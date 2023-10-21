October 21, 2023
How to watch the IHSA football playoff pairings show

By Michal Dwojak
Lockport players hold up the Class 8A championship trophy at Lockport Township High School East Campus. Fans can get watch the IHSA Football Playoff Pairings Show on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Illinois high school football fans can watch where their favorite teams will start the playoffs on TV during Saturday’s “IHSA Football Playoff Pairings Show.”

The show will unveil the brackets and first-round matchups of all 256 playoff qualifiers across eight classes live on statewide television via the IHSA’s new TV Network partnership with Weigel starting at 8 p.m. The show will also be streamed live on the NFHS Network and at the IHSA’s website.

IHSA TV broadcasters Dave Bernhard and Matt Rodewald will take fans through each of the eight playoff classes while also highlighting the top teams, stories and players in the field.

The 2023 state championship games return to Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal, Ill., on Nov. 24 and 25. It will be the first time the games return to Normal since 1998.

MarketStation-Channel (Network) 1Air Time
Bloomington-Normal/PeoriaWEEK-25.3 (CW)Tape-delay at 9 p.m.
Carbondale/Harrisburg/PaducahWDKA-49.1/23.2 (MyNet)Live at 8 p.m.
Champaign/Springfield/DecaturWCIX-49.1 (MyNet)Live at 8 p.m.
ChicagoWMEU-48.1 (The U)Live at 8 p.m.
Quad CitiesKGCW-26.1 (CW)Tape-delay at 10 p.m.
QuincyWGEM-10.2 (CW)Tape-delay at 9 p.m.
RockfordWSLN 19.3Live at 8 p.m.
RockfordWIFR-23.5 (CW)Tape-delay at 9 p.m.
St. LouisKNLC-24.5 (Catchy Com.)Live at 8 p.m.
Live StreamNFHS Network & IHSA.orgLive at 8 p.m.

You can also tune into a special live episode of the Friday Night Drive Podcast with hosts Kyle Nabors and Steve Soucie from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday.