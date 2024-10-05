Kickoff return TD helps Antioch hold off Grayslake North

Antioch’s Martin Cohen is tackled by Grayslake North’s Eli Woyat in a football game in Antioch on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks)

ANTIOCH – Grayslake North’’s plan to keep the Antioch offense off the field worked like a charm Friday.

The host Sequoits had just one possession in the first half, but got a huge play from a hidden weapon to pull off a 22-18 victory in the Northern Lake County Conference.

One reason Antioch didn’t have the ball more was an 85-yard kickoff return by junior Jack Bucar, which allowed the Sequoits to take an 8-6 lead into halftime. Bucar’s primary position is safety, but he has a nose for the end zone.

“Jack Bucar, he’s scored three or four touchdowns in some weird ways,” Antioch coach Brian Glashagel said. “That was awesome. That gave us some juice. What a weird game, but we’ll take the win and move on.”

After the game, Bucar listed his previous unconventional touchdowns this season.

“They snapped the ball over the punter’s head, scooped and scored that,” he said. “I’ve had the defense fumble the ball on a pitch, I scooped and scored that. I’ve played a little bit of running back.”

Each of Grayslake North’s first four drives lasted at least 10 plays. They even tried to extend its time of possession advantage by attempting an onside kick to open the second half. Knights running back Landon Dovel was key to the ball-control plan, finishing with 170 rushing yards on 34 carries.

“Obviously, we wanted to possess the ball,” Knights coach Brian Johnson said. “The more we’re on the field, the less they are. Our plan worked. All you can ask for is a chance at the end.”

At the start, North ran a 10-play drive and the Sequoits answered with 12 plays, but both teams failed to convert fourth downs in opponent territory. The Knights (4-2) then unleashed a 14-play, 82-yard drive, with Dovel scoring on a 5-yard run, but the extra point was blocked.

After Bucar’s kickoff return, Grayslake North ran out the quarter with another 12-play possession. This one included a 21-yard run by QB Mitch Hughes on a fake punt, but ended with a flurry of penalties.

To begin the third quarter, Antioch started near midfield by recovering the onside kick and threw in a blast from the past. Instead of lining up on the wing, Martin Cohen shifted to the I-formation with Marcus Macias in a three-point stance at fullback, a throwback to when the Sequoits ran the option.

“We’re kind of trying to find our identity,” Glashagel said. “We’re a different team from Week 1 to now.”

The plan worked, with Cohen doing most of the damage and scoring on a 4-yard run to make it 16-6. Cohen finished with 107 yards on 16 carries and felt fresh after the offense spent so little time on the field.

“It was ugly, but this guy right next to me [Bucar] saved us in the first half,” Cohen said.

Hughes scrambled for a 6-yard TD to bring the Knights within 16-12 with 9:42 remaining, but Antioch answered with another long drive. Cohen ran in for a 14-yard TD to make it a two-score game with 5:13 left.

Dartmouth commit Cameron Bates made a leaping catch for a 25-yard TD to bring the Knights within 22-18 with 1:22 left. The onside kick bounced around for a while, but Antioch’s Brady Rietschel finally grabbed it to secure the win. Antioch will face Wauconda on Thursday with first place at stake.