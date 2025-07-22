July 22, 2025
Quarterback Jack Beetham, Yorkville motivated to make return to playoffs

Strong-armed senior enters into second season as starter

By Joshua Welge
Yorkville quarterback Jack Beetham looks to throw the ball during a 7 on 7 football tournament on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at Kaneland High School in Maple Park.

Yorkville quarterback Jack Beetham looks to throw the ball during a 7 on 7 football tournament on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Sandy Bressner)

Jack Beetham considers himself a natural thrower. He’ll get no argument from his coach.

Yorkville’s senior quarterback grew up playing baseball. He was also exposed to the development of a quarterback at a young age. He watched his dad work with Jack’s older brother, Josh, a two-year starter at Yorkville in 2018 and 2019.

“I have been throwing the ball my whole life,” Beetham said.

It shows.

Yorkville coach Dan McGuire has had some good athletes at the quarterback position.

In his estimation, he’s had few who can sling it like Beetham.

“He has a very strong arm, it’s one of his biggest attributes,” McGuire said. “There is not a throw that Jack can’t make. There were years that we had quarterbacks where we could not throw to certain spots because they didn’t have the arm strength. That’s not Jack. He has an understanding of what we are doing and is comfortable as well.”

McGuire is hopeful that Beetham can better showcase that skill set in his second season as varsity starter.

Yorkville is coming off a 4-5 season, its first time missing the playoffs since 2017.

It could attribute struggles offensively as a key culprit.

The Foxes averaged just seven points per game in their five losses, and averaged fewer than 100 yards rushing per game. Yorkville also struggled to protect Beetham, who started all nine games and threw for 1,147 yards and six touchdowns.

“Jack is a kid that we are really excited about,” McGuire said. “We have to find a way for him to be successful and keep him upright.”

Yorkville’s Jack Beetham looks to pass against Joliet West on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 in Joliet.

Yorkville’s Jack Beetham looks to pass against Joliet West in September 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Beetham, for his part, believes himself better prepared for what’s to come.

“The game has slowed down a lot; first game last year, I came in a little scared,” he said. “That happens, it’s part of the game. The nine games of experience I had definitely slowed the game down. It gave me a sense of what the varsity game was like.”

He also has a good quarterback whisperer that’s a phone call away.

Josh Beetham is now a tight end at Georgia Tech, but he has plenty of experience at the quarterback position for Jack to lean on.

“He was a big role model for me, built me to what I am. He showed me how to persevere through the hard times,” Beetham said. “Watching him, it opened my eyes to what the position is, how you have to be a leader. He still helps me to this day.”

Beetham played quarterback, receiver and defensive back throughout youth football, but in middle school switched to playing more cornerback.

His freshman year McGuire told Beetham the Foxes needed him at quarterback, and he started for the freshman team.

“I love the leadership factor with playing the position,” Beetham said. “You will need to get on your guys, but you can’t do it in a harsh way. I like how if the game goes wrong it is on you. You are the most important position. I like to put the game into my hands.”

Time will tell on its improvement, but Yorkville’s offensive line if anything will have more experience. Four of five starters return, with five or six with varsity time under their belt.

“We have a lot to improve running the football,” McGuire said. “We took a step back last year.”

Aiding in a step forward is returning senior running back T.J. Harland, who rushed for 348 yards and six touchdowns last fall and also caught 16 passes, one for a TD.

“T.J., the most obvious thing with him is his ability to catch the football and his athleticism, but the thing he doesn’t get enough credit for is his toughness and physicality,” McGuire said. “We had some situations last year with him and Luke Zook, and some times he essentially almost played the fullback position. We could play him at wide receiver, running back, he has played quarterback – and he’s not afraid of contact."

The Foxes graduated some talent at the receiver position with Dyllan Malone now at Iowa State and Eli Walton also gone, but Colton Spychalski is back for his third varsity season and also caught 16 passes and a TD last year.

“He does a good job of making difficult catches, he thrives in those situations,” McGuire said. “This year he has embraced and realized what kind of work it takes to be good. He has been fun to coach.”

Beetham is hungry to bring back the fun of playoff football this fall to Yorkville.

The Foxes open their season Aug. 29 at St. Patrick.

“For sure, that is a very big motivator for me and my team,” Beetham said. “We felt like we let our community down not making the playoffs last year. One of our biggest motivators is giving this team and the community an opportunity to play an extra game.”