a new speedster in the backfield this season. Morrison transfer Rylan Alvarado comes to Newman after he led off Class 1A state track titles in the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays. He ran an 11.29 personal record in the 100 as a sophomore in track. Senior Evan Bushman returns for his third year as the leader of the offense at QB. He has thrown for just over 1,000 yards in each year. The Comets look for contributions from seniors Ben Geske (OL/DL) and George Jungerman (ATH/LB) and juniors Rylan Alverado (RB/DB) and Matt Blackert (RB/LB). “We return a ton of speed defensively and are expecting to be an elite unit on that side of the ball, with a ton of guys that can play and have great experience. Overall, we hope to make a statement in the Three Rivers yet again,” LeMay said.

Erie-Prophetstown Panthers

Coach: Tyler Whitebread

Last season: 5-5, 2-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 Kewanee; Sept. 5 at Hall; Sept. 12 at Newman; Sept. 19 Rockridge; Sept. 26 at Mercer County; Oct. 3 Riverdale; Oct. 10 at Orion; Oct. 17 Mendota; Oct. 24 Princeton.

Worth noting: The Panthers are eager to build on last year’s 5-5 record, which ended with a playoff berth and first-round 14-6 loss to Bismarck Henning. “We have a ton of experience returning to the team this year, so expectations are high for us. That experience, coupled with the return of a talented veteran core, has the team and coaching staff feeling optimistic going into this season,” Whitebread said. E-P looks to replace Demetree Larsen at the RB position. Whitebreak said there are several guys that can burden the load on offense which include junior Tristan Hovey and senior Max Milem at running back and senior Keegan Winckler at quarterback. The Panthers also have two explosive WRs coming back for their third year on varsity, Gaven Adams and Connor Keegan. Whitebreak said they will lean on two juniors on the offensive line, Derek Naftzger and Caleb Reymer. Defensively, E-P has to replace Amen Barron as a three-year starter as linebacker. Jordae Crow, Brayden Frank, and Evan Steimle are among those returning as starters that E-P hopes to lean on. The Panthers also expect Caleb Reymer and Derek Naftzger to plug holes on the defensive line. “Keys to our success will be winning the turnover battle as usual and playing hard-nosed football where everyone gets to the ball on each play. On offense, we need to protect the ball and keeping the defense off-balance by mixing in timely passing,” Whitebread said.

Orion Chargers

Coach: Chip Filler

Last season: 2-7, 0-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 Hall; Sept. 5 at Monmouth-Roseville; Sept. 12 at Mercer County; Sept. 19 Newman; Sept. 26 at Riverdale; Oct. 3 at Rockridge; Oct. 10 E-P; Oct. 17 Sherrard; Oct. 24 at Kewanee.

Worthy of note: The Chargers had a run of six straight playoff appearances, but have gone 14-26 since their last in 2019. Senior Kale Filler returns for his fourth year as the quarterback for his dad’s Chargers. He threw for 2,038 yards and 23 TDs as a sophomore and became Orion’s leading passer in his last game of junior year. Orion brings back 17 returning starters, eight on offense, nine on defense, including third-year WR/DB Owen Voorhees. “I feel we have a deadly combination with a 4-year starter QB and 3-year starter at receiver,” Coach Filler said. Other two-way returning starters are Wyatt Steen (OL/DL), Aaron Mohr (WR/DB), Max Larson (WR/DB) and Greyson Weaver (OL/DL). “We bring back a lot of experience from the last couple of seasons. We are not very big, but I feel like we are athletic. We play in a tough conference and it will be a struggle every week,” Coach Filler said.

Mercer County Golden Eagles

Coach: Fred Lucas

Last season: 4-5, 2-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 Monmouth-Roseville; Sept. 5 at Sherrard; Sept. 12 Orion; Sept. 19 at Riverdale; Sept. 26 E-P; Oct. 3 at Newman; Oct. 10 Rockridge; Oct. 17 Princeton; Oct. 24 at Mendota.

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles finished 4-5 last year in their first season in the Three Rivers in the midst of a late-season coaching change. They return a good core of starters from last season, sprinkled in with some solid newcomers that they hope to contend for the conference title. Senior QB John Baldwin threw for 1,165 yards and 10 TDs last year, rushing for 535 yards and 7 TDs. Mason Gray, a first-team all-conference pick as a junior, rushed for 926 yards and 9 TDs. Senior lineman Kaidin Terrill also earned First Team All-Conference honors. Other top returning players for the Golden Eagles are seniors Eli Burns (OG/LB), Carter Dale (OL/DL), JJ Smock, (OL/DL) and Tannen Whitehall (RB/DB) and junior Logan Schreurs (DB/RB). Lucas looks for a host of newcomers to make an impact with seniors Spencer Andresen (WR) Holden Demuth (WR/DB), Noah Johnson (DE), Cooper Lamkin (RB/LB) and Trace Zeitler, (RB/LB) and juniors Harold Odeen (OL/DL) and Kolton Wilkens (DB/WR). “Just like most all the schools in our conference, if we can stay healthy, we will be a contender every Friday night,” Lucas said.

