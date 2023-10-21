How to watch the IHSA football playoff pairings show

Illinois high school football fans can watch where their favorite teams will start the playoffs on TV during Saturday’s “IHSA Football Playoff Pairings Show.”

The show will unveil the brackets and first-round matchups of all 256 playoff qualifiers across eight classes live on statewide television via the IHSA’s new TV Network partnership with Weigel starting at 8 p.m. The show will also be streamed live on the NFHS Network and at the IHSA’s website.

IHSA TV broadcasters Dave Bernhard and Matt Rodewald will take fans through each of the eight playoff classes while also highlighting the top teams, stories and players in the field.

The 2023 state championship games return to Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal, Ill., on Nov. 24 and 25. It will be the first time the games return to Normal since 1998.

Market Station-Channel (Network) 1 Air Time Bloomington-Normal/Peoria WEEK-25.3 (CW) Tape-delay at 9 p.m. Carbondale/Harrisburg/Paducah WDKA-49.1/23.2 (MyNet) Live at 8 p.m. Champaign/Springfield/Decatur WCIX-49.1 (MyNet) Live at 8 p.m. Chicago WMEU-48.1 (The U) Live at 8 p.m. Quad Cities KGCW-26.1 (CW) Tape-delay at 10 p.m. Quincy WGEM-10.2 (CW) Tape-delay at 9 p.m. Rockford WSLN 19.3 Live at 8 p.m. Rockford WIFR-23.5 (CW) Tape-delay at 9 p.m. St. Louis KNLC-24.5 (Catchy Com.) Live at 8 p.m. Live Stream NFHS Network & IHSA.org Live at 8 p.m.

You can also tune into a special live episode of the Friday Night Drive Podcast with hosts Kyle Nabors and Steve Soucie from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday.