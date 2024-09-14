Sterling football wins a thriller as coach Jon Schlemmer becomes all-time wins leader

STERLING — Special teams. What were a thorn in Sterling’s side the first two weeks became the difference in Week 3 in Friday’s 27-26 Western Big 6 Conference win over United Township.

Kaedon Phillips returned two punts for touchdowns, the Golden Warriors (1-2, 1-0 Big 6) blocked a PAT with 2:29 left and Jimmy Wadsworth sealed the game with an interception as coach Jon Schlemmer got his 97th win to become the program’s all-time wins leader. He passed Jim Scott, who went 96-49-2 from 1969-1984. Schlemmer is 97-34.

“I’m not from here, but I’m proud to call it home,” Schlemmer said. “It’s a program with a lot of people who put a lot of time into it. It’s a really cool thing. I’m super lucky to have had this opportunity to coach so many games here and be a part of it.”

Phillips’ second punt return score gave Sterling a 27-20 lead with 6:32 left, but UT had an answer throughout the night.

UT’s Christian Peterson, who finished 20 of 26 for 306 yards and three touchdowns passing and one rushing, found Cohen Parsons on a deflection that he took 88 yards to the house with 2:29 left. Then, Sterling found an open gap to deny the game-tying extra point.

Sterling’s Ryan Gebhardt also hit two field goals in the win.

“The last couple weeks, we haven’t won the special teams phase,” Schlemmer said. “Coach (Matt) Payton has put a ton of time in and really takes it to heart. He did a great job.”

Sterling saw some things it was able to exploit during practice. It paid off as the blocked PAT was a deciding factor. UT missed another PAT earlier in the game.

“They’re blocking their tails off, but that’s an effort play, and that one goes out to our kids,” Schlemmer said.

In addition to Wadsworth’s interception to seal the win, the senior caught four passes for 79 yards.

“That’s a kid I’m super proud of,” Schlemmer said.

Phillips was held to 31 yards on four catches with four yards rushing, but his impact was felt in the return game. Phillips returned his first punt score from 81 yards out just a few minutes into the game.

“This morning I texted our group chat and said, it’s a new week, new opponent,” he said. “Just going out here and getting the job done, it means a lot.”

Phillips had not returned a punt for a touchdown before Friday’s two. He credited his team’s blocking.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be in the end zone,” he said. “I got back there and just did my job today.”

Wadsworth said UT has become a rival the last few years. Sterling won 23-19 last year.

“Special teams really stepped up today,” he said. “(Phillips) is a playmaker, man. He goes out there and makes plays for us.”

UT coach Nick Welch said punting to Phillips was not in the game plan.

“We made very clear to not kick him the ball,” Welch said. “We do not want him to get any more touches than he already is. ... That’s why that kid can’t touch the ball, because he’s that dynamic.”

UT had 375 yards to Sterling’s 197 in the game. Isaiah Navarrete caught two touchdowns for the Panthers (1-2, 0-1).

“Two games we’ve lost by a combined three points where we weren’t clean in all three phases,” Welch said. “The margin for error is so thin when you’re young and when you’re trying to win football games. If we want to become who we say we want to become, then we have to clean things up in all three phases.”

Sterling was also able to get its run game going early on as Cobey Shipma had 70 yards on 13 carries. Wyatt Cassens was held to 19 yards rushing but had nine tackles on defense.

Sterling’s Gage Tate averaged 36 yards on six punts.

Drew Nettleton finished 9-of-17 passing for 124 yards for Sterling, which hits the road to Galesburg next week.