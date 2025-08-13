2025 season preview: Scouting the Heart of Central Illinois Medium Division

Team previews

Deer Creek-Mackinaw Chiefs

Coach: Cody Myers

2024 record: 5-5, 3-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Eureka; Sept. 5 at Tremont; Sept. 12 El Paso-Gridley; Sept. 19 Tri-Valley; Sept. 26 at Fieldcrest; Oct. 3 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley; Oct. 10 Warrensburg-Latham; Oct. 17 at Ridgeview-Lexington; Oct. 24 Benton Kelly (Mo.)

Worth noting: The Chiefs have qualified for the playoffs in three of four seasons under Myers, including going 5-5 in each of the last two years. Dee-Mack was in the Class 1A playoffs in 2023 but played in 2A last fall. “We have a highly motivated group coming off a tough first-round loss last season to Farmington,” Myers said. The Chiefs return six starters on each side of the ball. “We have depth on both sides of the ball and experience,” Myers said. “Work ethic as a program (is a strength).” Myers said the Chiefs will throw the ball more than they have in the past with junior quarterback Zack Day. Two-way linemen Vinnie Peek, Joey Humphries and Wyatt Otto also will be key players for Dee-Mack along with senior receiver/linebacker Hunter Fogle. “We return the majority of our defense,” Myers said. “We are looking to solidify our box play from last year’s games.”

Coach: Nick Meyer

2024 record: 1-8, 0-8 (HOCI Small)

Schedule: Aug 29 Tri-Valley; Sept. 5 at El Paso-Gridley; Sept. 12 at Tremont; Sept. 19 LeRoy; Sept. 26 Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Oct. 4 at Walther Christian; Oct. 10 Ridgeview-Lexington; Oct. 17 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley; Oct. 24 at Warrensburg-Latham

Worth noting: The Knights are looking to rebound from a tough season last fall. Fieldcrest returns six starters on both sides of the ball. “Our strengths will be our front and varsity experienced players,” Meyer said. “I’m excited for this season. They have been working hard all offseason and continue to grow as a team.” Fieldcrest lost a key piece of its offense with the graduation of first-team all-conference running back Eddie Lorton (909 offensive yards, five touchdowns), but Meyer expects to have “a solid run game that opens up the passing game led by second-year starting quarterback Kash Klendworth.” The Knights look to improve defensively after allowing 32.7 points per game last fall. “A better understanding of our defensive scheme will allow us to make plays at the point of attack,” Meyer said.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons

Coach: Chad Augspurger

2024 record: 10-2, 7-1

Schedule: Aug. 29 Tremont; Sept. 5 Fisher; Sept. 12 LeRoy; Sept. 19 at El Paso-Gridley; Sept. 26 at Warrensburg-Latham; Oct. 3 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Oct. 10 Manteno; Oct. 17 Fieldcrest; Oct. 24 Ridgeview-Lexington

Worth noting: After reaching the Class 1A quarterfinals last season, the Falcons look to take another step forward with seven starters back on both sides of the ball. “We have a strong senior class, we’re very athletic with lots of returning experience and we’re highly motivated after last year’s loss in the quarterfinals,” Augspurger said. Offensively, Augspurger expects to be “very explosive” with the return of Jacob Chase, who averaged 8.9 yards per carry on his way to 1,500 yards last fall, running behind an “experienced, strong” line. The Falcons have a new quarterback in Tucker Mueller, who Augspurger described as “a true double threat” along with receiver depth with size and reach. Defensively, GCMS lost all-state linebacker Ryker Grauer, but first-team all-conference defensive end Logan Ward is moving to middle linebacker. “We have guys who are eager to step up and fill the void,” Augspurger said. “We have lots of experience at the LB and DB level.” Augspurger said the Falcons hope to make a deep postseason run.

