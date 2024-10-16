Suburban Life football notes: How Carter Shelby is clearing Riverside-Brookfield’s path back to the playoffs

Senior offensive lineman Carter Shelby is one of the key players for a Riverside-Brookfield team that despite graduating 18 starters from last year is closing in on another playoff bid. (Photo provided)

Riverside-Brookfield’s Carter Shelby is on the right path in life.

The senior offensive lineman is also clearing the path for the Bulldogs’ offense.

After losing 18 starters from last season’s seven-win playoff team, the Bulldogs are close to clinching a trip back to the playoffs.

The development of Shelby, on and off the field, is a vital factor in R-B’s success.

“We lost 27 seniors and have a young core on offense, but Carter plays wherever we need to dig and dunk in, whether at guard, nose guard or defensive end,” Riverside-Brookfield coach Sam Styler said. “When he came in his freshman year, he struggled to find his way. We started to see something in him his sophomore year. He changed his life and grades and took it all in full stride. He totally committed to the program and team. He’s handled adversity in life and off the field and is succeeding. He exemplifies everything we want to do as a program.”

The 6-foot, 270-pound Shelby said he’s happy to be a core player and leader for the developing Bulldogs in his senior season. The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-2 Upstate Eight East) opened the season with a 1-2 record, but defeated Glenbard South and Elmwood Park over the last two weeks to head into Friday’s road game against West Chicago looking for the all-important fifth win of the season to become playoff eligible. Sophomore quarterback Giancarlo Garcia’s rapid progress is a key factor in RB’s success this season.

“We had a couple tough losses early in the season, so it could’ve been easy for the young guys to get down and doubt themselves,” Styler said. “Kudos to the senior class for rallying the team and a big senior night win over Glenbard South. Carter is one of the seniors who has been phenomenal, especially as a returning starter. He really kind of makes our offensive line go. He’s a workhorse.”

“He’s been banged up a bit throughout the season, but come game time, he’s ready to play. All of our guys look at him as a leader, the way he conducts himself on the field. He’s overcome a lot to step into a leadership role. He’s brought stability to our young offensive core and also stepped up at times on the defensive line.”

Even more remarkable, Shelby said he didn’t start to play football until his freshman year. He gained some confidence with a brief stint on the varsity in his sophomore year before developing into a consistent player last season.

“Looking back, I never thought I would be in this position that I’m in right now,” Shelby said. “It was hard for me to be a leader sometimes. I had to lead myself. Football brought something out of me I had never knew I had before. I was determined to do the right things and help the team. Now when I have my mind set on something, I’m going to achieve it no matter what.”

Lansu update

Downers Grove North’s season had been sailing along smoothly all season until hitting a potential big roadblock last weekend. The Trojans (6-1, 4-1 West Suburban Silver) won their first six games by double digits, most notably a 35-14 win at previously undefeated York in Week 6.

The Trojans, though, took a big tumble in a narrow 21-20 home loss to Lyons last week. But that’s just part of the problem. Junior quarterback Owen Lansu, a Minnesota recruit, suffered an injury in the game. His status remains uncertain for Friday’s home game against Hinsdale South (3-4, 2-3 WSC Gold). The Trojans could rest Lansu for the final two weeks, ending the season at Hinsdale Central (3-4, 1-3 WSC Silver) due to a light schedule.

“(Owen) has an injury and he is working to get back,” Downers Grove North coach Joe Horeni said.

Extra points

Lyons clinched at least a share of the Silver Division with last week’s stunning comeback win over Downers Grove North. The Lions (7-0, 5-0) last won the title in 2010, but can win it outright with a victory over York (6-1, 3-1) on Friday. Ironically, the Dukes defeated the Lions in both meetings last season, most notably in a Class 8A playoff game..Downers Grove South (5-2, 4-0 WSC Gold) won its fourth straight game last week to become playoff eligible. After a 42-0 loss to Downers Grove North and a 54-21 defeat at York, the Mustangs have the potential to close out the regular season with six straight victories with games against Proviso East (0-7, 0-5) and Addison Trail (6-1, 3-1 WSC Gold) left on the schedule.