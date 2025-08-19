2025 season preview: Scouting the Lincoln Trail Conference Large School Division

Team previews

Bureau Valley Storm

Coach: Patrick Elder

2024 season: 4-5, 3-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 at St. Bede; Sept. 5 Annawan-Wethersfield; Sept. 12 at Knoxville; Sept. 19 Macomb; Sept. 26 at Elmwood-Brimfield; Oct. 3 at LVC co-op; Oct. 10 Illinois West; Oct. 17 at West Hancock; Oct. 24 Farmington.

Worth noting: The Patrick Elder era begins at Bureau Valley this fall in what was called a “grand slam hire” for the Storm. Elder has made 18 playoff appearances in 23 years as head coach at four separate schools. He had a highly successful 11-year run at Richmond-Burton with 10 straight playoff berths, including a 4A state final appearance in 2011 with two semifinals appearances and a quarterfinal leading up to it. “The season is a fresh start for all of us at BV and we expect to improve and change greatly as the season progresses,” Elder said. “Our ability to play games clean and efficiently will determine our success on the scoreboard. We are excited for the season and believe it will be a successful one.” ... Top returning players include seniors Tyce Barkman (RB/LB), Joseph Bolin (OL/DL), Brandon Carrington (WR/DB) and juniors Blake Foster (WR/DB) and Tucker Shane (RB/DB) with junior Dane Stewart (RB/LB) expected to make a big impact.

Carthage Illini West Chargers

Coach: Jacob Calvin

2024 season: 6-4, 4-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 Lewistown; Sept. 5 Decatur St. Teresa; Sept. 12 at Macomb; Sept. 19 Farmington; Sept. 26 West Hancock; Oct. 3 at Knoxville; Oct. 10 at Bureau Valley; Oct. 17 Monmouth United; Oct. 24 at Elmwood-Brimfield.

Worth noting: The Chargers battled back from an 0-3 start last year to win six straight to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and hope to continue that momentum. While the Chargers’ senior class is smaller than last year, many of them have had a lot of playing time at the varsity level. The Chargers’ biggest strength will be their offensive line, Calvin said, which should be bigger and more athletic than in past years. Senior Ethan Carlisle took over at QB during the season as the result of an injury to Max Kinnaman and rushed for 492 yards and four touchdowns on 123 attempts and completed 55 of 81 pass attempts for 532 yards and nine TDs. Calvin expects him to “make a huge jump this year.” Senior Isaiah Knotts (20-221 yards, three TDs) should lead the running backs with a few younger guys that will be able to rotate at that spot. Senior Isaiah Geissler returns for his third season on the varsity OL and DL while classmate Chase Yelton was second-team all-conference at guard last year. Also returning are senior Izik Jones (TE/DL) and sophomore Caleb Shreake (WR). Calvin said defense will be Illini West’s biggest question leading into camp. “We will have a lot of new faces and expect our younger guys to step up and play for us. Overall, I like the pieces we have; we just need to find where they fit into the picture,” Calvin said.

Elmwood-Brimfield Trojans

Coach: Todd Hollis

2024 season: 9-2, 6-1

Schedule: Aug. 29 Knoxville; Sept. 5 at Farmington; Sept. 12 at Lewistown; Sept. 19 Princeville; Sept. 26 Bureau Valley; Oct. 3 at West Hancock; Oct. 10 Marquette; Oct. 17 at Macomb; Oct. 24 at Illini West.

Worth noting: With only two returning starters on offense and three on defense, this is a “program stability” year in the early going, Hollis said. “The question is: Do the processes and systems we have in place allow for players to insert into open positions and play at a high level? The offensive line is the most difficult, and most important position on the field. Always. How that group comes together, learns to communicate, and executes will be the litmus test for our team’s success.” Senior Layne Johnson (RB/LB) and Dylan Shane (DB) return along with linemen Walter Lampe (OG/DT) and Baron Case (OT) and classmate Tommy Burkitt (TE/DB).

