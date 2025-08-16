2025 season preview: Scouting the Fox Valley Conference

Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams runs the ball against Jacobs in 2024 varsity football at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Team previews

Burlington Central Rockets

Coach: Brian Iossi

2024 record: 8-3, 7-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Crystal Lake South; Sept. 5 Cary-Grove; Sept. 12 at Jacobs; Sept. 19 Prairie Ridge; Sept. 26 at Hampshire; Oct. 3 at McHenry; Oct. 10 Huntley; Oct. 17 at Crystal Lake Central; Oct. 24 Dundee-Crown

Worth noting: The Rockets look to build off last season, when they earned a state playoff berth for the first time in 10 years and then won their first postseason game since 2006. Senior Landon Arnold takes over at QB after FVC Offensive Player of the Year Jackson Alcorn graduated. Arnold will have good protection up front with a group that includes senior offensive linemen Zach Hultgren (Miami Ohio commit), Aidan Nuno (UW-Eau Claire), Ray Mugavero, Brady Williamson, Akashdeep Sidhu and Henry Crumlett. RB Henry Deering and WR Christian Livingston also return on offense. “Maybe a little bit different style, but still our same offense,” Iossi said. “We return a lot, in my mind, because we just had a ton of kids that played last year. We had our bona fide starters, but a lot of these other kids played meaningful time last year.” DL Nuno, DE Matt Bending (UW-Eau Claire), LB Noah Hedlund and DB Parker Auxier lead the defense. “I think, for sure, playoffs is the minimum for us right now,” Iossi said. “I think we have a team good enough to win the conference.”

Coach: Brad Seaburg

2024 record: 12-1, 9-0

Schedule: Aug. 29 Prairie Ridge; Sept. 5 at Burlington Central; Sept. 12 McHenry; Sept. 19 at Huntley; Sept. 26 Crystal Lake Central; Oct. 3 at Dundee-Crown; Oct. 10 Crystal Lake South; Oct. 17 Hampshire; Oct. 24 at Jacobs

Worth noting: The Trojans ran the table in the FVC last year, then came within a win of returning to state to defend their Class 6A championship. A talented group – including QB Peyton Seaburg, RB Holden Boone and defensive stars Charlie Ciske and Ty Drayton – graduated, but they get one player back who missed most of 2024 with injuries. FB/LB Logan Abrams, who rushed for 1,590 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore, should be one of the top players in the FVC. Sophomores Jackson Berndt, who received postseason snaps last year, and Joey Pristera and junior Shane Coyle are competing for the QB job. Jack Hissong returns to the offensive line, and Andy Bolf is another experienced O-lineman. Besides Abrams, the defense features Brady Elbert, Landon Moore, Jason Ritter and Oliver Antonelli. Sophomore DL/LB Trae Kole was up on varsity all last season. Elbert, a senior, is playing his fourth year on varsity. “We have a lot of seniors, a lot of guys who backed up last year,” Brad Seaburg said. “Now, it’s their chance. Even though they don’t have experience, we’re hopeful that with three years in the program, a lot of playing time in the playoffs last year and some [game action] in our more lopsided wins that it gives them a little bit of experience.”

Crystal Lake Central Tigers

Coach: Matt MacCrindle

2024 record: 3-6, 3-6

Schedule: Aug. 29 Huntley; Sept. 5 Hampshire; Sept. 12 at Dundee-Crown; Sept. 19 Crystal Lake South; Sept. 26 at Cary-Grove; Oct. 3 Jacobs; Oct. 10 at Prairie Ridge; Oct. 17 Burlington Central; Oct. 24 at McHenry

Worth noting: MacCrindle has been coaching at his high school alma mater for almost 20 years and now gets a chance to run the program. He coached the offensive line the past two seasons after about a 10-year run coaching the defensive line. His group of veteran players includes seniors Abe Quinn (RB/LB), Tyler Porter (RB/LB), Nolan Nabielec (OL/DL) and Logan Gough (OL/DL) and junior Nick Zuehlke (TE/S). The Tigers will run more of a Wing-T style offense, while defensively they’ll show 3-4 or 4-2 fronts depending on the situation and opponent. “We’re changing things [offensively], so it’s a learning curve,” MacCrindle said. “We’re shuffling a little bit [defensively] and trying to simplify it.” The Tigers made the Class 6A state playoffs two years ago with a 5-4 regular season.

