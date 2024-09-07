Caden Chiarelli rushes for 4 TDs, Downers Grove North ‘D’ dominant in shutout of Downers Grove South

Downers Grove North's Joe Edwards (8) and Jake Gregorio causes a fumble by Downers Grove South's Keegan Garland on Friday Sept. 6,2024 in Downers Grove. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

DOWNERS GROVE – As Downers Grove North came out for its first offensive possession, the Downers Grove South student section starting yelling ‘overrated.’

Needless to say, that chant didn’t last long.

Continuing their recent dominance in the crosstown rivalry, the Trojans captured their 10th-consecutive win over the Mustangs with a 42-0 victory Friday night.

Caden Chiarelli made his rushing attempts count, scoring a career-high four touchdowns on just five carries. That included a 41-yard scamper to the end zone late in the second quarter to up the score to 35-0 at halftime. His 5-yard TD early in the third brought on the running clock.

”Our student section was loud,” Chiarelli said, “our coaches prepared us well. We had a good week of practice and we took care of business.

”It’s really cool to have teammates who all work really hard. We’ve got talent at every position, we are a dangerous team.”

The DGN defense held the Mustangs to only four first downs and started off the scoring with an 8-yard fumble recovery return by Charlie Cruse with 6:47 remaining in the opening quarter. Shawn Toth contributed a late interception.

”Our defense is very hungry,” said DGN coach Joe Horeni, whose team improved to 2-0 before a matchup with Glenbard West next week. “Our D-coordinator (Keith Lichtenberg) and his staff do a great job. And anytime you shut out a team, that’s good stuff.

”It’s fun to get a win against DGS and it means a lot to the kids. Caden had a great game, he’s a hard-nosed player and he plays on defense too.”

Downers Grove North's Charlie Cruse looks to carry the ball for a gain against Downers Grove South on Friday Sept. 6,2024 in Downers Grove. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Owen Lansu was 9 of 14 through the air for 157 yards, connecting with Oliver Thulin for a 73-yard strike across the middle for a score. Thulin caught four passes for 101 yards.

Kayden Smith led DGS (1-1) with 48 rushing yards on 13 carries.

”We were hoping we could run the ball,” DGS coach Mark Molinari said, “and we failed to run the ball in the first half. And anytime you give up a defensive TD, your chances of winning go down by like 90-percent.

”Their defense flies to the ball and Lansu is obviously very good. Give them credit, they are good. Our kids worked hard and I believe in them. We will get where we need to be.”