Farmington Farmers

Coach: Toby Vallas

2024 season: 12-1, 7-0

Schedule: Aug. 29 West Hancock; Sept. 5 Elmwood-Brimfield; Sept. 12 Eureka; Sept. 19 at West Hancock; Sept. 26 Knoxville; Oct. 3 at Macomb; Oct. 10 at ROWVA; Oct. 17 Lewistown; Oct. 24 at Bureau Valley.

Worth noting: While the Farmers graduated a wealth of talent from their 2A semifinalists in 2024, Vallas is confident they can make another run. “We lost a lot of good players but we have a very group ready to step in. We can compete with the best teams in 2A,” Vallas said. The Farmers return 6-foot-4 senior Jack Gronewold (WR/DB), a honorable mention All-State selection with over 1,000 receiving yards and 13 TDS, who has separate offers to play linebacker and receiver collegiately, and 6-4, 190-pound senior Landon Crawford (WR/QB), who was first-team All-State in baseball. Also returning are seniors Bryce Hunter (C), Noah Passmore, (OT/DE) and Boston Smith (WR). ... Farmington lost to Chicago Christian 34-20 in the 2A semifinals. The Farmers have qualified for the playoffs in each of the last nine seasons for a 11-9 record.

Hamilton West Hancock Titans

Coach: Coy Dorothy

2024 season: 1-8, 1-6

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Farmington; Sept. 5 Macomb; Sept. 12 Eureka; Sept. 19 at Abingdon-Avon; Sept. 26 at Illini West; Oct. 3 Elmwood-Brimfield; Oct. 10 at Lewistown; Oct. 17 Bureau Valley; Oct. 24 Walther Christian.

Worth noting: Dorothy is excited for the season to see “how our team adjusts to graduating some key pieces that we had. We had a lot of guys step up last year and get that varsity experience and we return a good amount of kids. We also have a good amount of kids that did not play last year back out on the team.” The Titans return a pair of all-conference players in lineman Ryan Horn and receiver Hunter Froman, who racked up almost 900 yards receiving and nine TDs last year as a sophomore. Other top returners include seniors Brayden Carter (QB) and Jordan Crowley (WR/DB) and junior Chandler Dadant (RB/LB). “If we can stop the run, we can be successful this year,” Dorothy said.

Knoxville Blue Bullets

Coach: Marty Turner

2024 season: 2-7, 2-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Elmwood-Brimfield; Sept. 5 at Lewistown; Sept. 12 Bureau Valley; Sept. 19 at West Hancock; Sept. 26 at Farmington; Oct. 3 Illini West; Oct. 10 vs. Macomb; Oct. 17 at Ottawa Marquette; Oct. 24 Stark County.

Worth noting: As a first-year head coach, Turner said he couldn’t be more excited for the 2025 season. “Our players have been attacking the offseason with energy and commitment, and we’re determined to build on the proud tradition of playoff football here in Knoxville. Our goal is to bring that standard back this fall,” he said. The Blue Bullets will lean on a strong senior class, returning five starters on offense and four on defense. “We have a solid core of players who’ve been through the battles, and now it’s about putting the pieces of the puzzle together the right way,” Turner said. “If we can stay healthy, execute, and play to our identity, I truly believe this group has what it takes to do something special.” Top returning players for the Blue Bullets include seniors Brady Agan (OL/LB), Nick Flacco, Senior, OL/DL), Caleb Secrist (OL/DL) and Brayden Walters (RB/DL) and junior Easton Harshbarger (RB/LB).

Lewistown/Cuba/Spoon River Miners

Coach: David Roddis

2023 season: 0-9, 0-7

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Illini West; Sept. 5 Knoxville; Sept. 12 Elmwood-Brimfield; Sept. 20 St. Bede (1 p.m.); Sept. 26 at Astoria; Oct. 3 Bureau Valley; Oct. 10 West Hancock; Oct. 17 at Farmington; Oct. 24 at Macomb.

