DeKalb County 2025 football preview: Sycamore Spartans

Sycamore’s Kevin Lee carries the ball Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, during the team's first fall practice at the school. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore will enter the 2025 season without its leading passer from last year, two leading receivers, leading rusher and four leading tacklers.

But senior linebacker and running back Cooper Bode said he’s liked what he’s seen so far and is confident the Spartans can continue their run of success. The team has only missed the postseason twice since 2007.

“I think the intensity we practice with, we watch film with, everything we do, it’s just the most intense I’ve seen a team,” said Bode, a three-year starter. “It’s very physical, very demanding. We demand a lot of each other, just like our coaches demand a lot from us.”

The Spartans haven’t lost more than two games in a season since 2021, and they reached the Class 5A semifinals that year even with a 5-4 regular season. Last year, they won their first 11 games before a 10-0 home loss to St. Francis in the 5A quarterfinals.

They also claimed their second Interstate 8 title in the last three years. This season opens Aug. 29 at NIU’s Huskie Stadium against rival DeKalb. The Spartans have won three straight in the series.

Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said Bode has become one of the leaders of the team. This year’s schedule for Sycamore features six playoff teams from a year ago.

“He knows what these types of games are that we play in,” Ryan said. “We play a great schedule and he understands the level he has to play. What he does really well as a leader is he brings other people along with him.”

Bode is the top returning tackler back, making 55 stops, six for a loss. He had a sack and two interceptions.

Behind him in the secondary is a whole new group. Alex Rink and Ben Anderson move into the safety positions while Josiah Mitchell and Luke Howieson will handle cornerback.

“We have some long corners and some safeties that like to come downhill that can play a 50-50 ball,” Ryan said. “We lost some really good players back there. ... It’s this next group, it’s their turn. We know we’re replacing some really good ones, but they’re ready to step up to that challenge.”

Ryan said he expects a lot of depth on the defensive line. Owen DePauw is a three-year starter on both lines.

“We’re going to run a lot of guys that are going to be able to play as hard as they can for three plays,” Ryan said. “Then the next group of three. We got potentially nine guys that can rotate in for us and there’s not really a drop off. They’re just high-energy guys.”

On offense, two-time Daily Chronicle Football Player of the Year Burke Gautcher graduated and is now playing at Iowa, while top targets Carter York and Aidan Wyzard also graduated.

Kevin Lee returns to the backfield for the Spartans, emerging late in the year and reaching almost 550 rushing yards behind Dylan Hodges, who also graduated.

Ryan said Lee has gotten exponentially better since last year.

“I think it just carried over, working hard,” Lee said. “Making sure everything is going right, keep getting faster and stronger.”

Bode will be in the mix at running back as well, along with Caden Ralph, Dylan Curtis and Jason Panganiban.

Senior Griffen Larsen takes over at quarterback, with Mitchell, Howieson, Crewe Bartelt and Anderson the likely top targets.

Ryan said it’s the most running back depth the team’s had in a couple of years, which he hopes leads to a more balanced offense.

“We were limited on running backs last year but we were really blessed in receivers,” Ryan said. “So we utilized that. We have a really good balance to what we want to do this year.”

Bode said the team has a lot of chemistry. The trust level is high, and they all know what’s expected of them and where their teammates are going to be.

Throw in the lessons learned from the departing senior class, and Bode said he’s optimistic for the season.

“We did lose a lot from last year,” Bode said. “But sometimes being able to sit behind those great players and being able to learn from them, you step up the next year. It’s shaping up really good.”