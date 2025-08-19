2025 season preview: Scouting the Northern Lake County Conference

Team previews

Antioch Sequoits

Coach: Brian Glashagel

2024 record: 8-3, 6-1 (Northern Lake County co-champions)

Top returning players: Colin Arquilla (6-3, 210, sr., QB), Owen Shea (6-5, 240, sr., DL), Jack Bucar (5-11, 170, sr., RB-DB), Ben Anderson (5-11, 220, jr., OL), Henry Lubkeman (6-0, 180, sr., LB), Willie Hamilton (6-2, 230, jr., DL), Luas Curry (6-3, 270, sr., OL), Chase Nobiling (5-11, 170, sr., DB)

Key newcomers: Damion Johnson (6-0, 165, sr., WR), Gavin Stone (5-8, 160, jr., RB), Logan Lennon (6-2, 170, soph., RB), Kelen Wilson (6-0, 170, soph., RB), Evan Shanks, 5-10, 170, sr., DB), Cooper Marabella (6-4, 220, sr., TE)

Worth noting: Antioch shared the league title with Wauconda last year and has lost four conference games since the NLCC was formed in 2015. With a strong mix of returning veterans and promising newcomers, the Sequoits figure to be very squarely in the NLCC conversation again. Arquilla passed for 794 yards and seven scores and ran for eight more. Shea had 64 tackles, three sacks, 10 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles. Those two and Bucar are returning all-conference honorees.

“Our defense is very senior heavy and has looked good over the summer,” Glashagel said. “Offensively, we have some great young talent coming up on the offensive line and in the backfield. Our strength is good tough football, like we’ve always done.”

Glashagel said Arquilla is a veteran signal caller with a strong arm, is a tough runner and is very smart. Quickness at other skill positions has Glashagel labeling the offense maybe the overall fastest he’s had. Bucar, Stone and Johnson represent three of the four legs of the school-record, state-qualifying 4x100 relay. Glashagel likes the potential of sophomores Lennon and Wilson. “We have big play ability on offense,” he said. Shea, Lubkeman, Glauser, Hamilton and Nobiling are back on defense, “but the new guys played a lot of minutes last season,” Glashagel said. “We’re fast on defense and had a really great summer camp.” State-qualifying wrestler Marcus Macias (5-11, 165, sr., LB) started at fullback a year ago, but Glashagel noted played great at linebacker this summer. Shanks also played well on defense this summer, he added. Antioch plays Wauconda and Grant in weeks 8 and 9. Grant handed Antioch its only league loss in four overtimes last year.

Grant Bulldogs

Coach: Tim Norwood

Last year’s record: 6-4, 5-2 (tie 3rd Northern Lake County)

Top returning players: Bruce Walker (5-10, 195, sr., LT), Leo Rodriguez (5-8, 220, sr., LG), Luke Youngberg (6-2, 350, jr., C), Elijah Zerbe (5-9, 265, sr., RG), Landon Jones (5-10, 285, sr., RT), Matthew Gipson (6-0, 175, sr., QB), Tyler Zdon (5-8, 195, sr., TB), Max Hembrey (6-0, 155, sr., WR), Larry Williams (5-10, 210, sr., DL), Mikey Cronkite (5-8, 215, sr., DL), Logan Sledzik (6-1, 205, sr., DL), Matthew Longabaugh (5-11, 205, sr., LB), Logan Myers (6-1, 180, sr., LB), Kolton Selders (5-9, 160, sr., LB), Wyatt Cornell (5-10, 195, jr., LB), Zach Collins (6-0, 155, sr., FS), Tyler Crutchfield (5-9, 155, jr., CB)

Key newcomers: Jayrell Connor (5-8, 145, sr., WR), Caream Williams (5-8, 135, jr., WR), Doltyn Longtin (5-11, 185, soph., TB), Brody Lyons (6-5, 175, soph., TE), Carmelo Smith (6-0, 160, jr., FS), Jackson Fudala (5-9, 165, soph., FS), Parker Evans (5-8, 130, soph., CB)

Worth noting: In addition to Antioch and Wauconda, league coaches have Grant in the contenders mix as well. “We have a lot of returning starters on both sides of the ball coming back,” Norwood said. “Ten of our seniors will be three-year starters, so we have a lot of valuable experience. The kids were really committed in the offseason and we got a new weight room in January that the kids took full advantage of. We should look bigger, faster and stronger this year.”

