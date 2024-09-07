Lakes survives wild one with Vernon Hills, wins 31-20

VERNON HILLS – It was a bizarre, wild, frantic game between Lakes and Vernon Hills on Friday. Fans saw an interception from a nose tackle, an extra point kicked off the ground, a kickoff recovery and multiple touchdown catches off of deflections in the first half alone.

The second half had even more highlights. The one thing that was consistent – Lakes never trailed, defeating Vernon Hills 31-20.

“It’s crazy,” said linebacker and running back Dillon Davis. “Our fans come every game, and it’s something I will never forget. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play for Lakes Eagles.”

Lakes made it to the red zone in each of its first three possessions but failed to punch the ball into the end zone. Sophomore nose tackle Bradeon Evoniuk intercepted a screen pass to end Lakes’ first drive.

Finally, midway through the second quarter, Lakes got on the board with a Jordan Phelan field goal. A Mason Crowley blocked punt recovered by Colton Horstein helped set up score.

Then things went wild with a pair of touchdowns in the next minute. After Phelan’s field goal, Vernon Hills failed to catch the kickoff. Anthony Perna scooped up the ball at Vernon Hills’ 25-yard line.

“I saw that ball, and instincts got me,” Perna said. “See ball, get ball.”

On the next play, Ean Ankney launched the ball into the end zone, where it went off the shoulder pad of his receiver and into the hands of John Zutkis for the game’s first touchdown.

Vernon Hills scored on the first play on the ensuing drive, with Colin McMurray going untouched up the middle for a 67-yard run. On the extra point, the holder dropped the ball, but Hunter Blumenfield managed to kick the ball off the ground and in-between the uprights.

Lakes added to its lead on a play that looked like an interception. The defensive back dropped the ball, and it slipped into the hands of Trenton Miller, who scored to give his team a 16-7 lead before the half.

Jaewook Lee helped set up the initial second-half score with a strip sack, which led to a Brandon Malveaux touchdown run to get the Cougars within 3, 16-13. Lakes, however, stole back the momentum with a 68-yard kickoff return from Nathan Velez to get the ball to the 10 and set up another Phelan field goal.

Vernon Hills fired back with McMurray running 54 yards. However, Gianni Munoz was able to make a touchdown-saving tackle. It was even bigger when Perna scooped up a fumble forced by Davis and ran it back 55 yards on the next play.

With their backs against the wall down 12 and facing a fourth-and-30, McMurray found a wide-open Jack Gutowski in the end zone.

“We saw something the play before, and we called the timeout,” Vernon Hills head coach Bill Bellecomo said. “We talked about and set it up, and he hit it perfectly right up the seam.”

The Eagles found a way to put Cougars away. Davis scored the last touchdown, and the defensive line put constant pressure on McMurray, giving him no time to throw, sealing Lakes’ first win of the season.

“Our D-line and outside backers are relentless,” Lakes head coach Jason Ellerman said. “They are our strongest guys in the weight room. They love the weight room, and they were hunting.”

