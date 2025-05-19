The pick is in: Bolingbrook alum John Williams ready for NFL after being drafted by Green Bay Packers

The NFL Draft is often marketed as a weekend during which lifelong dreams come true.

Only 257 players were selected over this year’s three-day event, which took place April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisc. With eight picks left in the draft, John Williams wasn’t sure he’d be one of those 257.

Until his phone rang and representatives for the Draft’s host city were on the other end.

With the 250th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected John Williams, offensive lineman from the University of Cincinnati.

Before he was an NFL Draft pick, though, John Williams was just a kid from Bolingbrook.

John Williams, OL, Bolingbrook: Williams was an anchor for what proved to be a top-notch offensive line for the Raiders. When Bolingbrook's ground truly got going it was usually sparked by Williams blowing open holes for the Raiders running backs to run through.

Back in the day

Williams began his NFL journey in Bolingbrook playing for coach John Ivalow. The Raiders went 22-10 his last three seasons, including making the 8A state quarterfinals his senior year.

His skill in the trenches – and the fact that he was 6-5, 320 pounds – earned him the attention of coaches at the next level. He was considered a three-star prospect by 247sports.com, which ranked him as a top-20 player in the state.

Williams received scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Purdue, Northern Illinois and Kansas State, but ultimately chose to head to Cincinnati, majoring in aerospace engineering. He says his time with the Raiders helped prepare him for the Division I level.

“I’m still in contact with a lot of guys that I played with back in Bolingbrook,” he said. “I’m also in contact with a lot of coaches from Bolingbrook. The culture of Bolingbrook when I was there was the same as it was at Cincinnati, and that’s the same as it is now in Green Bay.

“It’s hard-nosed football, which is what I love.”

John Williams during his college days at Cincinnati. (Cincinnati Athletics )

Bolingbrook to Bearcat

When Williams moved to Cincinnati in the fall of 2020, the Bearcats were members of the American Athletic Conference and coached by Luke Fickell. Though he only started three games his first three years on campus, he played in 28 and was on the 2021 team that went 13-1, falling to Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

The Bearcats moved up to the Big 12 in 2023, which was also when Fickell left for the head coaching position at Wisconsin. In a day and age when many kids might have transferred, Williams stayed.

He started 24 consecutive games at left tackle his final two years, helping the Bearcats finish fifth in the country in rushing in 2023. He gave up just one QB hit his senior year.

“John Williams was a leader by example for our offensive line in his work ethic, demeanor and in his on-field play,” Cincinnati offensive line coach Nic Caldwell said. “When I arrived in 2023, it was clear that John was ready to be our left tackle.

“He’s incredibly intelligent on the football field ... but he also possesses great footwork and outstanding strength.”

Though Williams had the option to use an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID season, he decided to declare for the NFL Draft. He expressed gratitude for his time with the Bearcats.

“Football-wise, (my time with Cincinnati) has given me my sense of place now,” Williams said. “It’s really turned me into who I am.”

John Williams participates in a drill during Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp in 2025. (Evan Siegle, Green Bay Packers)

The big day

Williams’ wingspan came in at just under 34 inches at the NFL Draft Combine, where his hands measured at 11 inches and he performed 29 bench reps of 225 pounds. ESPN ranked him as one of the top 600 prospects in the draft.

Again, though, only 257 names got called over the weekend. ESPN’s Steve Muench noted Williams’ strength as a run blocker and potential as a pass blocker, but he also noted Williams could be inconsistent. The possibility remained that Williams would have to catch on as an undrafted free agent.

Then, Williams got the call from Packers coach Matt LaFleur that he was going to Green Bay.

“Honestly, it was just shocking,” Williams said of getting the call. “I was just so grateful. I didn’t really know how to process it.”

In his post-Draft presser, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst highlighted Williams’ intelligence, length and versatility as qualities that made him appealing. Green Bay has a history of drafting versatile offensive linemen in the mid-to-late rounds and helping them grow into successful players.

“I’m able to play multiple positions on the line, so my versatility is a strength,” he said. “I think that’s going to be a big thing for me. I want to become a leader on the team, and I’ll do that however I can.”

Wherever he ends up, Williams has made it. He was 250 out of 257, and while nothing is promised, he’s in the NFL.

To him, that’s all that matters now.

“I’m just excited to be around the fans in Green Bay,” Williams said. “I think it’s a great, great, great fan base, and I can’t wait for the games.”