Grant has its entire starting offensive line back, as well as its quarterback, top rusher and top pass catcher. Zdon was an all-state honorable-mention pick and was joined on the all-NLCC team by Cronkite, Gipson, Hembrey, Myers and Walker. Gipson (offers from Wisconsin-Whitewater, Lake Forest and Judson) threw for 2,145 yards and 25 scores, while Zdon (verbal to North Dakota) ran for 1,432 yards and 20 scores (1 fumble in 163 carries), while Hembrey (offers from St. Thomas and Wisconsin-Whitewater) caught 42 passes for 966 yards and 11 touchdowns. Myers had 118 total tackles and two picks. Grant has nine starters back on defense, “who are all more comfortable in the defense this year,” Norwood said. “We feel we will be more physical and faster on defense.”

Grayslake Central Rams

Coach: Brent Pearlman

Last year’s record: 4-5, 3-4 (5th Northern Lake County)

Top returning players: Sam Ullrich (6-1, 260, sr., OL-DL), Jack Patten (6-3, 290, jr., OL-DL), Nolan Marcelai (6-3, 280, sr., OL), Bryce Carlson (6-0, 175, sr., WR), Eli Gillette (5-10, 165, sr., QB), Nick Norberg (sr., QB), Cordell Johnson (6-3, 270, sr., DL), Riley McNiece (6-1, 185, sr., LB), Jack Velez (5-11, 190, sr., LB), JR Jones (5-10, 160, sr., DB), Carl McDonald (6-0, 170, soph., LB), Owen Tews (6-2, 225, sr., DL), Ezra Lorenzo (5-10, 175, sr., LB)

Key newcomers: Quailin Duffie, 6-2, 170, sr., WR, Ray Wright (5-9, 155, soph., RB), Kenye Pendleton (5-10, 165, jr., RB), Justin Pappin (5-10, 180, RB-LB)

Worth noting: The Rams look to take the next step forward with six starters back on offense and seven more on defense. Ullrich is now a three-year starter on the line as is Gillette. Marcelai was injured last year, but started as a sophomore. Carlson averaged 14 yards per catch last season. Norberg started four games at quarterback. Johnson was all-conference as a sophomore a year ago, McNiece is a three-year starter and also earned all-conference honors last year. McDonald started the last three games of the season as a freshman, while Lorenzo started four games last year. Pendleton won a state medal in track this spring, while Wright also was a state track qualifier. “We have a nice set of offensive linemen coming back and they clearly put a ton of time in training, as did many other guys on the team,” Pearlman said. “While we have some nice talent, several returning starters and some nice new additions, I would like to think the strength of our team will be exactly that. Our best chance of reaching our full potential is to be unified, willing to sacrifice, and willing to go to battle for each other. We may not have the talent to be the best football team in the state, but I would hope we have the mentality to be among the best teams (emphasis on teams) in the state.”

Grayslake North Knights

Coach: Brian Johnson

Last year’s record: 7-3, 5-2 (tie 3rd Northern Lake County)

Top returning players: Kyle Case (6-4, 260, sr., OL-DL), Eli Woyat (6-1, 218, sr., RB-LB), David Williams (6-3, 225, sr., OL-DL), Becket Dovel (6-0, 175, jr., RB-LB), Isaac Rios (sr., RB-LB)

Key newcomers: Allan Jalloh (5-11, 190, sr., TE-LB), Jacob Sweeney (5-11, 185, sr., RB-LB), Connor Vargo (5-9, 165, sr., WR-LB), Alex Danzy (6-2, 220, soph., OL-DL), Jaylen Newkirk (6-2, 165, soph., WR-DB)

