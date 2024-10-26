Dixon gets 8th win: Sauk Valley Week 9 football roundup

Dixon’s Aidan Hogard carries the American flag as the Dukes take the field against Stillman Valley to start the 2024 football season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Big Northern

Dixon 55, North Boone 0: The fourth-ranked Dukes (8-1, 7-1 BNC) secured second in the conference after the blowout win. It Dixon’s second shutout of the season and fifth time allowing seven points or fewer. North Boone closes the regular season 4-5, 4-5.

Winnebago 35, Rock Falls 32: The Rockets battled until the end but just fell short to finish 1-8, 1-8. It was their season-high in scoring as Rock Falls’ two closest games came in the final two contests. Winnebago finished 2-7, 2-7.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Lena-Winslow 58, Forreston 30: The Cardinals put up a fight with playoff hopes dashed, but the second-ranked Panthers (9-0, 8-0) ultimately finished the regular season undefeated for the third straight time. Forreston finishes 2-7, 1-7 after missing the playoffs for the first year since 2009. It is their fewest wins since a 2-7 campaign in 1994.

Eastland-Pearl City 42, Dakota 12: The Wildcatz (7-2, 6-2 NUIC) scored six rushing touchdowns and had a shutout going until the fourth quarter in the win. Brecken Hayden led the backfield with 103 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. Dakota finishes 0-9, 0-8.

Illinois 8-Man North

Milledgeville 58, Hiawatha 28: The Missiles (8-1) cruised after building a 52-6 halftime lead on the road. Tim Pruitt had a pick-6 to tie it at six-all and had a rushing score for Hiawatha (2-6), but the Hawks ultimately could not keep pace with the high-scoring Missiles.

West Carroll 36, South Beloit 26: The Thunder bounced back from last week’s 52-6 loss to Polo by securing the road win. West Carroll finishes its first regular season playing 8-man at 7-2 ahead of the playoffs. South Beloit fell to 6-3.