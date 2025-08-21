2025 season preview: Scouting the Mid-Suburban League

Mid-Suburban League West

Team previews

Barrington Broncos

Last season: 8-3

Coach: Joe Sanchez

Worth noting: Most teams would worry if they had just seven starters returning. But the Broncos have proven time and again they are not most teams, with nearly 100 players on their roster. Barrington has qualified for the playoffs in nine of the last 10 playoff seasons. This season has strong possibilities again with several players drawing college interest. Luke Tepas, who made four appearances last season as a junior and threw three touchdown passes, will be at quarterback. He is already garnering some college interest. As is sophomore running back Lamar Osterhues, who played three games late in the season and rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns. Cameron Massillowill also will be in the mix at RB. Wide receiver Austin Coles, who as a sophomore last season had 43 receptions for 892 yards and six touchdowns, has five Division I offers, including Illinois. He will be joined on the outside by Charlie Schutte, Zeeshan Roshnalli, Ollie Rosenzweig and Owen Cook along with tight ends Jackson Harris and Thomas Piatek. Northwestern-commit Owen Fors and Ben Knuth lead the offensive line. They will be joined by Nick Rivera, Malcom George, Jack Kavanagh, Jack Neton and AJ Haley. …Linebacker Jett Kohanzo has an offer from St. Thomas and will have Jaxson Werner and Jackson Taylor joining him. …The defensive line will be made up of Clarence Jackson, who returns from last year, along with Charlie Ploder, Kane Switski and Cameron Shields. Brooks Howard and Duke Matiyow return in the secondary and will be joined by Jonathan Steiner, Nate Kania and Nick Marin.

Conant Cougars

Last season: 0-9

Coach: Anthony Donatucci

Worth noting: Conant played the long game a year ago. The Cougars started a plethora of sophomores and juniors with hopes that this season will be a successful one. And with 17 returning starters, the Cougars are looking to erase memories from their winless season last year. Defense will be the primary beneficiary of those returnees with 10 of the 11 starting positions accounted for. Yash Patel, Nicolas Portilla, Christopher Ramos, Ryan Ramos and Jaiden Thorney are all back to the defensive front. In addition, the entire defensive backfield of Evan Kirk, Nathen Kutella, Abhimanyu Sarma and Caden Spizzirri also returns. Jacob Barnett and Jackson Spizzirri return at linebacker with Aidan Underdown the lone newcomer to the defense. On offense, the Cougars bring back a complete unit on the offensive line. Tyler Alson, Luke Hernandez, Evan Muller, Patel and Portilla all played together last season. Tyler Marchese returns at quarterback to give the offense consistency there as well. WR Chase Garcia and TE Dylan Kelley both are back to give Marchese some familiar people to throw to. Maxwell Tutt and Ivan Haralanov will be the other wide receivers. Jackson Spizzirri will be at running back to add to his linebacking duties.

Fremd Vikings

Last season: 9-2

Coach: Lou Sponsel

Worth noting: The Vikings are coming off their first playoff appearance in five playoff seasons and their best record since 2009. And Fremd still has plenty left in the tank. …That’s because Johnny O’Brien will be back at quarterback for the Vikings. The Northwestern commit is coming off a season where he set 13 individual season school records including 3,288 passing yards and 39 touchdown passes. Marquis Brewster, who was one of O’Brien’s top targets, returns. Amann Parikh, Jayden Box and Ben Riddle will also be targets from the wide receiver spots. With all the eyes on O’Brien’s passing this season, opponents will want to make sure they focus on the running game. Junior RB Jayden Faulkner can be dangerous as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield. The offense will be led by a solid offensive line highlighted by Northwestern-commit Owen Jakubczak (6-foot-4, 271 pounds). Stathi Regapolous (5-10, 225), who started last season, along with Danny Saracco (6-0, 238), Gio Nikolic (6-2, 261) and Trey Reeves (5-10, 195) will make up the rest of the offensive line. The Vikings defense, which allowed 15 points per game last season, returns six starters. Anthony D’Ambrosio, is the lone returning starter on the defensive line. Niko Ahlman, Matt Klimas and George Kalkounos will be up front with Jakubczak spotting in at times. Troy Pepe and Tom O’Brien return at linebacker with Jason Hardy moving from defensive back to linebacker. Michael Murray, Joe Gump, RJ Davis and Brewster will be at defensive back.

Hoffman Estates Hawks

Last season: 7-4

Coach: Tim Heyse

Worth noting: The Hawks are looking to continue their streak of four consecutive playoff appearances and seven in the last eight playoff seasons. Hoffman again will rely heavily on its traditional strength which has been its skill players. Leading the way will be WR Torey Baskins, who is coming off a season where he had 42 receptions for 690 yards and seven touchdowns. TJ Bond, who played in both Hawks’ playoff games, along with Dunmi Oginini, Chris Mobley and Kenley Joseph, will make this unit a formidable one again. Hoffman will also have strength in its running game with the return of Landon Ford (98 carries, 632 yards, six TDs). Jaquan Fields (55 carries, 347 yards, five TDs) and Jmari Jackson (46 carries, 444 yards and seven TDs) will also be key factors. Austin Lezniak, who did see some time last season, will be at quarterback. Lezniak will also have Gaven Palozzolo and Vince Luzwick at tight end. Isiah Luellen (6-5, 295), who started last season, is the only returnee on the line. Jerrion Glover (6-2, 250), Connor Manley (5-10, 195), Joe Aguilar (5-10, 185), Stoyan Hristov (6-0, 185), Ethan Barnes (6-4, 245) and RJ Russell (6-1, 250) make up the rest of the offensive line.

The defensive front will be on the small side, but they will be quick and experienced. Jaquan Fields and Austin Van Hoose played last season on the defensive line while Tony Carlson is moving from offensive center to the defensive line. Oginni, who started 10 games at linebacker, is back along with Riley Lennert, Mason Walker and Marcus Gross. Alex Wisely, who started every game as a linebacker last season, will rotate between linebacker and safety. JMari Williams is back at safety and will have Brandon Smith joining him when Wisley moves to linebacker. Bryson Baldwin returns at corner and will be joined by Chase Williams, Avante Hayes and Cordaro Little.

Palatine Pirates

Last season: 8-2

Coach: Corey Olson

first-round The Pirates are coming off of last season as defending MSL West champions. They also qualified for the state playoffs for the fourth year in a row. But first-round exits the past two seasons have left a bad taste in their mouths and a senior class with a chip on its shoulder. While many schools would hope for one Division I lineman, Palatine has a pair in Illinois-commit Tony Balanganayi (6-foot-4, 280) and Ball State-commit Evan Downer (6-4, 280) who will both play tackle. Interior on the line will be Jacari Travis (6-0, 275), Harrison Orth (6-0, 260), Favour Akinyele (6-0, 250) and Jaylen Maiden (6-0, 275). Will Santiago, who started last season at quarterback, returns and has just recently committed to St. Thomas. He will throw to Princeton commit Kole Fager, Jaden Evens, Jett Greiwe, Tim Bello, Jake McVeigh and Brennan Wright. Ray Gaspard, who as a sophomore had a solid season last year, also returned and could be a huge factor in the offense. …Balanganayi will be a major piece of the defense as he could bounce all over the defensive line. Kam Bickel (6-0, 235), Travis, Downer and Maiden will make up the rest of the Pirates’ 3-man front. The linebacking corps will be new in Michael Adeboye, Joe Reiswig, Vince Bowling, Bowie Roth, Gus Tashima, Kaden Branch and Eliaz Egbe. Evans and Greiwe return to the secondary which will include Ben Thrall, Jayden Gaspard, Fager, Anthony Kurey and Makaio Halbert.

Schaumburg Saxons

Last season: 5-5

Coach: Mark Stilling

Worth noting: The Saxons are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2017. And with 10 individuals covering 14 positions on both sides of the ball back, Schaumburg feels it can make another strong run this year. The Saxons are most excited about a quartet of players who will be three-year starters. Leading the way will be QB/DB Ray Black, whose multipurpose style makes him dangerous for opponents. Rafael Medeiros (DB/WR), Kile Gough (LB/WR) and Mathias Zubcek (OL) also will key factors. Vince Heydecker, who ran well as a sophomore last season, returns at running back as well as defensive back. Nate Chwastek, Tony Horton, Mason Heydecker, Cole Felgenhauer and Jack Baker join Medeiros and Gough at the receiver position. Medeiros, Cam Anderson, Vince Heydecker, Ray Black, Gavin Salas, Jack Baker and Tony Horton make up a solid secondary. Gough, Matt Carver, Dom Augustyniak, James McGreal and James Hilton will be in at linebacker while Dylan Mayer, Alden Rojas-Castillo, Amiryon Smith and Tony Skukan will be the defensive front.

