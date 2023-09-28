Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 6

DuKane Conference

Batavia (4-1, 3-0) at Geneva (5-0, 3-0)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last matchup: 33-7 (2022)

About the Bulldogs: This is a matchup Batavia hasn’t lost since 2010. Geneva’s seven points scored last year were the first in several games. Batavia’s offense had a pair of touchdowns called back due to penalties last week vs. Wheaton North, so it could have been a wider margin of victory. The defense is largely healthy, and QB Ryan Boe has his offense running very smoothly with a fantastic spread of players to spread the ball to.

About the Vikings: Like mentioned above, this is a matchup that Geneva hasn’t won in quite some time, but this could very well be the team that breaks the streak. How Geneva’s offensive line holds up against a fantastic Batavia front seven is a huge area to watch, but QB Nate Stempowski, WR Talyn Taylor and RB Michael Rumoro will have their chances to put points on the board.

FND pick: Batavia

Batavia’s C.J. Valente (18) runs after the catch for a large gain late in the 4th quarter of play against Lincoln-Way East during a football game at Batavia High School on Friday, Sep 1, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

St. Charles North (3-2, 1-2) at St. Charles East (1-4, 1-2)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last matchup: 38-7 SCN in 2022

About the North Stars: SCN picked up a huge conference win last week in an overtime victory over Wheaton Warrenville South. Standout TE Jake Furtney caught four TDs from QB Ethan Plumb, and Plumb’s monster junior year is continuing to roll right ahead. WR Jake Mettetal also has 41 catches for 589 receiving yards and six touchdowns, so he should get the football plenty.

About the Saints: While a team that plays with pride, the Saints have simply struggled to both put points on the board and limit opposing offenses from doing the same. The Saints have gotten outscored 59-35 over the past three weeks. With SCN needing to add to their win total for playoff eligibility, SCE has a chance to put a dent in those hopes.

FND pick: St. Charles North

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White

Kaneland (3-2, 2-1) at Sycamore (5-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Spartans won 28-7 last year in Maple Park.

About the Knights: The Knights have lost twice this year. They had the lead in the fourth quarter of both games and the teams they’ve lost to, Morris and Washington, are a combined 9-1. First-year coach Michael Thorgesen said he expects the Knights to start strong, as they have all year, but they have to finish against good teams. It’s also a battle between Kaneland’s offense, second in the conference at 38.2 points per game, and Sycamore’s defense tops in the conference, having allowed only 19 points all year. Troyer Carlson tossed four touchdowns last week in a win over Ottawa. Josh Mauthe added two touchdown runs.

About the Spartans: It’s a bit of tonal whiplash for Sycamore, going from playing a Rochelle team last week (a 21-6 win) that runs the ball a ton to the full-on spread passing attack of the Knights. Coach Joe Ryan said run or pass, the approach is the same – both teams can make you pay if you are undisciplined and not in the right fits. Ryan said he’s liked the way his passing attack has come on, with junior quarterback Burke Gautcher settling in under center. Gautcher found York on a highlight reel catch last week, showcasing what Ryan called the explosive-at-times nature of the efficient Spartan passing attack. Gautcher has completed 60% of his passes for 412 yards and seven touchdowns. He hasn’t thrown an interception. York has eight catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns, while Teague Hallahan has six catches for 107 yards and three scores. Gautcher also leads the team with 31 tackles.

FND pick: Sycamore

-- Eddie Carifio

Kaneland's Brett Larson (65) celebrates a touchdown by recovirng a loose ball against Ottawa with Josh Mauthe(5) on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Maple Park. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Chicago Catholic League

Marmion (2-2, 0-1) at St. Patrick (1-4)

Time: 7 p.m.

About the Cadets: Marmion has a chance to get back on track after a couple of difficult weeks being outscored 70-14. The Cadets had to rely a lot on QB Jake Sullivan last week, who was 14 for 20 passing and had 63 yards rushing.

About the Shamrocks: Loyola Academy coasted to a 38-0 win last week.

FND pick: Marmion

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central (3-2, 3-2) at Jacobs (2-3, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Jacobs won 35-30 in Week 6 last season.

About the Rockets: Central defeated McHenry last week 17-7. … The Rockets started sophomore Landon Arnold at quarterback last week with starter Jackson Alcorn and backup Ryder Bergemann both out with injuries. Arnold completed 13 of 21 passes for 136 yards and a clinching touchdown with 25 seconds remaining. … RB Joey Kowall also missed last week with an injury and was among the area’s top rushers before he was hurt. … Brady Gilroy (21 receptions), Michael Person (20), LJ Kerr (16) and Caden West (11) are the Rockets’ leading receivers. … DL Bryan McGladdery (27 tackles, two sacks) and LBs Zach Adamo (26.5 tackles, three sacks) and Zach Samaan (31.5 tackles) lead the defense.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs won its District 300 rivalry game over Dundee-Crown 55-26 last week. … The Eagles got a huge game from sophomore RB Caden DuMelle with 13 carries for 252 yards and four touchdowns. … RB Tyvon Boddie returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score and ran eight times for 111 yards. … Jacobs has played the FVC’s top three teams (Prairie Ridge, Cary-Grove and Huntley), but it needs to win three of its last four to become playoff eligible.

Friday Night Drive pick: Jacobs

-- Joe Stevenson