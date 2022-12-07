IHSA announces Illinois State University will host football state championships through 2027

Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium will host the state football finals for the next five years, the IHSA announced Wednesday following its December board of directors meeting.

“We appreciate all of the hosting bids that we received for the IHSA Football State Finals,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a press release. “Seeing the passion that these university communities have for hosting the State Finals and the amazing stadiums that each campus offers didn’t make for an easy decision. Ultimately, the first-class facilities, amazing support from Illinois State University and the Bloomington-Normal communities, and the central location proved to be the biggest factors in returning to ISU for the next five years.”

ISU, Northern Illinois and Southern Illinois in Carbondale all submitted bids to host the championships from 2023-2027, while the University of Illinois submitted a bid to host in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

The state finals have alternated between U of I’s Memorial Stadium in Champaign and NIU’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb since 2013, but with those contract set to expire following the 2022, the IHSA expressed its desire to keep the championships in the same location annually.

ISU first hosted the state-title games in 1974 at Hancock Stadium and did so for the vast majority of games until 1999 when the games moved to Champaign. Northwestern University’s Dyche Stadium briefly hosted the Class 5A and 6A finals from 1980-1984.

“The entire Illinois State University community is ecstatic to have the IHSA Football State Finals returning to Bloomington-Normal,” ISU Director of Athletics Kyle Brennan said in Wednesday’s press release. “Illinois State University and Illinois State Athletics have long valued their great partnership with the IHSA and take pride in our duties hosting IHSA events at our facilities. It will be a pleasure for us to welcome the student-athletes, their families and spectators to campus and the Bloomington-Normal community each year and provide them with a top-notch experience at Hancock Stadium.”

Hancock Stadium’s current capacity is 13,391, a little bit more than the 12,000 requirement set by the IHSA. The stadium went through a $23 million dollar renovation in 2013 that included a new press box, a transformation of the east side of the stadium, new chair back seating, suites and more stadium-wide upgrades.

ISU broke ground on an indoor football practice facility adjacent to Hancock Stadium in April 2022. It is scheduled to be completed before the 2023 state finals are held Nov. 24-25.

Illinois couldn’t fulfill the annual requirement of hosting the state championships because of the uncertainty of the Big Ten schedule. With the expanding conference potentially changing its schedule, Illinois couldn’t guarantee that it would have all of the IHSA’s championship dates open.

Northern Illinois needed to step in for odd years starting in 2013 because the Big Ten changed its schedule format that season with the conference’s addition of Nebraska. The schedule change required Illinois to play at home every other year during the weekend the championships were held.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly, as Northern Illinois University and the University of Illinois have been incredible hosts for us through the years,” Anderson said. “We have a tremendous relationship with Champaign-Urbana and look forward to returning there in a few short months for State Wrestling and Boys Basketball. Northern Illinois did an exemplary job, stepping up to host beginning in 2013 when the Big Ten schedule necessitated a hosting change in the midst of the contract with the University of Illinois. Southern Illinois University’s facility stacks up with any other in the state as well and the area is well-known for having a deeply-rooted high school sports fanbase. The IHSA deeply values its relationships with all of these institutions and their communities.”