Five players to watch

Tony Balanganayi, Palatine, OT/DL, Sr. — Committed to Illinois

Evan Downer, Palatine, OT/DL, Sr. — Committed to Ball State

Owen Fors, Barrington, OT, Sr. — Committed to Northwestern

Owen Jakubczak, Fremd, OT, Sr. — Committed to Northwestern

Johnny O’Brien, Fremd, QB, Sr. — Committed to Northwestern

Five can’t miss games

Week 2: Prospect at Palatine

Week 5: Hoffman Estates at Schaumburg

Week 5: Palatine at Barrington (Sat.)

Week 7: Fremd at Barrington.

Week 8: Palatine at Fremd

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - projected playoff qualifier)

Fremd* Barrington* Palatine* Schaumburg Hoffman Estates Conant

Mid-Suburban League East

Team previews

Buffalo Grove Bison

Last season: 2-7

Coach: Jeff Vlk

Worth noting: After three consecutive trips to the playoffs, the Bison slipped last season and was unable to qualify. But Buffalo Grove is hoping to pay dividends from last year’s struggles with the eight sophomores that started. With those, Buffalo Grove returns 13 starters this season.

The Bison should be especially strong defensively. The linebacking corps of Aiden Vazquez, David Graham and Matthew Kaput all return as does most of the defensive line in Owen Erickson, Jack Carroll and Drew Carrison while Jordan Alcantar will step in to be the fourth. Preston Herda returns to the secondary while Cole Diaz, who was injured last year, but still saw some time, will also return. Matthew Hong and Andrew Lee will be the other half.

Kaput, who saw plenty of action in the backfield last season, will be the featured back this year with Exekiel Mason available as well. Lee and Landon Durham are the main cogs at wide receiver while Brysian Aki moves from the defensive line to tight end. Grady Boeche, who saw work at quarterback at the end of last season, will be the signal caller this year. Joey Goduto returns at center for the offensive line. He will get help from guards Erickson and Ethan Lebron along with tackles Carrison and Caroll.

Hersey Huskies

Last season: 6-4

Coach: Tom Nelson

Worth noting: After a pair of MSL titles in a row, the Huskies stumbled a bit last season. Key injuries and players not coming out for the team were some of the culprits. But Hersey feels that it can rebound this season thanks in part to six players who have college offers.

Leading the way will be RB/DB Brandon Jenkins, who is committed to Ohio University. The 6-foot, 190-pound senior, who runs a 4.55 40, was the MSL East Player of the Year with 1,865 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns…Junior Jake Nawrot (6-5, 190) takes over at quarterback. Despite limited varsity experience, Nawrot has a trio of Division I offers including one from Purdue. Jack Nolan (6-4, 240) also has three D-1 offers. He will anchor the offensive line with Ehren Dammann (6-1, 260) and Ben Zebron (6-1, 205), who started every game last season as a sophomore. The Huskies also return a trio of wide receivers in Tyler Wentink, who led the team in receiving in four games last year, junior Josh Riggs and Luke Casey. Tight end Tillman Mulder also returns. The Huskies will have quite a few players going both ways with Mulder, Zebron and Dammann both playing defensive line along with Bernard Ehrabor. Jenkins, Wentink, Riggs and Casey will make up the defensive backfield. Cheydon Georgacakis will be at linebacker.

Elk Grove Grenadiers

Coach: Daniel O’Donnell

Last season: 4-5

Worth noting: The Grenadiers are looking to get off to a much better start than last season. That slow start — the Grens lost their first three games, one by a single point and another by a touchdown — cost them a playoff spot. Elk Grove has been to the playoffs just once (2022) in the last nine playoff seasons. Elk Grove will have a solid foundation this season with 11 starters back. And the Grens will just have one player going both ways which could provide huge dividends as the season progresses.

Three of the defensive front four returns in DE Ethan Otano, who was all-conference last season, along with DT Trevor Detloff and Chase McCormick. Dom Wesolowski will be at the other defensive end. Kaleb Avalos will be back at linebacker and will be joined by junior Griffin Ewen and sophomore Connor Marmitt. Maurion Smith and Eli Woehler are back to help lock down the secondary while Jacob Bruford and Danniell Halilovic have earned the other starting spots. Bruford will be the only player going both ways with the sophomore handling the running back duties. Nate Dean will step in as the quarterback this season as the Grens replace both of their key offensive positions thanks to graduation. WR Ryan Tanner is the only returning skill player on offense. He will be joined by wide receivers Matt DiMaria and Joe Acino along with TE Nick Kovac. Odisho Odisho and Ignacio Taboada are back to key the offensive line. They will be joined by Adrian Medina, Jan Kuc and Ben Logsdon.