Worth noting: Woyat, all-conference last season, is a returning two-way starter, while Dovel led the team in tackles and Rios was tops in interceptions for North in 2024. Case has multiple Division III college offers and has been chatting with some Division II and FCS programs, Johnson noted. Dovel, one of North’s fastest players and someone Johnson does not see ever coming off the field, has been talking to some Division II and III and FSC programs as well. Johnson said quite a few new players will be gaining experience this fall, including Sweeney in the backfield. “It’s exciting to see the growth day after day,” he said. “The enthusiasm and work ethic our younger players are bringing in is contagious.” Johnson said North will be multidimensional on offense and will be running back heavy, “which will aid in spreading the ball around to different players,” he said. Team speed will be a strength on defense. “Our team speed on defense has been dramatic so far in camp,” Johnson said. “I am really excited how that is going to show this season.”

Lakes Eagles

Coach: Jason Ellerman

Last year’s record: 2-7, 1-6 (7th Northern Lake County)

Top returning players: Ean Ankney (6-0, 220, sr., QB), Dom Lostrocio (5-9, 155, sr., CB-QB), Mason Gialo (6-2, 195, sr., DB-WB), Nate Velez (5-9, 155, jr., RB), Mason Crowley (5-9, 170, sr., DB-RB), Dillan Davis (5-10, 195, sr., LB), Tyler McCall (6-1, 205, sr., LB), Nick Waterman (5-10, 175, sr., LB-OL), John Zutkis (5-10, 170, sr., WR), Jordan Phelan (6-2, 220, sr., OL-DL), Gio D’Acsenzi (5-10, 215, sr., OL), Chase Davis (5-11, 155, sr., WR), Jayce Figueroa (6-0, 220, sr., OL)

Key newcomers: Nick Green (6-2, 215, jr., DL-OL), Connor Vinson (5-9, 160, sr., DL), Robbie Siebert (6-0, 190, jr., ILB), Ethan Gialo (6-0, 165, jr., QB-CB), Colin Murray (6-1, 190, sr., OL-ILB), AJ Perna (5-10, 170, jr., DB-RB), Chase Matos (5-11, 165, jr., DL), David Feltner (5-10, 200, sr., LB), Will Mercure (5-10, 155, sr., CB-WR), Anthony Metzel (5-10, 175, jr., OL)

Worth noting: Waterman, Ankney and Mason Gialo are returning all-Northern Lake County Conference performers. Ellerman likes the experience on the Lakes roster with more than 20 players having started a varsity ballgame, he noted. Spreading the ball around and misdirection will be strengths on the offensive side, while the effort in swarming the ball and guys playing their technique has caught Ellerman’s eye on defense. Waterman, Davis and Phelan, Ellerman noted, are 3 Eagles players that folks should keep a particular eye on this fall.

North Chicago Warhawks

Coach: Wilton Hill

Last year’s record: 3-6, 2-5 (6th Northern Lake County)

Top returning players: Dyzhir Usher (5-9, 190, sr., QB-S), Marlin Jeffries Jr. (5-11, 160, sr., WR-CB), Anthony Fisher (5-10, 180, sr., RB), Xavier Pitts (6-1, 195, sr., slot-DE), Michael Grayer (6-2, 270, sr., DT), Dacheon Pennington (6-0, 230, sr., LB), Racari Walker (6-0, 245, sr., OL)

Key newcomers: Antawn Gray Jr. (5-11, 225, sr., DE), Xzavien Yarbrough (6-1, 250, soph., OL-DL), Jonce Robinson (6-2, 240, soph., OL-DL)

Worth noting: Last season, North Chicago won its most games since the 2019 team qualified for the playoffs (5-5). Hill has a good amount of returning upperclassmen who contributed last season. Pennington, Usher and Jeffries Jr. (who has an offer from McKendree University) were all-Northern Lake County Conference picks last year. Usher, Michael Grayer and Anthony Grayer also have interest and are on college radars. “We have great team speed and a senior quarterback (Usher) comfortable within the system,” Hill said. “We are solid at all three levels on defense with the desire to get after it.” Hill labels Gray Jr. as a player who is football savvy with a high motor, while Fisher, he added, has an excellent combination of size and speed to be able to go the distance at every opportunity. Hill also is high on Robinson, a sophomore, “with all the tools needed to be a real contributor once he puts it all together,” he said. Hill said the NLCC “is pretty diverse in what you will see each week, so that’s a challenge in itself,” he said. Hill added usual suspects Antioch and Wauconda “are always near the top until you knock them off,” he said. “We have to bring high energy and effort each week. We have to play disciplined football and try not to beat ourselves with mistakes.”

