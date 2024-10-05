Ryan Donnelly’s pick-six, two TD catches key Palatine’s blowout of Hoffman Estates

PALATINE – Palatine senior wideout/defensive back Ryan Donnelly likes the feel of the football.

No matter which side of the ball he happens to be on when he’s cradling it.

“Same football,” Donnelly said Friday night after he made a significant impact on offense and defense in Palatine’s 56-22 defeat of visiting Hoffman Estates in Mid-Suburban League West action.

“I like it when it’s in my hands and I’m helping our team. We’re rolling.”

Donnelly (three receptions, 127 yards) returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and caught a pair of TD passes from junior quarterback Will Santiago (10 for 13, 258 yards, three TDs, one rushing TD) in the first half.

The number of times he had entered the end zone this season before Friday night: 0.

The only number he truly cared about Friday was 5 – the Pirates’ win total, which happens to be the playoff-eligible number, too.

“This team is special,” the humble-to-the-bone Donnelly added.

Santiago was splendid at Chic Anderson Stadium in the first half, completing 5 of 7 tosses for 166 yards and keeping a snap that resulted in an 18-yard TD sprint to open the scoring.

His TD connections to Donnelly covered 35 and 66 yards, and he also found junior wideout Jordan Bostick for a 40-yard TD that upped the Pirates’ advantage to 27-0 ahead of Alek Huyser’s fourth of 8 extra points at 7:39 of the second quarter.

“Ryan Donnelly is everything you want in a football player,” Palatine coach Corey Olson said. “Hard worker, smart, and he’s developed into a deep threat.”

Palatine came down with four other INTs, including two by junior Jayden Evans and one each by Detton Tietjens and Jackson Brown.

Palatine, now on a five-game winning streak, improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the MSL West, while Hoffman Estates slipped to 4-2, 0-2.

Hawks senior QB Nate Cleveland (12 of 22, 113 yards passing; 11 rushes, 88 yards) found junior wideout Torey Baskin for a pair of TD strikes (16 and 20 yards), the first one coming with no time left in the first half.

Palatine led 35-6 at the break.

Junior Kole Fager paced the hosts in rushing, gaining 67 yards on six carries, including one in which it looked like the Hawks’ entire defensive unit rode his back for at least 12 yards at the end of the rush.

