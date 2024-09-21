Martin Cohen scores five times as Antioch tops Lakes

ANTIOCH – A week ago, Antioch had six different players find the end zone.

On Friday, it was almost all Martin Cohen.

The senior running back finished with a career-high five touchdowns in a 41-6 victory against Lakes to improve to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Northern Lake County Conference.

Cohen finished the game with 212 yards rushing on 13 carries, and another 22 receiving.

“It was a homecoming game against a rival team,” Cohen said. “I was just energetic.”

He often got the ball on sweeps, finding the edge and sprinting past defenders. But he showed that wasn’t all he could do.

In the final seconds before the half, he displayed his talent throwing the ball, taking a pitch and then launching the ball downfield to Mason Bussone for a 61-yard reception.

“He is a great all-around athlete,” Antioch coach Brian Glashagel said. “If you are going to come flying up trying to stop him on the edge, you better not fly DBs up there because he is going to throw it over your head, too.”

Cohen then caught a 14-yard touchdown with 4 seconds left in the half to give the Sequoits a 26-6 lead.

He had already eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark by halftime with 125 yards on nine carries.

“I think he was absolutely incredible,” center Doug Swanson said. “The boys up front did what they had to do to allow this guy to do what he can and put those points on the board for us.”

The offensive line of Swanson, Makay Mountcastle, Caden Campbell, Ben Anderson and Jeremiah Wright helped create room for 326 yards rushing as a team, including 63 from Marcus Macias. Colin Arquilla added a touchdown on a 7-yard run and had 29 total yards rushing.

“It is really just two things,” Swanson said. “Hard work and consistency.”

Lakes (1-3, 0-2) scored its lone touchdown with Ean Ankney connecting with Mason Gialo for an 8-yard touchdown to end the first quarter.

Ankney completed 16 of 20 passes for 119 yards. Gialo accounted for 73 of those yards.

Mason Crowley led Lakes with 81 yards on the ground, and Ethan Gialo added 56, all coming on the final drive.

Cohen saved his longest run for last, with a 43-yard touchdown in the fourth.

“He is just one of the best I have ever coached,” Glashagel said. “He is so smooth. He is just blessed. He can make people miss. He is a phenomenal receiver. He is a great defensive back. You have to game plan for him.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240920/prep-football/cohen-scores-5-tds-in-antiochs-win-over-lakes/