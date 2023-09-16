Sauk Valley football roundup: Newman edges Rock Island in OT, Oregon tops Winnebago

Oregon 27, Winnebago 6: The Hawks scored a touchdown in every quarter en route to a Big Northern Conference win over the Indians.

Logan Weems rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries to lead the Oregon offense. Jack Washburn went 6-for-16 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. His top target was Griffin Marlatt, who caught three passes for 98 yards. Washburn threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Bartel and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Josh Crandall.

Newman 22, Rock Island 20 (OT): Evan Bushman connected with Cody McBride for the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime to lift the Comets past the Rocks.

Rock Island returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but Newman took an 8-7 lead in the second quarter on a Bushman touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams. A 1-yard McBride touchdown run knotted the game 14-14 with 8:39 to play in the fourth quarter.

Morrison 32, Erie-Prophetstown 13: Brady Anderson and Colton Bielema rushed for two touchdowns each to lead the Mustangs over the Panthers.

Anderson racked up 138 yards on nine carries. He had 27 and 75-yard touchdown runs. Carson Strating chipped in 53 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and Chase Newman added 51 yards on seven carries for Morrison.

Jeremiah Kochevar rushed for 79 yards on 19 carries, Demetree Larson rushed for 71 yards on 13 carries, and Justus Hough rushed for 70 yards on seven carries for Erie-Prophetstown. Larson had a 41-yard touchdown run and a 5-yard touchdown reception from Kochevar.

Forreston 34, Eastland-Pearl City 20: Owen Mulder rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to lead the Cardinals past the Wildcatz in an NUIC matchup.

Alex Ryia added 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries for Forreston. His touchdown run was a 40-yarder. Brady Gill had a 45-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals.

Leading rushers for Eastland-Pearl City were Jaxsyn Kempel with 93 yards on 11 carries, Draven Zier with 58 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Adam Awender with a 47-yard touchdown run. Jackson Corbin had a 5-yard touchdown run for the Wildcatz.

Kewanee 42, Bureau Valley 20: The Boilermakers rolled to a 28-0 halftime lead, then held off the Storm for a Three Rivers East victory.

Kewanee quarterback Brady Clark accounted for five total touchdowns and over 200 yards of offense. He went 12-for-14 passing for 175 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Cameron Lemons racked up 66 yards on 11 carries, and Elijah Endress had 37 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries for Bureau Valley. The Storm’s Bryce Helms went 6-for-14 passing for 64 yards with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Eli Attig.

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Milledgeville 50, Orangeville 24: The Missiles built a 50-0 halftime lead and held off the Broncos for a 26-point win.

Milledgeville’s Konner Johnson rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on three carries, and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass. Micah Toms-Smith rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on four carries, caught a 19-yard touchdown pass, and had a 57-yard punt return touchdown. Connor Nye went 3-for-7 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Karter Livengood recorded eight tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, and had a 44-yard reception.