2025 season preview: Scouting the Central Suburban League

Central Suburban League North

Team previews

Highland Park

Last season: 3-6

Coach: Anthony Kopp

Worth noting: With 10 position spots returning on both sides of the ball, the Giants will be looking to return to the playoffs after missing the mark last season. Leading that charge will be Lucas Gordon, who is coming off of a 1,000-yard receiving and 10-touchdown performance last season. Gordon started his freshman season and has become the career school record holder in multiple wide receiver categories. Gordon also swings over to play defensive back. Gustav Crane, who played last year as a sophomore, will get the nod as the starting quarterback. Besides Gordon, Crane will have the option of TE/RB John Bowman to throw to. Constantine Soutsos, who will play on both sides of the line, returns as a three-year starter. He will be joined by Max Leon, who also started last season as well as Jacob Dillon. Jayden Corchado returns at running back and will get assistance from Borman and Jacob Youra. The Giants also look to linebackers Gabe Leon, Jacob Both, Marco Volpentesta and Sam Goldfeder to be the strength of their defense. Also watch for kicker Max Dubin who is a D-1 commit to Lehigh.

Maine East

Last season: 3-6

Coach: Shane McNally

Worth noting: McNally takes over as head coach and inherits some higher-than-normal expectations at Maine East after the Blue Demons won three games last season. That was the most wins at the school in a single season since 2012 and equaled the number of wins over the previous six seasons combined. Maine East returns three offensive linemen, which could be the strength of the team. Esad Zec (6-foot-3. 315) Logan Guiterrez (6-3, 305) and Carlos Cabrales (6-0, 265) are all back while Neil Abregana (5-10, 225) and Danny Cisneros (6-3, 270) will join them. Emil Rafidi, who is a senior, takes over at quarterback while running back could be by committee with Quadri Akinpelu, Andrew Garcia, Parker Dalby-Jones, Saul De La Rosa, Aristotle Gouskos and Baqi Salami all expected to see some playing time. The receivers are set with Juwoon Alowooja and Jermaine Wade. Linebacker Andrew Garcia is the lone starter back on defense. He will be joined by Parker Dalby-Jones, Michael Adam and Jermaine Wade. Saul De La Rosa, Baqi Salami, Aristotle Gouskos and Alowooja make up the secondary while Rao Murukurthy (6-3, 295), Neil Abregana, Nicholas Briones and Shahan Vhora will be the defensive front.

Maine West

Last season: 8-2

Coach: George Klupchak

Worth noting: Maine West, which is the defending CSL North champion, has qualified for the playoffs the last three seasons. If the Warriors are to do it a record-setting four straight times, they will have to also be an entirely revamped team. They will also face their toughest nonconference schedule in a decade with their four opponents coming off a combined record of 26-15 with three of those teams (Wauconda, Hersey and Prospect) qualifying for the playoffs. Maine West returns just four starting positions with three players in Lucas Masek (OL/DL), Marcel Debski (OL)and Paul Douris (DB). Caden Nelson, who is a senior, will be at quarterback. Louis Avalos (RB/LB), who gained 153 yards last season in mostly a backup role, will get most of the carries this season. Nathan Abebe (WR/LB), Davion Tate (WR/DB) — who was an All-Area guard in basketball last season — and Landon Sebo (TE/LB) will be Nelson’s main targets.

Niles North

Last season: 2-7

Coach: Gary Butler

Worth noting: The Vikings are counting on a core of six returnees. Niles North has not been to the playoffs since 2016, and they will need to stay healthy with quite a few players going both ways. Spencer Pearl (LB/ TE), Josh Regis (WR/ DB), Graem Osselin (RB/ DB) and Peter Bounas (OG/ DE) are all seniors and will be leading the way for the Vikings. Adonis Williams (QB/ DB), who is a junior, will be at quarterback again this season while Christian Vargas, who also is a junior, will be at center. Juniors Issac Stan (WR/DB), Amare Thompson (WR/ DB) and Trey Palmer (OL) will also be counted on.