Riverdale Rams

Coach: Guy Dierikx

Last season: 4-5, 2-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 Mendota; Sept. 5 at Kewanee; Sept. 12 at Rockridge; Sept. 19 Mercer County; Sept. 26 Orion; Oct. 3 at. E-P; Oct. 10 Newman; Oct. 17 Hall; Oct. 24 at Sherrard.

Worthy of note: The Rams are just thee years removed from not having a varsity program due to a lack of numbers. They went 0-9 the first year back, improving to 4-5 last year and lost two very close games. Senior Caen Beckett totaled 1,004 rushing/receiving yards combined with 11 TDs. Junior Jackson Tegeler had had 272 yards and three TDs receiving while making 80 tackles with three INTs on defense. Other top returning players are junior Marcus Bennett (OL/DL) and seniors Gaege Heinsen (RB) and Landen Peterson (DB). “We have extremely high expectations and look to get back to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 15 years,” Dierikx said.

Rockridge Rockets

Coach: Sam Graves

Last season: 8-3, 4-1

Schedule: Aug. 29 Sherrard; Sept. 5 at Princeton; Sept. 12 Riverdale; Sept. 19 at E-P, Sept. 26 Newman; Oct. 3 Orion; Oct. 10 at Mercer County; Oct. 17 Monmouth-Roseville; Oct. 24 at Hall.

Worthy of note: The success of the Rockets’ season will depend on finding a couple guys to fill in for guys that graduated up front on the O Line, Graves said, including all-state players Landon Bull and Jude Finch. “It will take a lot to fill the holes that those two leave on both sides of the ball,” Graves said. Junior Colton Schwigen returns for his second full season at quarterback, setting school records for passing yards (1,960) and total touchdowns (33) last year. He has totaled 1,700 yards rushing with 25 TDs and 3,000 yards passing with 30 TDs in his first two seasons. “He’s been able to produce with pure talent and athleticism and I think he’s coming along pretty good mentally in his game, which is going to make him even better,” Graves said. He has his top targets to throw in senior Owen Steele (53-770, 12 TDs), along with Liam Steele (22-305, TD) and Chase Wheatley (19, 225 yards, 1 TD). Other top returning players are seniors Tanner McKeag (T/DE), and junior Thomas Sowards (RB/LB). With lack of depth, Graves said the Rockets “will have to be lucky and stay away from injuries.”

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - projected playoff qualifier)

Newman Central Catholic* Rockridge* Mercer County* Erie-Prophetstown Orion Riverdale

Five players to watch

Evan Bushman, Newman, senior, QB: The third-year Comets signal caller has thrown for just over 1,000 yards in each year for the Comets entering his senior season. He received Sauk Valley Media Honorable Mention honors in 2024.

The third-year Comets signal caller has thrown for just over 1,000 yards in each year for the Comets entering his senior season. He received Sauk Valley Media Honorable Mention honors in 2024. Casey Etheridge, Princeton, senior, RB: The First-Team Class 3A All-State and unanimous Three Rivers Mississippi All-Conference rushed for 1,706 yards and 25 TDs last year and is on target to become the all-time leading rusher in Bureau County with over 4,000 yards.

The First-Team Class 3A All-State and unanimous Three Rivers Mississippi All-Conference rushed for 1,706 yards and 25 TDs last year and is on target to become the all-time leading rusher in Bureau County with over 4,000 yards. Kale Fuller, Orion, senior, QB: Fuller has been a fixture for his dad’s Chargers, back for his fourth year behind center. He became Orion’s leading passer in his last game of junior year having thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 23 TDs as a sophomore.

Fuller has been a fixture for his dad’s Chargers, back for his fourth year behind center. He became Orion’s leading passer in his last game of junior year having thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 23 TDs as a sophomore. Aiden Redcliff, Hall, senior, RB/LB: The Hall senior two-way standout will be a key piece on both sides of the ball in the transition for new head coach Nick Sterling.

The Hall senior two-way standout will be a key piece on both sides of the ball in the transition for new head coach Nick Sterling. Cullen Schwigen, Rockridge, junior, QB: The junior quarterback set school records for the Rockets last year for passing yards (1,960) and total touchdowns (33) last. In his first two seasons, Schwigen has totaled 1,700 yards rushing with 25 TDs and 3,000 yards passing with 30 TDs.

Five can’t miss games

Aug. 29 - Princeton at Newman: The season kicks off with the excitement of the crossover matchup between the Comets from the Three Rivers Rock and the Tigers from the Three Rivers Mississippi. The Tigers beat the Comets 28-14 in last year’s opener at home.

Sept. 5 - Rockridge at Princeton: Another early-season crossover matchup for both teams to see how they stand. The Tigers won 27-18 in last year’s tussle at Rockridge,

Sept. 26 - Monmouth-Roseville at Princeton: The Titans surprised the Tigers 31-3 to snap their four-year reign as Three Rivers Mississippi champions and the Tigers will be out for revenge.

Sept. 26 - Newman at Rockridge: The Comets beat the Rockets 15-7 to win last year’s Three Rivers Rock championship and this year’s matchup figures to determine this year’s champion.

Oct. 2 - Princeton at Hall: This is always the must-see game to watch in Bureau County between the long time rivals. The presence of Hall alum and former standout as the Red Devils’ new head coach adds a new dynamic.