Triple threat: Providence Catholic’s Gavin Hagan getting the job done in all 3 phases

Deion Sanders is making headlines these days as the head coach for the University of Colorado football team. In his playing days, however, he was known for his ability to do it all as a receiver, cornerback and kick returner. Now, he’s coaching Travis Hunter, a receiver/cornerback who has the chance to play both ways in the NFL.

He’s a long way from the NFL, but at the local high school level, Gavin Hagan has been doing his best impression of both the past few years.

Hagan, a rising senior at Providence Catholic, is a three-year starter at running back and defensive back for the Celtics. He’s a bit more Sanders than Hunter, however, as he’s also been a standout kick returner the past two years. Now, with one last year to go before he heads to the college ranks, Hagan is focused on improving his skill set as much as possible and being as good of a leader as he can be.

“I’ve taken on a bigger leadership role this year,” Hagan said. “Being a senior, I know it’s my time to step up. Our coach always tells us our team goes where the seniors take us, so we’re all just doing our best every day, because we want to go out with a state championship.”

Hagan is considered a three-star prospect by several recruiting services. That makes sense given the numbers he put up last year.

On defense, he registered 47 tackles, four interceptions and six pass breakups. On offense, he ran for 103 yards on five attempts with two total touchdowns. Finally, he had three return touchdowns on special teams, two on kickoffs and one on a punt.

“I think his versatility is a huge piece for him, and it will be a huge piece for him in college,” Celtics coach Tyler Plantz said. “It would be hard to play two positions, but whether he wants to play offense or defense, he has the skill set to play both. He’s played running back his whole life. When the ball is in the air on offense he’s able to go up there and get it. He’s great in man coverage and has started for three years. He’s an explosive player on special teams. He’s started there for two years and can return the ball for a touchdown any play.

“He’s just got a knack for being around the football and making plays. The biggest thing is he knows what it takes to be an upperclassman and to be a senior leader. It’s been really fun to watch him mature and grow into that role too.”

Plantz pointed out that Hagan mostly played at 175 pounds last year, but has bulked up to about 190 this offseason. He added that while he’s bigger, he also seems to have gained a step. That added size and speed will only help him as he continues to pursue his goal of playing at the next level.

“Playing college football has been my dream since I started playing football when I was 6,” Hagan said. “That would be my dream to play at the Division I level. I want to go somewhere I’m wanted, so these coaches that are texting me a lot and staying in touch means a lot.”

Hagan said he holds Division I offers from Akron and Miami (Ohio). He says he’s also been in contact with Western Michigan and Indiana State, with an official visit scheduled with the latter this month.

Wherever he ends up, Plantz believes he’ll be an asset.

“He’s got a natural skill set when it comes to football,” Plantz said. “The guy’s played his whole life. His ball skills are second to none. ... His physicality for being a skill player who isn’t afraid to come up and make a tackle is what sets him apart.”

Hagan knows what his strengths are, but he’s also focused on improving in any way he can.

“I definitely bring the leadership every day in practice,” Hagan said. “I’d like to lead the team and be that leader they look up to. I’m a playmaker and can make plays whenever the team needs it. ... I’m trying to loosen up my hips so I can get out of my breaks quicker as a DB. That’s been my main focus this offseason.”

It’s a focus he hopes will pay dividends and help lead the Celtics to their first football state championship in a decade. Providence Catholic has come close the past two years with a loss in the 4A state title game two years ago and in the 5A state semifinals last year. Now he’s got some unfinished business to get to in his last high school hurrah.

“I’m expecting a state championship for the team,” Hagan said. “We’ve come so close the past two years losing in state and the semis, so this year we just have to finish.”