Niles West

Last season: 5-5

Coach: Kyriako Anastasiadis

Worth noting: Niles West has not won a conference title in over 50 years. And with the Wolves moving to the CSL South next season, this year could be a huge opportunity to end that streak. Anastasiadis takes over as head coach after issues with coaching staff last season arose. Niles West has eight returning starters. They will be led offensively by three key skill spots in seniors QB Nichalos West, RB Tyran Marshall and WR Stefan Mihaila. West is a dual threat QB and will be a three-year starter. Bernard (BJ) LaVallias, who is a junior, will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines. … The linebacking corps of seniors David Khamoo and Matthew Deniega, along with junior David Cotofrea, will be the backbone of the defense. Avner Andrew will be a huge ingredient in the secondary.

Vernon Hills

Last season: 1-8

Coach: Bill Bellecomo

Worth noting: After a trio of unsuccessful years, the Cougars will be looking to run their way back to excellence this season. Vernon Hills will be leaning heavily on running back Giuseppe Urso this season. The two-time all-conference player is coming off a 1,000-yard season where he scored 11 touchdowns. He, along with Langston Miller, will operate behind and offensive line that includes Shane Blumberg (5′11”, 200), Isaiah McGraw (6′2”, 230), Connor Brockway (6′3”, 220) and Brock Ratnow (6′0 “, 220). TE Zach Porcelius and WR Nolan Brettner will also be key elements on offense along with junior quarterback Colin McMurray, who finished last season as the starter. Usro, who also plays linebacker, will get help defensively from linebackers Lex Sarantos, Julius Betea and freshman Cade Albrecht. Lucus Cosentino, Johathon Keats, Connor Brockway will be upfront on the defensive line while Jack Gutowski, Devin Ratajczyk, Liam Wozniak will anchor the secondary.

Five players to watch

Giuseppe Urso, Vernon Hills, RB/LB, Sr. – 3-year starter and excellent 2-way player

Esad Zec, Maine East, OT, Sr. – Lots of size (6-foot-3, 315) and D-III offers

Lucas Gordon, Highland Park, WR, SR. – 1,000-yard receiver last season and 4-year starter

Nichalos West, Niles West, QB, Sr. — Dual threat QB with two years of experience

Louis Avalos, Maine West, RB, Sr. – Will be a huge threat for the Warriors

Five must-see games

Week 2: Deerfield at Highland Park.

Week 5: Highland Park at Vernon Hills.

Week 7: Vernon Hills at Niles West.

Week 8: Maine West at Vernon Hills.

Week 9: Niles West at Maine West

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)

Maine West* Highland Park* Niles West Vernon Hills Maine East Niles North

Central Suburban League South

Team previews

Deerfield

Last season: 5-5

Coach: Brandon Geuder

Worth noting: Geuder takes over for Steve Winiecki, who retired after 26 seasons and 150 wins with the Warriors. Deerfield, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary of the 1975 state title, was able to qualify for the playoffs last season. Geuder welcomes back eight starters from that team. Six of those starters will be on the defensive side of the ball with Alex Berry and Elgernon Williams up front, linebackers Trey Pontikes, Jack Sterzik and Evan Yoblon, and cornerback Charlie Moros. The offense will need to rebuild with just two veterans returning. David Lusardi is the lone returning starter on the offensive line while Ethan Weiner is back at wide receiver and kicker.

Evanston

Last season: 3-6

Coach: Miles Osei

Worth noting: Osei takes over the program after two successful years at the helm at Kankakee. He takes over for Mike Burzawa who stepped down after 17 seasons. The Wildkits have not made the playoffs since 2021 and have not won a playoff game since 2003. Osei will have to find a new quarterback and running back this season in the hopes of changing that. Evanston does return eight starters including seniors Logan Fields (LB/TE), Towan Jackson (OL/DL), Cash Nelson (LB/DB), Micahel Pryor (ATH), Ian Sims (DL) and Dae’Shaun Williams (OL), and juniors Bell, Evyn Bell (DL) and Justin Johnson (WR/DB). The Wildkits also added Tyler Tulloch, who transferred from Schaumburg. Tulloch, who plays OL, has verbally committed to Northern Michigan.