Prospect Knights

Coach: Dan DeBoeuf

Last season: 8-3

Worth noting: The Knights won the MSL East outright, ending Hersey’s two-year reign. Prospect had last won the conference title in 2021 when it tied Buffalo Grove. With 12 starters back, six on both offense and defense, the Knights have many pieces in place for a repeat title. But the key will be in the most important skill positions. New QB Jackson Cacini and new RB Matthew Donnelly, who are both juniors, will be integral in the success of the offense.

A big advantage for both will be that they get to operate behind a huge offense line. Shea Lewis (6-foot-6, 255 pounds) and Joe Morales (6-1, 265) return to anchor the line of that will also have Liam McDonnell (6-1, 250), Owen Dewey (6-3, 230) and Danny Simon (6-5, 235). Prospect opponents will be forced to shut down one of the best receiving corps in the state as all four Knight wideouts played last season. Nate Cichy, who is committed to Harvard, is joined by Lucas Deines, Jacob Sutton and Gordy Kemp. While opponents will be looking to slow the passing attack, the Prospect secondary, which will get plenty of reps against their offense in practice, is already geared up. Seniors Jackson Parrish, Will Fiddler and Joe Lobue will get help from Anthony D’Angelo and Caden Moran. Charlie Letzig and Connor Curran will help anchor the Knights’ three-man front along with Collin Fouch while LB Ben Galbreath will join Jacob Pepsnik and Brock Wrede.

Rolling Meadows Mustangs

Last season: 5-5

Coach: Devonte Amos

Worth noting: Former Mustang player Amos takes over as head coach and is looking to return Meadows to its previous glory days. Amos is building a new coaching staff. That group will inherit 17 starters from last season, when the Mustangs went to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. The Mustangs return Luke Harvey at running back. Harvey was part of a trio of running backs last season but should get most of the carries this season. Joe Brigham, who threw for over 1,200 yards his sophomore season, is back in the starting role this year. He will have Naval Academy commit TE Sean Kerr to throw to as well as returning receivers Shea Wells, Jack Andersen and Arman Lepuzanovic. …Om Varma, Jack Rappa and Noah Brickman also are back to anchor the offensive line. …Rappa, along with his brother Josh, will be at linebacker along with Jake Ganatos and Aiden Gallucci. Kerr, who has started since his sophomore season, will be at defensive end along with DL Fredrick Hamilton and DE Luis Carrillo. The secondary should be strong with returnees Keeling Murray, Lepuzanovic, Andersen, and Evan Gonzales.

Wheeling Wildcats

Last season: 2-7

Coach: Ryan Gronwick

Worth noting: Gronwick becomes the fourth head coach in the last six seasons for the Wildcats. But despite that and the fact that Wheeling has not been to the playoffs since 2016, there is cause for optimism. First, numbers are on the rise in the program, especially in the lower levels. Also, the Wildcats’ schedule in the first four weeks has plenty of opportunities for Wheeling victories. Only Hoffman Estates was a playoff team while Oak Lawn, Niles North and Maine East were a combined 5-22.

The Wildcats also return seven starters from last season. Christian Campos will start at quarterback while Nick Montesinos will be at running back. Both are seniors along with TE Mike Krakowski. Damian Maldonado and Pablo Morales, who also are seniors, will key the offensive line while junior James Lawson will be major factor at wide receiver. The Wildcats are short on depth as Christian Campos (LB), Maldonado (DL), Morales (DL), Montesinos (LB), Krakowski (TE) and Lawson (DB) will all be going both ways. Eduardo Juarez (DL) also figures to be starting on defense.

Five players to watch

Jackson Cacini, Prospect, QB, Jr. — Another in a great line of quarterbacks for the Knights

Jason Cichy, Prospect, WR, Sr. — Committed to Harvard

Brandon Jenkins, Hersey, RB, Sr. — Committed to Ohio University

Sean Kerr, Rolling Meadows, TE/DE, Sr. — Committed to the Naval Academy

Jake Nawrot, Hersey, QB, Jr. — Has three D-1 offers

Five can’t miss games

Week 1: Warren at Hersey

Week 2: Hersey at Barrington

Week 2: Prospect at Palatine

Week 5: Rolling Meadows at Elk Grove

Week 8: Prospect at Hersey

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - projected playoff qualifier)

Prospect* Hersey* Rolling Meadows Buffalo Grove Elk Grove Wheeling