Ridgeview Mustangs

Coach: Matt Barnes

2024 record: 2-7, 1-6

Schedule: Aug. 29 at LeRoy; Sept. 5 Heyworth; Sept. 12 at Fisher; Sept. 19 Eureka; Sept. 26 at St. Teresa; Oct. 3 at Warrensburg-Latham; Oct. 10 at Fieldcrest; Oct. 17 Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Oct. 24 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Worth noting: The Mustangs have struggled the last two seasons with back-to-back 2-7 seasons, but Ridgeview is looking to return to the form of back-to-back Class 1A semifinal appearances in 2021 and 2022. The Mustangs have plenty of experience with 10 starters back on both sides of the ball. Senior quarterback/defensive back Drake Powell, senior running back/linebacker Joe Cheever, senior offensive lineman/linebacker Bryce Cloudt and junior running back/receiver/linebacker Zane Hoffman will lead the way for Ridgeview.

Warrensburg-Latham Cardinals

Coach: Aaron Fricke

2024 record: 8-3, 6-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 Heyworth; Sept. 5 Clinton; Sept. 12 at Central A&M; Sept. 19 Shelbyville; Sept. 26 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley; Oct. 3 Ridgeview-Lexington; Oct. 10 Deer Creek-Mackinaw; Oct. 17 at Dwight; Oct. 24 Fieldcrest

Worth noting: Warrensburg-Latham qualified for the playoffs last season for the first time since 2018, advancing to the second round in Class 2A. The Cardinals will look to build on that success with five starters back on offense and defense, including several key returners in junior running back/receiver Brennon Bonds and senior tight ends/linebackers Easlyn McKenzie and Drew Czajkowski.

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jacob Chase, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, sr., RB/LB: Chase will headline what coach Chad Augspurger expects to be an “explosive” offense. Chase, a first-team all-conference pick in the small division last year, ran for 1,500 yards and averaged 8.9 yards per carry.

Zack Day, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, jr., QB: Dee-Mack coach Cody Myers said the Chiefs will be throwing the ball more with Day at the helm of the offense. Day looks to lead Dee-Mack back to the playoffs.

Chance Hedrick, Fieldcrest, sr., OL/DL: As Fieldcrest looks to bounce back from a 1-8 season, coach Nick Meyer said he expects the Knights to be strong up front. Hedrick will be a leader and key contributor on the line on both sides of the ball.

Zane Hoffman, Ridgeview, jr., RB/WR/LB: The speedy junior who won four state track medals in the spring will be a key component of the offense for the Mustangs.

Brennon Bonds, Warrensburg-Latham, jr., RB/WR: Bonds is a key returner from a Cardinals squad that went 8-3 last season.

FIVE CAN’T MISS MATCHUPS

Week 5 - Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Warrensburg-Latham: The Falcons and Cardinals finished second and third, respectively, in the Small Division last year. Only three points separated the teams last fall with GCMS winning 24-21 in Week 2.

Week 6 - Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw: Dee-Mack was one of five playoff teams in the HOCI Large Division last year, finishing 5-5 and losing in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. GCMS placed second in the Small Division and advanced to the 1A quarterfinals, finishing 10-2. This could be a game that’s pivotal in deciding the title in the new Medium Division.

Week 7 - Ridgeview at Fieldcrest: Fieldcrest did not win a conference game last season. The Knights’ last league win came in Week 7 of the 2023 season. As Fieldcrest looks to bounce back from a 1-8 season, the game against the Mustangs could be a winnable one as Ridgeview went 2-7 last fall. The Knights beat the Mustangs 36-14 in their last meeting in 2023.

Week 7 - Warrensburg-Latham at Deer Creek-Mackinaw: The two largest schools in the Medium Division both qualified for the Class 2A playoffs last fall. The Cardinals went 8-3 and reached the second round, while the Chiefs were 5-5 and eliminated in the first round. This game could have playoff and conference title implications.

Week 9 - Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Ridgeview: Ridgeview struggled last year, finishing 2-7 as the second smallest school in the Large Division. The Mustangs could be more competitive in a division of more similarly sized schools. Last year, Ridgeview lost 7-0 to GCMS in Week 1.