Glenbrook North

Last season: 2-7

Coach: Matt Purdy

Worth noting: With 10 starters back, the Spartans are looking to turn things around after a couple of consecutive 2-7 seasons. Glenbrook North last qualified for the playoffs in 2018. The Spartans will be counting heavily on running back Trey Gottschild, who had nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards last year. James Matthew (369 receiving yards) will also be a key contributor on offense. Asher Panfil, who played receiver last year, makes the switch to quarterback and will be battling Max Wolas for the job. Jackson Bobula, who led the team in tackles with 60 along with Sean Miles, will be playing both tight end and linebacker. Noah Terrian (WR/DB), Harper Williams (DB), Henry Hafner (LB) and Ari Tsinman (LB) return to key the defense.

Glenbrook South

Last season: 5-5

Coach: David Schoenwetter

Worth noting: The Titans have four consecutive playoff appearances under their belt. In order to get to five, Glenbrook South will have to navigate a schedule that begins with four playoff teams from last season and six in total. Andrew Bonvechio returns at quarterback to guide the Titans, who return four players on offense. WR Parker Ward also returns along with offensive linemen Gardner Johnson (6-foot-3, 290) and Alex Limperis (6-2, 255), who started last season as a sophomore. Isaiah Beane (6-3, 250) will also be a key factor on the line. Glenbrook South has five returnees on the defensive side. They will be led by DT Munkh Tsog (6-4, 250), who has multiple FCS offers, and LB/DB Adidum Aadum, who also has multiple offers. Vince Prikos (DB), Anthony Nottage (DB) and Hunter Johnson (DL) also return.

Maine South

Last season: 8-4

Coach: Dave Inserra

Worth noting: While most eyes will understandably be on Indiana-commit quarterback Jameson Purcell (2,600 yards, 30 TDs), the Hawks are so much more. Besides Purcell, they return nine other players, with seven of them on defense. …Inside linebackers Gavin Smith (56 tackles) and Jake Cantal (63 tackles) and OLB Nick Hachigan (58 tackles) and Matthew Schlenhardt (41 tackles) will key the defense. Maine South will be tough up front as DT Dean Arvanitis and David Piotrowski both return. Santino Bernabei, who has committed to Illinois State, will anchor the secondary. … Niko Kokosioulis, who rushed for 350 yards last season, will be the main cog in the running game while Finn Haugh, Logan Ide, Santino Bernabei, Rico D’Alesanndro and Keaton Vitel will be targets on the receiving end. They will all operate behind a huge offensive line led by Derk Koziol (6-foot-2, 255), a three-year starter. Danny Podolski (6-2, 272), Henry Hughes (6-1, 225), Max Stebner (6-1, 240), Arvanitis (6-3, 260), Piotrowski (6-3, 255) and Forrest Greenhill (6-1, 245) will also be strong on offensive line. Henry Hughes, who took every punt last year, will add placekicking to his duties.

New Trier

Last season: 2-7

Coach: Brian Doll

Worth noting: The Trevians are coming off their worst season since 1992. With their first six games against 2024 playoff opponents, New Trier has its work cut out for itself this year. …The Trevians do have 12 starters back with six on offense and six on defense. Four of those are on the offensive line led by 3-year starter Francis Karp (6-foot-4, 270). Winston Malayter (6-3 ‚250), Jake Wineman (5-11, 205) and Carter Pavia (6-0, 265) will help RB Declan O’Meara. … Jackie Ryder, who is a junior and is 6-5, takes over the quarterbacking duties. He will have a plethora of receivers to throw to including Rick Miller, Alex Fairchild, Keefer Baxter and Emmett Koshkarian along with sophomores Nik Hanold and Ben Sullivan and tight ends Luke Mastros and Harry Resis.

Five players to watch

Jameson Purcell, Maine South, QB, Jr. — Committed to Indiana

Tyler Tulloch, Evanston, OL, Sr. - Committed to Northern Michigan

Gavin Smith, Maine South, LB, Sr. — 3-year starter, multiple Pioneer League offers

Andrew Bonvechio, Glenbrook South, QB, Sr. — Has drawn interest from D-1 schools

Francis Karp, New Trier, OT, Sr. — 3-year starter drawing D-1 interest

Five must-see games

Week 1: Lincoln-Way East at Maine South; York at Glenbrook South.

Week 3: Palatine at Maine South.

Week 4: Maine South at Barrington.

Week 6: Maine South at New Trier

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)

Maine South* Glenbrook South* Deerfield New Trier Evanston Glenbrook North

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250811/prep-football/counting-down-to-2025-kickoff-scouting-the-central-suburban-league-north/