Round Lake Panthers

Coach: Randi Dey

Last year’s record: 0-9, 0-7 (8th Northern Lake County)

Top returning players: Deantae Griggs (5-8, 165, sr., HB-WR), Frank Milkie (6-1, 230, sr., OL-DL), Marqus Ries (5-9, 170, sr., WR), Isiah Urbina (6-0, 180, sr., OLB-S)

Key newcomers: Evan West (5-10, 180, jr., QB), Dylan Wright (5-11, 190, jr., ILB), Devon Powell (5-9, 175, jr., WR), Ivan Alejandre (6-1, 240, fresh., DL-OL)

Worth noting: New coach Dey was an assistant at Carmel for five years. He takes over a team that is looking to snap a 30-game losing streak. Dey said overall team speed will be a key strength. He likes the balance the Panthers bring on offense and the defense’s ability to learn quickly. Dey noted Griggs is an offensive player “who has the ability to hit a home run if he’s given the space to,” he said. Quarterback West, Dey added, is running the spread for the first time. “With the wide receiver core speed we have, the more comfortable he becomes, the more dangerous he will be.” Urbina will help at safety and outside linebacker. “Isaiah’s ability to communicate, contain, cover and support the run has been a valuable combination for his position.”

Wauconda Bulldogs

Coach: Chris Prostka

Last year’s record: 8-3, 6-1 (Northern Lake County co-champions)

Top returning players: Jackson Rudolph (6-0, 225, sr., FB-LB), Jake Thorstenson (5-11, 165, sr., QB-LB-DB), Cole Korycanek (5-10, 160, sr., RB-DB), Brody Rudolph (5-10, 210, jr., RB-LB0, Luke Sickmeir (6-3, 190, jr., WR-DB), Jaxson Miglans (5-10, 152, sr., DB-RB), Noah Kosiek (6-1, 164, sr., DB), Khalil Roberson (5-10, 185, sr.), Eric Alvarado (6-0, 217-, sr., LB-OL), Martin Corona (5-9, 217, sr., OL-DL)

Key newcomers: John Kleich (5-10, 185, sr., TE-LB), Finn Loomis (5-11, 215, soph., OL-DL)

Worth noting: The Bulldogs have a slew of significant players (22 seniors) back from a team that shared the conference crown with Antioch and has either won the NLCC outright or shared it in three of the last four years. Jackson Rudolph ran for 1,309 yards and 24 touchdowns, while Thorstenson had 51 tackles and 5 tackles for loss. Korycanek ran for 583 yards and 6 TDs, while Brody Rudolph had 69 tackles and Sickmeir had 538 receiving yards and 9 scores. Kosiek and Roberson combined for five interceptions and Miglans had 38 tackles, a pick and returned a kickoff for a score. Jackson Rudlolph was an all-state honorable-mention pick, while Korycanek, Brody Rudolph, Sickmeir and Thorstenson were all-NLCC selections. “We have experience,” Prostka said. “The majority of them will have played in our program for 4 years. They have experience winning conference championships and advancing in the playoffs. We are looking for that to continue.” Wauconda returns five starters on offense with Rudolph and Korycanek running for nearly a combined 1,900 yards and 30 TDs last year. “Our players believe in what we do and how we want to play,” Prostka said. “For the positions that will have new starters, we feel great about the development and are looking forward to what our newcomers will be able to do.” The Bulldogs return 7 starters (Thorstenson, Jackson Rudolph, Brody Rudolph, Roberson, Miglans, Kosiek and Alvarado) on a defense that gave up the least amount of points in the league. Kleich started as a sophomore, but did not play, while Loomis was a sectional-qualifying wrestler at 285 pounds as a freshman.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)

Antioch* Wauconda* Grant* Grayslake North Grayslake Central Lakes North Chicago Round Lake