Crystal Lake South Gators

Coach: Rob Fontana

2024 record: 2-7, 2-7

Schedule: Aug. 29 Burlington Central; Sept. 5 at McHenry; Sept. 12 Huntley; Sept. 19 at Crystal Lake Central; Sept. 26 Dundee-Crown; Oct. 3 Hampshire; Oct. 10 at Cary-Grove; Oct. 17 Jacobs; Oct. 24 at Prairie Ridge

Worth noting: The Gators have seen their win total decrease each of the past two seasons after back-to-back playoff campaigns (5-4 regular seasons) in 2021 and 2022. Fontana, who’s has guided the team to the postseason four times since 2018, will have a young group. The veterans include seniors Derek Kraus (RB/LB), Gavin Hastings (LB/WR), Aiden Lira (LB/RB) and Eddie Phillips (DB/WR). Junior Michael Silvius will start at QB after sharing the role with two seniors last year, while also getting action at wide receiver. The offense also will feature sophomores Hector Del Bosque (WR/RB), Yeidan Ramirez (RB/WR), Charlie Plunkett (OG) and Robbie Fontana (OT). The defense has more senior veterans. “We have to be able to control the clock, we have to control the football, we need to create turnovers, and we need to play 48 minutes of football every week because the conference is hard, and we’re undersized as a school,” Rob Fontana said.

Coach: Mike Steinhaus

2024 record: 2-7, 2-7

Schedule: Aug. 29 McHenry; Sept. 5 at Huntley; Sept. 12 Crystal Lake Central; Sept. 19 Hampshire; Sept. 26 at Crystal Lake South; Oct. 3 Cary-Grove; Oct. 10 at Jacobs; Oct. 17 Prairie Ridge; Oct. 24 at Burlington Central

Worth noting: The Chargers have won only six wins since going 4-5 in 2018 and haven’t made the playoffs since 2013. “Our guys play in probably in one of the toughest conferences in the state,” Steinhaus said. “Our school doesn’t match up well, but we’re going to go out and play our butts off every week. The big thing that we’ve been talking about this year is that kids got to embrace the hard. Nothing really great ever happens if you don’t put hard work in, and that’s what our kids are going to learn to do every day.” Steinhaus does boast some leaders, including senior Kadin Malone (RB/DB) and junior Tristan Gatenby (LB/RB). The Chargers also return DB/RB Leon Metcalf, OL/DL Xavier Ingram, DB/WR Kyle Pierce, DB/WR Ryan Pierce, OL/DL Teigen Marino, DE/OL Zach Anderson and DE/LB Anthony Looze. Junior Ikey Grzynkowicz replaces the graduated Hayden DeMarsh at QB. Grzynkowicz suffered a broken hand last season and missed about half the season. Otherwise, Steinhaus said, he would have started at linebacker. TE Max Backaus, WR Jamison Johnson and WR Shawn Cox are other offensive weapons. “We try to keep it simple, so the kids can play fast,” Steinhaus said. “Offensively, sometimes you got to be a little different when you can’t just line up and run guys over, so we do multiple formations. We try to get our best players the ball and find the formations to get them the ball.”

Coach: Shane Haak

2024 record: 1-8, 1-8

Schedule: Aug. 29 Jacobs; Sept. 5 at Crystal Lake Central; Sept. 12 Prairie Ridge; Sept. 19 at Dundee-Crown; Sept. 26 Burlington Central; Oct. 3 at Crystal Lake South; Oct. 10 McHenry; Oct. 17 at Cary-Grove; Oct. 24 Huntley

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs have only four wins since making the playoffs with a 5-4 record in 2021. They’re coming off a 1-8 campaign in Haak’s second season and are focused on changing the culture more so than the executing the X’s and O’s. Haak’s returning players include seniors Chris Whetstone (WR/DB), Jaxon Currie (WR/DB) and Alex Sakolari (OG/DE), junior Carter Hinz (OG/LB) and sophomore Knox Homola (FB/LB). Senior Max Jacobs will play QB after Ryan Prowicz graduated. Many of Hampshire’s seniors have been with Haak since Day 1. “Year in and year out we focus on our culture, our work ethic, we focus on our mentality,” Haak said. “Are we selfless? Are we worried about our teammates? Are we coachable? Are we disciplined? Can we be self-disciplined? Those are some of the aspects of our culture that lay the foundation.”

Huntley Red Raiders

Coach: Mike Naymola

2024 record: 5-5, 5-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Crystal Lake Central; Sept. 5 Dundee-Crown; Sept. 12 at Crystal Lake South; Sept. 19 Cary-Grove; Sept. 26 at Jacobs; Oct. 3 Prairie Ridge; Oct. 10 at Burlington Central; Oct. 17 McHenry; Oct. 24 at Hampshire

Worth noting: Naymola took over the program in 2022, and the Red Raiders have earned a playoff berth three years in a row. They were 4-2 last season before losing three of their last four games, including a 44-43 decision to eventual FVC champ Cary-Grove in Week 7. The Raiders graduated two-time All-FVC QB Braylon Bower, who was effective passing the ball and running it, but they return one of his top targets in senior WR Wyatt Fleck. In his first season as a Raider, after transferring from St. Viator, Fleck caught 48 passes for 644 yards and eight TDs. Mason Maldonado was an all-FVC defensive lineman last season. The Raiders also return seniors Ryan Wabel (OL/DL), DB Colin Kalemba and DL Travis Dudycha. Junior Carson Rowe and sophomore Malik Carter are battling for the starting QB position.

Huntley’s Wyatt Fleck celebrates after hauling in a pass in August 2024 at Crystal Lake Central High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Jacobs Golden Eagles

Coach: Brian Zimmerman

2024 record: 7-3, 7-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Hampshire; Sept. 5 at Prairie Ridge; Sept. 12 Burlington Central; Sept. 19 at McHenry; Sept. 26 Huntley; Oct. 3 at Crystal Lake Central; Oct. 10 Dundee-Crown; Oct. 17 at Crystal Lake South; Oct. 24 Cary-Grove

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles have played postseason ball for four years in a row and are in position to have another strong season. They will feature an experienced offense, led by senior RB Caden DuMelle, who rushed for 973 yards and 11 TDs in 2024 and could become the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards. Twins Connor (637 passing yards) and Carson Goehring (21 receptions, 306 yards) return at QB and WR, respectively, while Zimmerman thinks RB Michael Cannady (568 rushing yards, 5 TDs, All-FVC) was underrated last season. Justin Gonzalez, who is a three-year starter at DB, moves to RB. “I think we’ll be more balanced than we’ve ever been,” Zimmerman said. “I think we’ll end up getting some more opportunities to showcase Carson and Connor, and some of the other receivers.” The defense features LB Jack Coates (6-3, 220), who led the team with 85 tackles as a freshman last season, S Cooper Gulgren (60 tackles, All-FVC) and DL/OL Lucas Retzler (5 sacks, All-FVC), who is a three-year starter. Junior DT Randall Brown put on 40 pounds in the offseason, Zimmerman said, after starting as a sophomore. “I feel good where we’re at,” Zimmerman said. “I think we got some real talent, and I think our kids are going to put their heads down and keep working, and we’ll see where it takes us each week.”

McHenry Warriors

Coach: Colt Nero

2024 record: 2-7, 2-7

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Dundee-Crown; Sept. 5 Crystal Lake South; Sept. 12 at Cary-Grove; Sept. 19 Jacobs; Sept. 26 at Prairie Ridge; Oct. 3 Burlington Central; Oct. 10 at Hampshire; Oct. 17 at Huntley; Oct. 24 Crystal Lake Central

Worth noting: First-year head coach Nero is no stranger to the FVC, nor McHenry. The Crystal Lake South graduate coached under-level ball for the Warriors last season, which was his second stint as a coach at McHenry. He was the head coach at Stagg from 2020-2023. Nero is the fifth head coach since 2017 for the Warriors, who have not had a winning season since 2016. They count only 18 wins in the past eight seasons. Senior Jeffry Schwab, who takes over at QB, and LB/S Nolan Chovanec return for their third season on varsity. Sr. OT Aiden Ramirez earned All-FVC honors last season. The other senior veterans include QB/WR/DB Dayton Warren, WR/DB James Butler and TE/DL John Wiseman. Counting Nero, there are four coaches who have experience as a head coach. Former McHenry head football coaches Jon Niemic and Tim Beagle will serve as Nero’s offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively, while Warriors head baseball coach Brian Rockweiler also is on staff. “I feel like we got so many guys on the staff who are very personable with the kids and want to build relationships, and that’s been our big thing this summer,” Nero said. “We want the kids to enjoy this experience and buy into what we’re doing, and I think we’ve done a really nice job of that.”

Prairie Ridge Wolves

Coach: Mike Frericks

2024 record: 8-3, 7-2

Schedule: Aug; 29 at Cary-Grove; Sept. 5 Jacobs; Sept. 12 at Hampshire; Sept. 19 at Burlington Central; Sept. 26 McHenry; Oct. 3 at Huntley; Oct. 10 Crystal Lake Central; Oct. 17 at Dundee-Crown; Oct. 24 Crystal Lake South

Worth noting: The Wolves won the FVC with a 9-0 record in 2023, before tying for second place with Burlington Central and Jacobs last season. Frericks took over the program last season after longtime coach Chris Schremp stepped down after three Class 6A state championships and two runner-up finishes. Frericks won a playoff game in his first season and returns a strong group led by senior QB/DB Luke Vanderwiel (5-9, 175), who’s shifty, strong and elusive. Vanderwiel rushed for 1,005 yards and 15 touchdowns in only seven games last season. The offense also returns junior FB Jake Wagler, senior C Ben Nystrom and senior WR Eli Loeding. Vanderwiel also plays DB. The Wolves’ other two-way threats include senior Logan Thennes (S/WR), Loeding (DB) and sophomore Hunter Mosolino (DE/TE). When Vanderwiel went down with a broken leg last season, sophomore Owen Satterlee took over at QB. Satterlee is another good athlete who figures to make an impact on either side of the ball.

Football, Prairie Ridge Prairie Ridge quarterback Luke Vanderwiel escapes the pass rush during practice against Grant in July 2025 at Grant High School in Fox Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Five players to watch

Logan Abrams, Cary-Grove, sr., FB/LB: Few FVC players, if any, are more athletic and physical than Abrams (6-3, 230), who’s won multiple state medals in the shot put and discus and rushed for 1,590 yards and 26 touchdowns as a sophomore in helping the Trojans win the Class 6A state title in 2023. Injuries limited him to five games last season, but he still rushed for 481 yards and nine TDs.

Caden DuMelle, Jacobs, sr., RB: The rugged running back enters his third varsity season with 2,259 career rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. He rushed for 973 yards and 11 TDs last season in nine games. The Golden Eagles could run as much as they pass this season, and DuMulle also can catch the ball out of the backfield.

Wyatt Fleck, Huntley, sr., WR: Fleck made an immediate impact in the Red Raiders’ passing game after transferring in from St. Viator. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder caught 48 passes for 644 yards and eight touchdowns. He had 13 receptions for 167 yards and three TDs in a 44-43 loss to FVC champion Cary-Grove in Week 7.

Zach Hultgren, Burlington Central, sr., OT: It will be hard to miss the hulking Hultgren, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 290 pounds. Committed to play NCAA Division-I ball for Miami (Ohio), he’s a three-sport athlete who competes hard. He helped block last season for an offense that averaged 30.5 points a game.

Luke Vanderwiel, Prairie Ridge, sr., QB/DB: At 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, Vanderwiel is shifty and strong, and maybe the perfect QB for the Wolves’ triple-option attack. He rushed for 1,005 yards and 15 touchdowns in only seven games last season, missing four games because of a broken leg. A three-sport athlete, he also puts his athleticism on display as a defensive back.

Five can’t miss matchups

Week 1 – Prairie Ridge at Cary-Grove: The season gets off and running with a matchup featuring the past two FVC champions, both of whom love to run the football.

Week 2 – Cary-Grove at Burlington Central: Burlington Central is out to show that last season was no fluke. The Rockets made the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

Week 2 – Jacobs at Prairie Ridge: Jacobs opens at Hampshire and then hits the road again for a test against the 2023 FVC champs. For PR, the toughest part of its schedule comes in the first four weeks.

Week 4 – Prairie Ridge at Burlington Central: Prairie Ridge will seek to avenge last year’s 52-21 loss in Week 7. The Wolves had allowed only 57 points in their previous six games.

Week 5 – Huntley at Jacobs: It’s another matchup featuring 2024 playoff squads. Is either team an FVC contender after four weeks? Huntley features experience on both sides of the ball. Jacobs counters with RB Caden DuMelle and an experienced offense.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)