Worth noting: The LVC co-op was formed in 2022, uniting students from Lewistown, Cuba, and Spoon River Valley. The Miners have won just one game in three seasons since their merger, a Week 7 nonconference victory in 2023. They will look to snap a 11-game skid this season. The Miners averaged 12.9 points a game last year while allowing 46.8. Senior OL Chase Yelton received LTC All-Conference honors last year.

Macomb Bombers

Coach: Tanner Horrell

2024 season: 7-3, 5-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Rushville-Industry; Sept. 5 at West Hancock; Sept. 12 Illini West; Sept. 19 at Bureau Valley; Sept. 26 at Breese Mater Dei; Oct. 3 Farmington; Oct. 10 Knoxville; Oct. 17 Elmwood-Brimfield; Oct. 24 Lewistown.

Worth noting: The Bombers return four starters on offense and five on defense, with a lot of experience between those guys, Horrell said. They will have to replace four of five linemen on offense and two on defense. “Early success will depend on our guys up front adapting to varsity football. We are excited for the potential of the guys stepping into bigger roles, but we have to see it on Friday nights,” Horrell said. Senior Drew Watson (WR/DB), who had 56 receptions last year as a second-team all-conference selection, is a three-year starter. Macomb will also rely heavily on juniors Charlie Bodiford (G/DT), Carter Havens (QB/DB), Drake May Jr. LB/RB) and Kyler Norton (WR/DB). “Offensively we are looking to establish the run, take care of the ball and distribute the ball to our playmakers in space. Defensively we have to stop the run, we face some teams with outstanding running games,” Horrell said. “We return a lot of experience in our secondary, so we feel like this is a strength of our team.”

Five players to watch

Ethan Carlisle, Illini West, senior, QB: After thrust in at QB as a result of injury last year, Carlisle completed 55 of 81 passes for 532 yards and nine TDs while rushing for 492 yards and four TDs on 123 attempts.

After thrust in at QB as a result of injury last year, Carlisle completed 55 of 81 passes for 532 yards and nine TDs while rushing for 492 yards and four TDs on 123 attempts. Brandon Carrington, Bureau Valley, sr., QB: Carrington will be the trigger man for new head coach Patrick Elder. He inherits the Storm’s QB job from Bryce Helms, who was a three-year starter.

Carrington will be the trigger man for new head coach Patrick Elder. He inherits the Storm’s QB job from Bryce Helms, who was a three-year starter. Hunter Froman, West Hancock, junior, WR : As a sophomore, Froman totaled nearly 900 yards receiving and nine TDs, earning all-conference honors.

: As a sophomore, Froman totaled nearly 900 yards receiving and nine TDs, earning all-conference honors. Jack Gronewold, Farmington, senior, WR/DB: The 6-foot-4 senior received honorable mention All-State selection last year with over 1,000 yards receiving and 13 TDs.

The 6-foot-4 senior received honorable mention All-State selection last year with over 1,000 yards receiving and 13 TDs. Drew Watson, Macomb, senior, QB/DB: The 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior had 56 receptions last year for the Bombers as a second-team all-conference selection. He is a three-year starter.

Five can’t miss games

Week 1 - Bureau Valley at St. Bede: The Storm will step out of conference play to travel to St. Bede to face the former Three Rivers Conference rival Bruins. It will mark the debut of Patrick Elder as the Storm’s head coach.

Week 2 - Elmwood-Brimfield at Farmington: The Farmers defeated the Trojans 40-5 last year in a game that determined the conference championship. Farmington advanced to the 2A semifinals while E-B reached the second round.

Week 2 - Annawan-Wethersfield at Bureau Valley: This Lincoln Trail crossover will start a new rivalry of programs located just 26 miles apart, who will meet for the very first time.

Week 6 - Farmington at Macomb: The Bombers finished third in the conference last year, playing league champ Farmington to a 26-20 loss.

Week 8 - Elmwood-Brimfield at Macomb: The Trojans sneaked past the Bombers 31-28 to take second place in the league last year behind Farmington.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)